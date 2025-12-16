Colorado High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
High school boys basketball in Colorado is only a couple weeks old for the 2025-2026 season.
Looking at some early results, available rankings and preseason polls, we’ve come up with an early top 25 for the state when it comes to the best of the best in boys basketball.
Here’s a look at our Week 3 boys basketball top 25:
1. Rangeview (4-0)
Last week: Beat No. 4 Mountain Vista 71-68 (12/10)
Up next: at Denver North (Dec. 16), vs. Redondo Union (CA) at Tarkanian Classic (Dec. 18), more Tarkanian Classic tournament play in Las Vegas
2. Chaparral (5-0)
Last week: Beat Rocky Mountain 77-56 (Dec. 10), beat No. 12 Fossil Ridge 79-62 (Dec. 12), beat No. 20 Grandview 64-46 (Dec. 13)
Up next: at Valley Christian (AZ) (Dec. 18), at Sunnyslope (AZ) (Dec. 19), at Liberty (AZ) (Dec. 20)
3. Ralston Valley (5-0)
Last week: Beat Legend 80-50 (Dec. 9), beat Doherty 68-38 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. Dakota Ridge (Dec. 15)
4. Mountain Vista (1-3)
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Rangeview 71-68 (Dec. 10)
Up next: at No. 21 Windsor (Dec. 18), more tournament play Dec. 19-20
5. Regis Jesuit (4-2)
Last week: Beat Perry (AZ) 75-50 (Dec. 11), lost to San Tan Charter (AZ) 60-59 (Dec. 12), lost to Basha (AZ) 76-62 (Dec. 13)
Up next: At No. 15 Denver East (Dec. 19)
6. Rock Canyon (4-2)
Last week: Beat No. 7 Valor Christian 74-53 (Dec. 9), beat Doherty 67-55 (Dec. 11)
Up next: vs. Arapahoe (Dec. 16), vs. Fountain-Fort Carson (Dec. 18)
7. Valor Christian (4-1)
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Rock Canyon 74-53 (Dec. 9), beat Westminster 65-33 (Dec. 11), beat Overland 43-42 (Dec. 12), beat Northfield 59-54 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. Riverdale Ridge at Cherry Creek Holiday Classic (Dec. 18), more tournament play Dec. 19-20
8. Northfield (4-1)
Last week: Beat Kent Denver 88-84 (Dec. 11), beat Mullen 77-61 (Dec. 12), lost to No. 7 Valor Christian 59-54 (Dec. 13)
Up next: at Northglenn (Dec. 17), at Gateway (Dec. 18)
9. Arvada West (7-0)
Last week: Beat Monarch 79-57 (Dec. 9), beat Natrona County (WY) 64-47 (Dec. 11), beat Kelly Walsh (WY) 57-35 (Dec. 12), beat Sheridan (WY) 61-43 (Dec. 13)
Up next: at No. 22 Horizon (Dec. 18), at Brighton (Dec. 19)
10. Eaglecrest (4-1)
Last week: Beat Monarch 59-33 (Dec. 11), beat Rocky Mountain 56-54 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. Clovis (CA) at Tarkanian Classic (Dec. 19), more tournament play Dec. 20-23
11. ThunderRidge (3-2)
Last week: Beat Broomfield 59-33 (Dec. 10), lost to No. 20 Grandview 56-52 in OT (Dec. 12), beat No. 12 Fossil Ridge 73-65 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. Horizon (AZ) in Saguaro Classic (Dec. 18), more tournament play Dec. 19-20
12. Fossil Ridge (3-3)
Last week: Beat Smoky Hill 70-51 (Dec. 10), lost to No. 2 Chaparral 79-62 (Dec. 12), lost to No. 11 ThunderRidge 73-65 (Dec. 13)
Up next: at Ironwood (AZ) (Dec. 18), at Pinnacle (AZ) (Dec. 19), vs. Olympia (WA) (Dec. 20)
13. Cherokee Trail (5-1)
Last week: Beat Legend 81-78 in OT (Dec. 10), beat DSST: Conservatory Green 88-40 (Dec. 12)
Up next: vs. Canyon Springs (NV) at Tarkanian Classic (Dec. 19), more tournament play Dec. 20-23
14. Cherry Creek (4-0)
Last week: Beat Douglas County 60-15
Up next: vs. Thomas Jefferson (Dec. 18), more Riverdale Ridge tournament play Dec. 19-20
15. Denver East (3-3)
Last week: Beat St. Anthony’s (NY) 64-52 (Dec. 11), lost to Archbishop Molloy (NY) 107-86 (Dec. 12), lost to Christ the King (NY) 93-73 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. Overland (Dec. 17), vs. No. 5 Regis Jesuit (Dec. 19)
16. Liberty (3-2)
Last week: Beat Palmer 80-75
Up next: at Pueblo South (Dec. 17), vs. Falcon (Dec. 20)
17. Green Mountain (4-1)
Last week: Beat Frederick 71-68 (Dec. 9), beat Lakewood 83-36 (Dec. 12)
Up next: at St. Augustine (TX) part of a tournament (Dec. 18)
18. Fruita Monument (5-1)
Last week: Lost to Overland 65-63 (Dec. 11), beat Westminster 68-36 (Dec. 12), beat Kent Denver 87-74 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. Eagle Valley (Dec. 17), vs. Palmer Ridge (Dec. 19), vs. Ponderosa (Dec. 20)
19. Longmont (2-2)
Last week: Beat Montbello 71-34 (Dec. 10)
Up next: vs. Evergreen (Dec. 18), vs. Bear Creek (Dec. 19), vs. Thompson Valley (Dec. 20)
20. Grandview (4-2)
Last week: Beat Douglas County 49-28, beat 11 ThunderRidge 56-52 in OT (Dec. 12), lost to No. 2 Chaparral 64-50 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. Castle View (Dec. 18), more tournament play Dec. 19-20
21. Windsor (4-3)
Last week: Beat Mead 70-36 (Dec. 9), beat Mesa Ridge 63-61 (Dec. 11), lost to Air Academy 47-45 (Dec. 12), beat Lewis-Palmer 64-43 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. No. 4 Mountain Vista in Holiday Classic (Dec. 18), more tournament play Dec. 19-20
22. Horizon (4-2)
Last week: Beat Gateway 83-28 (Dec. 8), beat Boulder 75-45 (Dec. 10), beat Fairview 67-51 (Dec. 12)
Up next: vs. No. 9 Arvada West (Dec. 18)
23. Columbine (2-1)
Last week: Lost to Mullen 75-65 (Dec. 9), beat Dakota Ridge 67-43 (Dec. 11)
Up next: vs. Paint Rock (TX) (Dec. 18), vs. Toronto (OH) (Dec. 19), more KSA Events Pre-Holiday basketball tournament play Dec. 20
24. Denver South (1-2)
Last week: Idle
Up next: vs. Oakland (CA) at Tarkanian Classic (Dec. 19), more tournament play Dec. 20-23
25. Grand Junction (5-1)
Last week: Lost to Farmington (NM) 58-49 (Dec. 11), beat Window Rock (AZ) 51-36 (Dec. 12), beat Canon City 50-35 (Dec. 13)
Up next: vs. Ponderosa (Dec. 18), vs. Delta (Dec. 19), vs. Montezuma-Cortez (Dec. 20)
Others considered: Palisade, Standley Lake, Lewis-Palmer, Kent Denver, Brighton, Mullen, Pueblo South, Rampart, Cheyenne Mountain, Silver Creek, Discovery Canyon, Legend, George Washington