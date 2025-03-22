Lift for Life vs. St. Teresa's: MSHSAA Class 5 girls state basketball championship; preview, scoring, live updates
For the first time in more than 30 years, the St. Teresa’s Academy girls basketball team will play for a state championship today when they take on Lift For Life Academy in the MSHSAA Class 5 Show-Me Showdown at Mizzou Arena.
Lift for Life, meanwhile, is making its first trip to the finals since, well, last season. The Lady Hawks (21-6) are the defending champions after going 28-3 last year. They are chasing their third title in program history after winning their first in 2020-2021.
Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Stars (21-5) are in the finals for only the second time in program history. They took second in their only other trip.
A very young team, St. Teresa’s only has three seniors on their roster. One of those seniors, Nora Roddy, is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Their other top scorers are sophomores. Jazlyn Rhodes leads the team with 14.2 points per game while also averaging 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.3 steals. Fellow sophomore Addi Moylan is third on the team averaging 9.6 points, two assists and 2.4 steals.
Backed by a suffocating defense that has held opponents to just 39.3 points per game, St. Teresa’s enters the day on an eight-game winning streak. After holding Kearney to just 19 points in the District 8 semifinals, they bested Platte County 53-47 to win the crown before moving on to best Grandview in the quarterfinals (49-39). They got past Helias Catholic 47-44 in the semifinals on Friday.
After losing two of three games entering the Class 5 District 2 Tournament, the Lady Hawks haven’t had any issues since. They’ve blown out St. Joseph’s Academy (57-36), Cardinal Ritter (66-45), Farmington (61-33) and Ft. Zumwalt South (58-26) to get here.
They have a stout defense of their own. After allowing 46.9 points a year ago, the Lady Hawks are even better this year, surrendering just 44.6 points to opposing offenses.
The key to this one likely comes down to both defenses. As good as their defense is, the Stars aren't an offensive juggernaut. They average 49.3 points per game this season and have scored 50 or more points in only 14 of their 26 games. The Lady Hawks, meanwhile, average 65.4 points and have scored 50 or more in 24 of 28 games.
