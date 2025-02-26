Man's best friend runs onto court, stops play during Missouri high school girls district basketball game
They say there’s a first for everything. For East Atchison girls basketball head coach Devin Albertson, and perhaps most of the crowd at Maysville High School, what they witnessed during Tuesday night’s first round Class 2, District 16 Tournament game between the respective Lady Wolves and Lady Wolverines seemed straight out of a furrytail.
As players attempted to fetch a rebound, an overly eager man’s best friend, in a totally unleashed moment, ran onto the court and, uh, brought the game to a paws.
That’s a bad move, good boy.
Sans an Air Bud moment and only a few varsity seconds logged in the game, the stray fan was still the highlight of the night.
And East Atchison, a Tarkio and Fairfax co-op, went on to get the last wag, beating Maysville 47-27.
The Lady Wolves improved to 14-12 with the win. Maysville dropped to 6-19.
East Atchison was hot from long range, sinking eight 3-pointers in the game. Lizzie Schlueter had defenders chasing their tail all evening, as she led all scorers with 21 points.
Lady Wolves teammates Grace Caudill added nine points, Grace Oswald eight, Rainy Nordhausen six and Zoe Madron three.
And everyone on hand got to witness a moment they won’t soon fur-get.