Missouri 4-star running back receives offer from Oregon
One of Missouri's top running backs is now one of the top recruits for one of the top programs in the country.
During a visit on Jan. 17, Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning - a native of Kansas City, Mo. - returned home to meet with, and eventually offer, Raymore-Peculiar junior four-star junior DeZephen Walker.
Walker announced the visit, and offer, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Walker, a 1,000-yard all-purpose back who had eight touchdowns as a junior who possesses 4.4 speed, already holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, Stanford, Tennesse, Texas, UCF and Wisconsin.
Nebraska and Kansas recently emerged as early favorites for Walker's services, as he scheduled official visits with the Jayhawks on May 30 and the Cornhuskers in late June.
Lanning's trip home was a productive one, as he also met with 2026 No. 2 overall recruit Jackson Cantwell - an offensive lineman from Nixa - and visited Lee's Summit High School while also making stops in Illinois and Kansas.