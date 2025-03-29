High School

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) boys Class 1-6 all-state teams

MBCA All-State Selection Committee announces top performers for Class 1-6 boys hoops

Levi Payton

Central's Keion Epps shoots three-pointer as the Bulldogs took on the Millennium Tigers (Arizona) in a consolation semifinal game of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Epps has been named all-state by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA).
Central's Keion Epps shoots three-pointer as the Bulldogs took on the Millennium Tigers (Arizona) in a consolation semifinal game of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Epps has been named all-state by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA). / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has ended for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.

As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual all-district and all-state teams. MBCA all-district teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls all-state teams. Member coaches vote on candidates from within their own district for all-district teams, and all-state teams are then selected by members of the MBCA All-State Selection Committee.

MBCA all-district teams are selected based on overall season performance and are not an all-district tournament team.

MBCA Class 1-6 boys all-state teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) boys Class 1-6 all-state teams

Class 1

Caegan Sensenich, sr., Braymer

Troy Zeilstra, sr., Brunswick

Brennen Meloy, so., Bunker

Clayton Garrison, sr., Chadwick

Tristan Smith, sr., Chadwick

Drew Foster, sr., Eminence

Ty Hall, sr., Green City

Xander Salas, sr., Green City

Hunter Miller, sr., Grundy County/Newtown-Harris

Gage Heussner, sr., Hale

Maddox McCarthy, jr., Halfway

Danny Janssen, jr., Higbee

John Fleeman, jr., Kingsville

Jackson Pitts, sr., Prairie Home

Gary Tilley, jr., Richland (Essex)

Owen Fortner, jr., Risco

Sammy Smith, sr., Risco

Jack Meyerkorth, so., Rock Port

Gavin Williams, sr., St. Elizabeth

Nathan Sawyer, jr., Wheatland

Player of the Year: Clayton Garrison, Chadwick

Coach of the Year: Shawn Guerin, Chadwick

Class 2

Preston Brewer, sr., Canton

Adam Newton, sr., Crocker

Justice Allen, sr., Eugene

Isaac Busch, sr., Eugene

Ethan Wunderlich, jr., Eugene

Trace Combs, sr., Harrisburg

Mason Cogdill, jr., Hartville

Payton Cogdill, sr., Hartville

J’Vonta Payne, jr., Hayti

Dillon Willis, sr., Maysville

Peyton McDaris, sr., Norwood

Cooper Vaughan, sr., Norwood

Jacob Miller, jr., Penney

Drew Woodruff, sr., Plato

Maverick Gentry, sr., Polo

Landan Burchard, jr., Puxico

Jett Hancock, jr., Puxico

Saywer Huff, sr., South Iron

Tate Kreisel, jr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

Elijah Van Wagner, sr., Van Buren

Player of the Year: Preston Brewer, Canton

Coach of the Year: Brian Wilde, Eugene

Class 3

Jermonte Alexander, sr., Caruthersville

Noah Johnson, sr., East Prairie

Marquan Haslip, sr., Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter

Spensar Seiger, sr., Fair Grove

Collin Clark, sr., Greenwood

Vinent Moss, sr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter

Kenneth Smith, sr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter

Demario Moss, sr., Lexington

Raife Smith, jr., Mid-Buchanan

Andrew Moore, sr., Montgomery County

Clayton Parker, sr., Montgomery County

Brenden Matt, jr., North Platte

Sekour Cisse, so., Principia

Quentin Coleman, jr., Principia

Gassim Toure, so., Principia

Kobe Watson, sr., Scott City

Devin Harrington, sr., Thayer

Easton Pitts, sr., Thayer

Korbin Kinder, jr., Woodland

Lane Lee, sr., Woodland

Player of the Year: Quentin Coleman, Principia

Coach of the Year: Matt Pitts, Thayer

Class 4

Cannon Thornhill, jr., Aurora

Myles Bachali, sr., Benton

Lincoln Goodwin, jr., Benton

Mach Mayom, jr., Benton

Zahir Ragsdale, sr., Central (Kansas City)

Eli Fauss, sr., Clayton

Blake Pingeton, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Aaron Rowe, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Zay Wilson, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Antonio Williams, sr., Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Chase Branham, so., Logan Rogersville

Abraham Nayou, jr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights

Jaydon Eldridge, sr., Mexico

Brandon Clemens, jr., MICDS

Carter Whitley, sr., Potosi

Cody Voysey, sr., Strafford

Terron Garrett, sr., Vashon

Dorea McCaskill, sr., Vashon

Jimmy McKinney III, so., Vashon

Trey Williams Jr., sr., Vashon

Player of the Year: Trey Williams Jr., Vashon

Coach of the Year: Jimmy McKinney III, Vashon

Class 5

Keion Epps, sr., Central (Springfield)

Logan Schaupert, sr., Farmington

Logan Hillman, jr., Helias Cathoic

Kyrese Simpson, so., Hillcrest

Will Salonies, jr., Holt

Jordan Martin, sr., Jefferson City

Sheek Pearson, jr., John Burroughs

Tristan Reed, jr., John Burroughs

Jack Edgerton, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins

Mavrick Hawkins, jr., Pembroke Hill

Ramelo Smith, sr., Raytown

Ethan Brown, jr., Rolla

P.J. Farmer, sr., Sikeston

Emery Woehrmann, so., St. Francis Borgia

Zyree Collins, sr., St. Mary’s South Side Catholic

Max Rieger, sr., Summit Christian Academy

Mike Thomas III, so., Summit Christian Academy

Luke Walsh, sr., Vianney

Scottie Adkinson, so., Webster Groves

Will Powers, so., Westminster Christian Academy

Player of the Year: Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves

Coach of the Year: Justin Mathes, Webster Groves

Class 6

Jahadi White Jr., jr., Chaminade College Prep

Jamison White, jr., Chaminade College Prep

Jordan Boyd, jr., De Smet Jesuit

Riley Massey, sr., De Smet Jesuit

Eli Herbert, jr., Grain Valley

Brock Camp, sr., Hickman

Kole Deck, sr., Jackson

Reese Kimrey, jr., Kickapoo

Jackson Shorter, sr., Kickapoo

Cameron Barnes, so., Lee’s Summit West

Brody Owen, jr., Marquette

Jaise Combs, sr., Nixa

Adam McKnight, so., Nixa

Kordell Williams, sr., North Kansas City

Corbin Allen, sr., Oak Park

Caleb Estes, sr., Oak Park

Brenley Hagewood, sr., Republic

Callen Eskew, sr., Rockhurst

Xavier Wilson, sr., Staley

Jacob Aydelott, sr., Timberland

Player of the Year: Corbin Allen, Oak Park

Coach of the Year: Sherron Collins, Oak Park

More Missouri high school sports stories:

feed

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Missouri