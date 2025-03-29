Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) boys Class 1-6 all-state teams
Now that the 2024-2025 high school basketball season has ended for Missouri schools, it’s time for postseason awards to honor the season’s top performers.
As it does every year, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) has released its annual all-district and all-state teams. MBCA all-district teams are used by the MBCA to draw its candidates for boys and girls all-state teams. Member coaches vote on candidates from within their own district for all-district teams, and all-state teams are then selected by members of the MBCA All-State Selection Committee.
MBCA all-district teams are selected based on overall season performance and are not an all-district tournament team.
MBCA Class 1-6 boys all-state teams below are listed by school in alphabetical order.
Class 1
Caegan Sensenich, sr., Braymer
Troy Zeilstra, sr., Brunswick
Brennen Meloy, so., Bunker
Clayton Garrison, sr., Chadwick
Tristan Smith, sr., Chadwick
Drew Foster, sr., Eminence
Ty Hall, sr., Green City
Xander Salas, sr., Green City
Hunter Miller, sr., Grundy County/Newtown-Harris
Gage Heussner, sr., Hale
Maddox McCarthy, jr., Halfway
Danny Janssen, jr., Higbee
John Fleeman, jr., Kingsville
Jackson Pitts, sr., Prairie Home
Gary Tilley, jr., Richland (Essex)
Owen Fortner, jr., Risco
Sammy Smith, sr., Risco
Jack Meyerkorth, so., Rock Port
Gavin Williams, sr., St. Elizabeth
Nathan Sawyer, jr., Wheatland
Player of the Year: Clayton Garrison, Chadwick
Coach of the Year: Shawn Guerin, Chadwick
Class 2
Preston Brewer, sr., Canton
Adam Newton, sr., Crocker
Justice Allen, sr., Eugene
Isaac Busch, sr., Eugene
Ethan Wunderlich, jr., Eugene
Trace Combs, sr., Harrisburg
Mason Cogdill, jr., Hartville
Payton Cogdill, sr., Hartville
J’Vonta Payne, jr., Hayti
Dillon Willis, sr., Maysville
Peyton McDaris, sr., Norwood
Cooper Vaughan, sr., Norwood
Jacob Miller, jr., Penney
Drew Woodruff, sr., Plato
Maverick Gentry, sr., Polo
Landan Burchard, jr., Puxico
Jett Hancock, jr., Puxico
Saywer Huff, sr., South Iron
Tate Kreisel, jr., St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
Elijah Van Wagner, sr., Van Buren
Player of the Year: Preston Brewer, Canton
Coach of the Year: Brian Wilde, Eugene
Class 3
Jermonte Alexander, sr., Caruthersville
Noah Johnson, sr., East Prairie
Marquan Haslip, sr., Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter
Spensar Seiger, sr., Fair Grove
Collin Clark, sr., Greenwood
Vinent Moss, sr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter
Kenneth Smith, sr., KIPP KC Legacy Charter
Demario Moss, sr., Lexington
Raife Smith, jr., Mid-Buchanan
Andrew Moore, sr., Montgomery County
Clayton Parker, sr., Montgomery County
Brenden Matt, jr., North Platte
Sekour Cisse, so., Principia
Quentin Coleman, jr., Principia
Gassim Toure, so., Principia
Kobe Watson, sr., Scott City
Devin Harrington, sr., Thayer
Easton Pitts, sr., Thayer
Korbin Kinder, jr., Woodland
Lane Lee, sr., Woodland
Player of the Year: Quentin Coleman, Principia
Coach of the Year: Matt Pitts, Thayer
Class 4
Cannon Thornhill, jr., Aurora
Myles Bachali, sr., Benton
Lincoln Goodwin, jr., Benton
Mach Mayom, jr., Benton
Zahir Ragsdale, sr., Central (Kansas City)
Eli Fauss, sr., Clayton
Blake Pingeton, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Aaron Rowe, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Zay Wilson, sr., Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Antonio Williams, sr., Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Chase Branham, so., Logan Rogersville
Abraham Nayou, jr., Maplewood-Richmond Heights
Jaydon Eldridge, sr., Mexico
Brandon Clemens, jr., MICDS
Carter Whitley, sr., Potosi
Cody Voysey, sr., Strafford
Terron Garrett, sr., Vashon
Dorea McCaskill, sr., Vashon
Jimmy McKinney III, so., Vashon
Trey Williams Jr., sr., Vashon
Player of the Year: Trey Williams Jr., Vashon
Coach of the Year: Jimmy McKinney III, Vashon
Class 5
Keion Epps, sr., Central (Springfield)
Logan Schaupert, sr., Farmington
Logan Hillman, jr., Helias Cathoic
Kyrese Simpson, so., Hillcrest
Will Salonies, jr., Holt
Jordan Martin, sr., Jefferson City
Sheek Pearson, jr., John Burroughs
Tristan Reed, jr., John Burroughs
Jack Edgerton, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins
Mavrick Hawkins, jr., Pembroke Hill
Ramelo Smith, sr., Raytown
Ethan Brown, jr., Rolla
P.J. Farmer, sr., Sikeston
Emery Woehrmann, so., St. Francis Borgia
Zyree Collins, sr., St. Mary’s South Side Catholic
Max Rieger, sr., Summit Christian Academy
Mike Thomas III, so., Summit Christian Academy
Luke Walsh, sr., Vianney
Scottie Adkinson, so., Webster Groves
Will Powers, so., Westminster Christian Academy
Player of the Year: Scottie Adkinson, Webster Groves
Coach of the Year: Justin Mathes, Webster Groves
Class 6
Jahadi White Jr., jr., Chaminade College Prep
Jamison White, jr., Chaminade College Prep
Jordan Boyd, jr., De Smet Jesuit
Riley Massey, sr., De Smet Jesuit
Eli Herbert, jr., Grain Valley
Brock Camp, sr., Hickman
Kole Deck, sr., Jackson
Reese Kimrey, jr., Kickapoo
Jackson Shorter, sr., Kickapoo
Cameron Barnes, so., Lee’s Summit West
Brody Owen, jr., Marquette
Jaise Combs, sr., Nixa
Adam McKnight, so., Nixa
Kordell Williams, sr., North Kansas City
Corbin Allen, sr., Oak Park
Caleb Estes, sr., Oak Park
Brenley Hagewood, sr., Republic
Callen Eskew, sr., Rockhurst
Xavier Wilson, sr., Staley
Jacob Aydelott, sr., Timberland
Player of the Year: Corbin Allen, Oak Park
Coach of the Year: Sherron Collins, Oak Park
