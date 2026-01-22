Missouri Football Power Set for Brutal 2026 Gauntlet
Offseason? What offseason? The De Smet Jesuit football team is already looking ahead toward the 2026 campaign.
The Spartans released their 2026 regular-season schedule on social media Thursday, unveiling a slate that looks considerably different from the year prior — and one that will challenge them almost immediately.
Early-season gauntlet begins immediately
Aside from a handful of familiar opponents, De Smet’s 2026 schedule marks a notable shift from 2025. The cross-state matchups are gone after the Spartans traveled to Creighton Prep in Nebraska and hosted Edwardsville, Illinois last season. This fall’s schedule, instead, is filled entirely with in-state opponents, offering little margin for error.
The Spartans enter 2026 coming off a 6-5 season in 2025, a year that followed their 2024 Class 6 state championship, when De Smet defeated Nixa. That contrast — championship expectations followed by a reset season — adds weight to a 2026 slate that wastes no time testing the program.
De Smet opens the season at home on Aug. 28 against Lift for Life Academy Charter, the reigning Class 3 state runner-up, in what will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Lift for Life enters as anything but an opening-week tune-up.
The Hawks finished 10-5 in 2025 and reached the Show-Me Bowl before falling 33-26 to Seneca on Dec. 5 at Spratt Memorial Stadium in St. Joseph. Along the way, Lift for Life collected regular-season wins against MICDS, Summit Christian Academy, Father Tolton Catholic, Cahokia, Illinois, and Murphysboro, Illinois.
The Hawks also proved capable of competing with top-tier programs, suffering one-point losses to St. Louis University High, 13-12, and Cape Girardeau Central, 17-16, with their other defeats coming on the road at Tennessee power Baylor and at Helias Catholic in Jefferson City.
Big matchups continue in Weeks 2–5
Week 2 brings another early measuring stick. After serving as Cardinal Ritter’s homecoming opponent last season, De Smet will travel to Cardinal Ritter on Sept. 4 to face a Lions squad that went 9-4 in 2025 and made a deep run in the Class 5 playoffs before falling to eventual state runner-up Carthage. Cardinal Ritter also handed De Smet one of its most difficult losses of the season, defeating the Spartans 66-47 in the next-to-last regular-season game on Oct. 16.
The gauntlet continues in Week 3. De Smet hosts Christian Brothers College on Sept. 11, welcoming in one of the state’s most consistent powers regardless of class. CBC thumped De Smet 56-13 last season and spent much of 2025 ranked No. 3 statewide before finishing 11-1 and being stunned by Jackson in the playoffs.
The Spartans remain at home in Week 4 for a matchup against Chaminade College Prep on Sept. 18. Chaminade finished 6-4 last season competing in Class 5, while De Smet controlled the 2025 meeting with a 56-21 victory.
Back half of the schedule remains challenging
Week 5 keeps De Smet at home again, this time against St. John Vianney on Sept. 25. The teams met in the same week last season at Vianney, where De Smet snapped a two-game losing streak with a 56-42 win. That victory sparked a three-game run in which the Spartans also defeated Chaminade and Festus, scoring 56 points in each game during the stretch.
De Smet travels to St. Louis University High on Oct. 2, a rematch of a 2025 contest SLUH won 31-14.
The final three weeks introduce some new faces. The Spartans host Kansas City’s St. Pius X on Oct. 9, then travel to St. Mary’s South Side on Oct. 16 before closing the regular season at home against Lutheran North on Oct. 23.
Roster turnover stirs questions for Spartans
Graduation claimed key contributors on both sides of the ball, including four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis, a Michigan signee; three-star offensive lineman Santiago Castillo, a Missouri State signee; long snapper Matty McLaughlin, an Iowa signee; and quarterback Gabe Rodriguez, who completed 202 of 299 passes for 2,660 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a senior.
Still, the Spartans are expected to return high-end talent. Among those back in 2026 is four-star tight end Ridge Janes, who finished his sophomore season with 39 receptions for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Dynamic 2028 prospect Cam Sharp also returns after rushing for 1,465 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 437 receiving yards and six more scores in 10 games as a sophomore. Defensively, fellow 2028 standout Kolby Dotson is expected back after posting 30 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore.
With championship pedigree still fresh, a tougher schedule in place and a roster reloading rather than rebuilding, De Smet’s 2026 season will offer no shortage of early answers — and no shortage of opportunity.
De Smet Jesuit Spartans 2026 Regular-Season Schedule
All times TBA
Aug. 28 — Lift for Life Academy Charter
Sept. 4 — at Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Sept. 11 — Christian Brothers College
Sept. 18 — Chaminade College Prep
Sept. 25 — St. John Vianney
Oct. 2 — at St. Louis University High
Oct. 9 — St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Oct. 16 — at St. Mary’s South Side
Oct. 23 — Lutheran North