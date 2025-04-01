Missouri high school baseball top 50 prospect rankings
With the first week of games in the books, it’s time to give our view on the top 50 high school baseball prospects in the state of Missouri.
Heavy on hard-throwing pitchers and two-way stars, our top 50 is dripping with all-state selections, Division I recruits and MLB Draft prospects. If you enjoy watching baseball, particularly high school baseball, you won’t be disappointed to pull into a ballpark across the state to watch any of these young men play.
We based our rankings on numerous factors, including personal evaluation, performance, position, and projection. Two-way players received greater consideration when being evaluated alongside similar players who only play one position.
Jefferson City senior Jordan Martin takes our top spot in these rankings. The state’s top MLB draft prospect, the Arkansas commit highlights a long list of big, powerful right handers to make this list.
A prized junior takes our No. 2 spot, as Battle’s Tyler Putnam is off to a hot start, further proving why Tennessee has long had him in its sights. In fact, the Volunteers have two of Missouri’s top 4 prospects along with No. 4 Tyler Wood, a hard-throwing senior at Lee’s Summit West.
The rest of the top five features a pair of Springfield-area seniors in Glendale’s Sebastian Norman, an Oklahoma State commit, at No. 3 and Nixa’s slick-fielding shortstop Caeden Cloud (Kentucky) at No. 5.
You can check out our top 50, along with captions on the top 25 players, below.
Note: These rankings are intended as a fun way to highlight some of the best talents from across the state. While there is no award handed out for these rankings, there are bragging rights on the line. Player positions are based on evaluation.
Missouri high school baseball top 50
1. Jordan Martin, RHP-INF, sr., Jefferson City
College commitment: Arkansas
Freakishly athletic, the 6-foot-5 Martin is also one of the best high school basketball players in the state. That athleticism shows up on the mound, where the righty will run his fastball up to 95 mph while routinely sitting 89-93. That arm plays well on the infield, where he anchors the Jays’ defense.
While he’s one of the top high school arms in the country and will likely be drafted in a few months by a Major League Baseball club as a pitcher, he also possesses a strong bat and can really scoot – clocking nearly 21 mph in a 6.6 second 60-yard dash.
2. Tyler Putnam, RHP-UTIL, jr., Battle
College commitment: Tennessee
Another member of the U.S. Nationals, Putnam could make a case as the state’s No. 1 overall player despite just beginning his junior campaign. Long and lean at 6-foot-5, 195, you’ll get arms, legs and a heavy fastball with a lot of life coming towards you when you stand in the box against him. After touching 94 off the mound as a sophomore, he’s been up to 97 this year, with secondary stuff that had the Volunteers vying for his services long ago. He’s pitched four innings so far, striking out nine and walking one while surrendering two runs on one hit.
His bat is also thunderous. Through five games, he’s batting .500 with one home run, two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored.
3. Sebastian Norman, 3B-RHP, sr., Glendale
College commitment: Oklahoma State
Built like a Mack truck, Norman (6-1, 235) has power like one too. With legs like tree trunks, Norman generates a ton of power in his swing and consistently makes hard contact. Prep Baseball Report clocked Norman’s greatest exit velo a tick above 106 miles per hour, which would place him toward the upper levels of collegiate exit velos. He’s got plenty of arm for the hot corner, with scouts clocking him in the mid-90s from across the diamond. A top 100 high school draft prospect, a big season could send him flying up draft boards and out of OSU’s grasp.
4. Tyler Wood, RHP-OF, sr., Lee’s Summit West
College commitment: Tennessee
Tennessee has had a heavy recruiting presence in Missouri, and Wood is another prized arm the Volunteers hope to avoid losing to the MLB Draft. At 6-3, 210 pounds, Wood possesses a great build and a strong lower half that allows him to run his explosive fastball into the mid-90s. Touching 94 consistently, he helped the Titans go 28-10 last season and anchors their rotation as a senior.
5. Caeden Cloud, INF, sr., Nixa
College commitment: Kentucky
Cloud (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) might have the best footwork of anyone in the state. He can really scoot, clocking nearly 22 mph on the ground. He’s a rangy defender at both middle infield positions with soft hands and a quick release. Those quick hands and smooth, balanced approach come in handy at the plate, where he generates lift and consistently makes solid contact. Through the first 10 games this season he’s batting .382 with three doubles, one triple, one home run and 12 RBI.
6. Jadyn Furgason, RHP, sr., St. John Vianney
College commitment: Texas
You can’t spell “Furgason” without “gas,” and this righty throws plenty of it. One of the most powerful arms in the state, the Longhorns commit pumps his fastball into the upper 90s from a three-quarters delivery. He’s come a long way on the mound since his freshman season, simplifying his mechanics and shortening his arm action a bit along the way. Those adjustments, and physical maturity, seemingly paid dividends as his velocity, and stuff, have continued to improve each season. The Golden Griffins have two of the best pitchers in the state, so it’s no wonder they’re one of the best teams in the country.
7. Camden Lohman, RHP-3B, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
College commitment: Missouri
Long and lean at 6-4, 185, Lohman comes right over the top and gets good downward angle on his low-90s fastball and a mid-70s hammer curve that makes him hard to square up. In his first appearance this season he pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit with eight strikeouts and zero walks. He’s been committed to Missouri since 2023.
8. Brody Crane, RHP, jr., Neosho
College commitment: Arkansas
This is an aggressive ranking, but Crane is an aggressive young pitcher with a special arm. Hailing from a baseball family, the game is in his blood, and it shows in the work the 6-foot righty has put into his offseason training. After touching 93 as a 5-foot-11 sophomore at the end of last season, Crane added a bit of size to his frame and sat 94-96 while touching 97 in his dominant spring debut for Neosho on March 24. He struck out 14 and surrendered only one hit in five scoreless innings.
9. Ethan Rogers, LHP, sr., Lone Jack
College commitment: Wichita State
We’re big fans of the Lone Jack lefty. Our top southpaw in the state has dominant stuff. At 6-1, 185, the Shockers commit pumps his fastball up to 92 and compliments it with a knee-buckling 12-6 curve. He hides the ball well and it explodes out of his hand, making it appear as if it finds another gear on its way to the plate. As of March 30, he’s yet to allow a run this season and surrendered only one hit with 17 strikeouts and five walks in eight innings.
10. JD Dohrmann, RHP, sr., St. John Vianney
College commitment: Missouri
Committed to the Tigers since last February, Dohrmann (6-foot-1, 180) gets the most from his athletic build. Working his fastball into the low 90s, he gets good arm run on his two-seamer and snaps a tight, low-80s slider that keeps batters uncomfortable in the box. Jadyn Furgason’s sidekick in the Golden Griffins starting rotation, he’s a big reason why they’re in our high school baseball national top 25.
11. Jackson Akin, INF, sr., Lee’s Summit West
College commitment: Oklahoma
Here’s a name to keep an eye on. A titan on the Titans, Akin (6-3, 200) packs a punch from the right side of the plate. He might have the prettiest swing and best hand-eye coordination in the Show-Me State’s 2025 class. He rarely misses his pitch and seemingly squares up most anything he gets the bat on. Through the first seven games of 2025, Akin is batting .500 with two home runs, one double and six RBI.
Defensively, he’s got quick hands and plenty of arm to handle shortstop or third base. He could become a bigtime player at OU, leaving us all to look back in a few years and wonder why we didn’t have him higher on this list.
12. Leo Humbert, OF, sr., Francis Howell
College commitment: Missouri
One of Missouri’s top in-state recruits, Humbert (6-1, 190) plans to roam the outfield for the Tigers next season where his elite bat should play well in the SEC. He’s got a smooth swing and great bat control that allows him to make consistent hard contact. A fine defender who covers a lot of ground in the outfield, Humbert is an unquestioned star in Francis Howell’s lineup.
13. Richie Swain, RHP, sr., Timberland
College commitment: Mississippi State
Missouri is loaded with right-handed power pitchers and Swain is among the best. The Bulldogs commit has good size at 6-5, 195 and he eats up batters with a mid-90s fastball and a hard-sweeping slider that he throws out of a three-quarters delivery.
14. Chase Porter, OF, sr., Kearney
College commitment: Louisville
A switch-hitting outfielder with power and very good speed, Porter’s bat will carry him to the city where bats are made next season. He’ll never be the biggest guy on the team going forward, but he gets the most out of his 5-10, 175 frame. While he appears more comfortable from the left side of the plate, where he tends to plug gaps and show off his plus speed, he appears to tap into a bit more power from the right side of the dish.
15. Brody Irlbeck, LHP, sr., Staley
College Commitment: Iowa
To be fair, Staley has two aces on its staff this season. Irlbeck is the left-handed ace, but he gets the nod in these rankings due to his two-way production. A four-pitch southpaw with a low-90s fastball and superb command, Irlbeck also stands out in the outfield and swings an impact bat from the left side. The future Hawkeye isn’t as big as some of the other pitchers on this list, but he pitches like he is. The 6-foot southpaw gets a lot of run on his low-90s fastball and takes off about 15 miles per hour on a tight curveball that ties hitters up from either side of the plate.
On the mound he’s 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA this season, allowing one run on five hits with 13 strikeouts and one walk in eight innings. At the plate, he’s batting .350 with three doubles and four RBI in seven games.
16. Kyle Pearcy, RHP, sr., Staley
College commitment: Undecided
Pearcy (6-3, 205) is the right-handed ace of Staley’s staff. The top uncommitted senior in the state, he has been up to 93 this season with his fastball. He mixes in a solid changeup with a sweeping curveball to keep batters guessing.
In two appearances so far he’s 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and one save, surrendering one hit across five innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
17. Drake Gawer, RHP-IF, sr., Sullivan
College commitment: Texas Tech
As we’ve mentioned before, Missouri is loaded with big dudes who throw gas. At 6-6, 185, Gawer is another player that will catch your attention the moment he steps off the bus. He can lull you to sleep with his big leg kick and slow windup and then catch you napping with the low- to mid-90s fastball that explodes out of his hand. At the plate, he’s just as imposing. Through five games this season he’s batting .450 with one double, one home run and seven RBI.
18. Hudson Roberts, OF, sr., Ozark
College commitment: Undecided
At 6-3, 165, Roberts has fantastic pop with a quick, smooth left-handed stroke. He’s already gone deep this year and has a double while batting .333 for the Tigers. A fantastic defender with good range and a strong arm in the outfield, Roberts is one of the state’s most coveted seniors again after wishing Arkansas the best and re-opening his recruitment.
19. Luke Sullivan, RHP-OF, sr., Parkway South
College commitment: Missouri
A two-way star at Parkway South, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound righty has plenty of power in his bat and his right arm. At the plate, the Tigers commit is batting .389 with two homers and nine RBI through his team’s first five games. He’s also getting it done on the mound, where he fills up the zone with a low-90s fastball and a big breaking curve. In his first two starts he’s gone 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA, 10 strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.
20. Charlie Wortham, C-INF, sr., De Smet Jesuit
College commitment: Mississippi State
He’ll join Timberland right hander Richie Swain in Starkville next season, where the duo could eventually form an all-Missouri battery for the Bulldogs. The state’s top catching prospect, Wortham also sees time on the infield, where the 6-1, 190 senior flashes his good hands and strong arm. But it is his bat that does most of the talking. This year he’s batting .333 in six games, with four of his five hits going for extra bases. He has three doubles, one home run and six RBI.
21. Mason Schirmer, LHP-1B, sr., Festus
College commitment: Missouri
A dominant southpaw, the two-time all-state selection and future Missouri Tigers pitcher is currently the ace for the Festus Tigers. With a fastball that flirts with 90, Schirmer carved up batters last year to the tune of 107 strikeouts across 61 innings while pitching to a 9-2 record and 0.69 ERA. He’s off to another big start this year, beating Fox in his first start with seven strikeouts and no walks on four hits in four scoreless innings. He announced his commitment to Mizzou in 2021.
22. Wyatt Vincent, OF, sr., Nixa
College commitment: Missouri State
Missouri State got a steal when it managed to wrangle a commitment from Vincent. He has elite bat control and is tough to strike out. An on-base machine anchored in the middle of Nixa’s loaded lineup, Vincent leads the team with a .528 batting average through 11 games with five doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI. He’s also drawn six walks and has struck out only once.
23. Cooper Shrum, RHP-1B, jr., Belton
College commitment: Tennessee
One of the best juniors in the state, Shrum is a two-way star at Belton. On the mound, the 6-foot-6 righty utilizes a fastball between 89-92 miles per hour, a devastating slider and a changeup with sink to give batters fits. At the plate, the lefty slugger is a tough out with good power. In four games this season he’s batting .500 with a double and a triple.
24. Michael Callahan, OF-INF, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
College commitment: Missouri State
Whether he’s cutting down a runner at the plate or driving in a couple with a big base hit, Callahan continues to be a big part of Lafeyette’s program. As they often do, the Bears managed to mine another of the state’s gems when they secured his commitment back in late 2023. A well-rounded player who does just about everything well, Callahan (5-10, 160) is a tough out at the plate and problem on the basepaths. A solid defender with above-average speed, he’s helped Lafayette get out to a 3-2 start this season.
25. Keelan Zumwalt, LHP-1B, fr., Summit Christian
College commitment: Undecided
That’s right. A freshman cracks our top 25. There’s a bit of projection here considering he hasn’t played much high school baseball yet, but Zumwalt’s talent is impossible to overlook. He’s not only the top freshman in the state, but one of the best freshmen in the entire country.
A standout on youth showcase circuits, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound lefty will be a two-way star for Summit Christian. Still only 15-years-old, the southpaw flashes mid-80s fastball on the mound and good command of three pitches. At the plate he has easy power from the left side and tremendous bat speed. During an evaluation in early February, Prep Baseball recorded a maximum exit velocity of 99.5 miles per hour, which is considered elite for high school freshmen.
The next 25:
26. Dylan Curtis, RHP, jr., Francis Howell
College commitment: Missouri
27. Cooper Pumphrey, RHP, sr., Ozark
College commitment: Missouri
28. Cole Chambers, SS-RHP, so., SLUH
College commitment: Undecided
29. Rylan Mills, C, sr., Oran
College commitment: Southeast Missouri State
30. Jackson Vaughn, OF, sr., Francis Howell
College commitment: Wichita State
31. Nolan Sissom, INF, jr., Fort Zumwalt West
College commitment: Missouri
32. Adam Kilburn, RHP, sr., Oakville
College commitment: Tennessee
33. Jake Collier, LHP, sr., Pacific
College commitment: Missouri State
34. Jack Quetschenbach, OF, sr., Liberty
College commitment: Kansas State
35. GT Taylor, INF, jr., Christian Brothers College
College commitment: Kansas
36. Jake Brettschneider, RHP, jr., Francis Howell
College commitment: Missouri
37. Nolan Jaworowski, INF, sr., St. John Vianney
College commitment: Cincinnati
38. CJ Lake, RHP, jr., Oakville
College commitment: Undecided
39. Johnny Carver, LHP, jr., Raymore-Peculiar
College commitment: Arkansas
40. Ryan Bradford, RHP, sr., Seckman
College commitment: Johnson County CC
41. Seaton Thompson, INF, jr., Ladue Horton Watkins
College commitment: Missouri
42. Grant Mehrhoff, LHP, jr., Christian Brothers
College commitment: Louisville
43. Colton Petersmith, OF, jr., Rolla
College commitment: Nebraska
44. Drew Messey, INF, jr., Westminster Christian
College commitment: Westminster Christian
45. Chase Stieferman, LHP, so., Capital City
College commitment: Missouri
46. Jack Cowling, RHP, sr., North Point
College commitment: Evansville
47. Karson Durnin, INF, sr., Camdenton
College commitment: Wichita State
48. Hayden Sharp, INF, jr., Lee’s Summit West
College commitment: Missouri
49. Eli Skidmore, RHP, sr., Francis Howell
College commitment: St. Louis
50. Easton Phillippe, C, sr., Staley
College commitment: Wichita State
