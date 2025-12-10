Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Albany 52, Maysville 47
Ash Grove 72, Spokane 55
Ava 64, Hollister 54
Belle 58, Newburg 59
Benton 54, Liberty North 50
Billings 52, Marionville 41
Bishop LeBlond 49, St. Joseph Christian 35
Blair Oaks 57, Eugene 40
Bloomfield 67, Gideon 34
Bolivar 80, Versailles 42
Bowling Green 60, Wright City 39
Braymer 63, Tina-Avalon 33
Brunswick 54, Keytesville 18
Butler 70, Northeast Vernon County 55
Carrollton 62, Holden 48
Chamois 38, Wellsville-Middletown 14
Chesterton Acad HS 43, St. Vincent de Paul 38
Clever 58, Cassville 44
Climax Springs 63, Plato 27
Clinton 46, Wheatland 43
Crane 64, Mt. Vernon 62
Crest Ridge 71, Sweet Springs 30
Delta 59, Oak Ridge 32
Delta (Deering) 77, Clarkton 67
DeSoto 68, West County 58
Dexter 60, Charleston 50
Diamond 58, Reeds Spring 50
Dixon 76, Vienna 44
Dora 55, Bradleyville 74
East Buchanan 56, Lawson 32
East Prairie 56, Chaffee 53
El Dorado Springs 54, Weaubleau 38
Eureka 62, Francis Howell 34
Fair Play 43, Sheldon 42
Gallatin 71, Polo 31
Gloria Deo Academy 59, Eminence 50
Greenwood 96, New Covenant Academy 35
Hardin-Central 82, Southwest (Livingston County) with Breckenridge 50
Harrisonville 89, Adrian 17
Hartville 52, Mountain Grove 42
Herculaneum 74, Hancock 70
Ladue Horton Watkins 50, Pattonville 35
Laquey 62, Conway 23
Lee's Summit 70, Ruskin 31
Leeton 76, Montrose 34
Liberty 54, Kearney 42
Marceline 72, Milan 12
Marion C. Early 75, Greenfield 64
Meadville 67, Atlanta 50
Mexico 59, Marshall 39
MICDS 63, Lafayette (Wildwood) 53
Newburg 59, Belle 58
Northland Christian 49, DeKalb 33
Oak Park 83, Blue Springs South 67
Parkway Central 67, Timberland 56
Pattonville 63, St. Charles 32
Pierce City 41, McAuley Catholic 29
Pilot Grove 88, Bunceton 13
Pleasant Hill 72, Knob Noster 62
Prairie Home 56, Jamestown 45
Richland 62, Bourbon 28
Rockwood Summit 66, Fox 48
Rolla 59, St. James 47
Russellville 65, Skyline 79
Sarcoxie 72, Verona 19
Savannah 64, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 35
Scotland County 60, Novinger 39
Scott City 99, St. Pius X (Festus) 52
Senath-Hornersville 74, Holcomb 30
Silex 65, New Haven 61
Skyline 79, Russellville 65
Smithville 73, DeLaSalle Charter (KC) 15
South Harrison 67, Trenton 61
South Iron 78, Ellington 27
Sparta 76, Purdy 39
St. Elizabeth 60, Crocker 32
Ste. Genevieve 64, Saxony Lutheran 56
Stewartsville with Osborn 55, Cameron 41
St. Francis Borgia 69, Bayless 53
St. Louis Christian Sr. 57, Veritas Christian Academy 27
St. Mary's Colgan Catholic 73, Lamar 72
St. Mary's South Side 96, Jennings 79
St. Michael the Archangel 60, Father Tolton 52
Sturgeon 43, New Bloomfield 38
Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 86, Everton 42
Van-Far 55, Centralia 47
Washington 62, Warrenton 48
Waynesville 55, Salem 43
Wellington-Napoleon 35, Orrick 32
Windsor (Imperial) 66, Hillsboro 60