Missouri High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Missouri high school boys basketball final score from December 9

Robin Erickson

Liberty North was defeated on Tuesday night by Benton with a final score of 50-54.
The 2025 Missouri high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Albany 52, Maysville 47

Ash Grove 72, Spokane 55

Ava 64, Hollister 54

Belle 58, Newburg 59

Benton 54, Liberty North 50

Billings 52, Marionville 41

Bishop LeBlond 49, St. Joseph Christian 35

Blair Oaks 57, Eugene 40

Bloomfield 67, Gideon 34

Bolivar 80, Versailles 42

Bowling Green 60, Wright City 39

Braymer 63, Tina-Avalon 33

Brunswick 54, Keytesville 18

Butler 70, Northeast Vernon County 55

Carrollton 62, Holden 48

Chamois 38, Wellsville-Middletown 14

Chesterton Acad HS 43, St. Vincent de Paul 38

Clever 58, Cassville 44

Climax Springs 63, Plato 27

Clinton 46, Wheatland 43

Crane 64, Mt. Vernon 62

Crest Ridge 71, Sweet Springs 30

Delta 59, Oak Ridge 32

Delta (Deering) 77, Clarkton 67

DeSoto 68, West County 58

Dexter 60, Charleston 50

Diamond 58, Reeds Spring 50

Dixon 76, Vienna 44

Dora 55, Bradleyville 74

East Buchanan 56, Lawson 32

East Prairie 56, Chaffee 53

El Dorado Springs 54, Weaubleau 38

Eureka 62, Francis Howell 34

Fair Play 43, Sheldon 42

Gallatin 71, Polo 31

Gloria Deo Academy 59, Eminence 50

Greenwood 96, New Covenant Academy 35

Hardin-Central 82, Southwest (Livingston County) with Breckenridge 50

Harrisonville 89, Adrian 17

Hartville 52, Mountain Grove 42

Herculaneum 74, Hancock 70

Ladue Horton Watkins 50, Pattonville 35

Laquey 62, Conway 23

Lee's Summit 70, Ruskin 31

Leeton 76, Montrose 34

Liberty 54, Kearney 42

Marceline 72, Milan 12

Marion C. Early 75, Greenfield 64

Meadville 67, Atlanta 50

Mexico 59, Marshall 39

MICDS 63, Lafayette (Wildwood) 53

Newburg 59, Belle 58

Northland Christian 49, DeKalb 33

Oak Park 83, Blue Springs South 67

Parkway Central 67, Timberland 56

Pattonville 63, St. Charles 32

Pierce City 41, McAuley Catholic 29

Pilot Grove 88, Bunceton 13

Pleasant Hill 72, Knob Noster 62

Prairie Home 56, Jamestown 45

Richland 62, Bourbon 28

Rockwood Summit 66, Fox 48

Rolla 59, St. James 47

Russellville 65, Skyline 79

Sarcoxie 72, Verona 19

Savannah 64, South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 35

Scotland County 60, Novinger 39

Scott City 99, St. Pius X (Festus) 52

Senath-Hornersville 74, Holcomb 30

Silex 65, New Haven 61

Skyline 79, Russellville 65

Smithville 73, DeLaSalle Charter (KC) 15

South Harrison 67, Trenton 61

South Iron 78, Ellington 27

Sparta 76, Purdy 39

St. Elizabeth 60, Crocker 32

Ste. Genevieve 64, Saxony Lutheran 56

Stewartsville with Osborn 55, Cameron 41

St. Francis Borgia 69, Bayless 53

St. Louis Christian Sr. 57, Veritas Christian Academy 27

St. Mary's Colgan Catholic 73, Lamar 72

St. Mary's South Side 96, Jennings 79

St. Michael the Archangel 60, Father Tolton 52

Sturgeon 43, New Bloomfield 38

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day 86, Everton 42

Van-Far 55, Centralia 47

Washington 62, Warrenton 48

Waynesville 55, Salem 43

Wellington-Napoleon 35, Orrick 32

Windsor (Imperial) 66, Hillsboro 60

