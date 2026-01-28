High School

CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Jan. 27, 2026

After the CIF Southern Section updated the playoff bulletin with information regarding the Open Division, a larger field seems more imminent.

Tarek Fattal

St. John Bosco's Christian Collins has been a standout this year for the Braves.
St. John Bosco's Christian Collins has been a standout this year for the Braves. / Ricky Slaughter

The CIF Southern Section basketball playoff bulletin was recently updated with significant news regarding the Open Division.

The bulletin indicates there could be a 'flex' in CIF State berths from section playoffs. For years, the section allocated eight CIF State playoff berths from the Open Division. When the field was just eight teams since 2018, it guaranteed every team selected to the almighty division would be placed in the state playoffs regardless of performance.

However, last year, the Southern Section took 10 teams to the Open Division. Each team was gauranteed four pool play games to earn a state playoff bid. The last-place teams in each pool would not advance.

The recent update to the bulletin says that up to 10 teams can earn a CIF State playoff berth from the Open Division, allocating two extra spots from Division 9 (the lowest division). Each subsequent division below the Open Division (2-9) has four state playoff berths (all semifinalists, finalists and champions from each division). Now, Division 9 could see just its finalist and champion advance.

This change means its more likely the Open Division field will be more than eight teams — potentially 12 or 16. (COLUMN)

As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.

That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.

TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 27

  1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  2. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  3. St. John Bosco Braves
  4. Santa Margarita Eagles
  5. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  6. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  7. Corona Centennial Huskies
  8. Damien Spartans
  9. Corona del Mar Sea Kings
  10. St. Francis Golden Knights
  11. La Mirada Matadores
  12. Crean Lutheran Saints
  13. Etiwanda Eagles
  14. Crespi Celts
  15. Inglewood Sentinels
  16. JSerra Catholic Lions
  17. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  18. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  19. San Gabriel Academy Eagles
  20. Crossroads Roadrunners
  21. Mira Costa Mustangs
  22. Brentwood School Eagles
  23. Village Christian Crusaders
  24. Arcadia Apaches
  25. Millikan Rams
  26. Los Alamitos Griffins
  27. La Habra Highlanders
  28. Corona Santiago Sharks
  29. Chaminade Eagles
  30. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  31. Mater Dei Monarchs
  32. Heritage Christian Warriors
  33. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  34. Cypress Centurions
  35. St. Bernard Vikings
  36. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  37. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  38. Windward Wildcats
  39. Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
  40. Loyola Cubs
  41. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  42. Tesoro Titans
  43. Servite Friars
  44. Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
  45. Rancho Christian Eagles
  46. Roosevelt Mustangs
  47. St. Anthony Saints
  48. Beverly Hills Normans
  49. Hesperia Scorpions
  50. Bishop Amat Lancers
  51. Chino Hills Huskies
  52. Alemany Warriors
  53. Sonora Raiders
  54. St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
  55. Rancho Verde Mustangs
  56. Pasadena Bulldogs
  57. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  58. Westlake Warriors
  59. Campbell Hall Vikings
  60. Edison Chargers
  61. Maranatha Minutemen
  62. Santa Barbara Dons
  63. Fountain Valley Barons
  64. Elsinore Tigers
  65. Calabasas Coyotes
  66. King Wolves
  67. San Marcos Royals
  68. Mayfair Monsoons
  69. Oaks Christian Lions
  70. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  71. Burbank Bulldogs
  72. Legacy Christian Academy
  73. Leuzinger Olympians
  74. Santa Monica Vikings
  75. North Torrance Saxons
  76. Esperanza Aztecs
  77. Great Oak Wolfpack
  78. El Dorado Golden Hawks
  79. Los Osos Grizzlies
  80. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  81. Temecula Valley Golden Bears
  82. Aquinas Falcons
  83. Providence/Burbank Pioneers
  84. La Serna Lancers
  85. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  86. Silverado Hawks
  87. Newport Harbor Sailors
  88. Milken Community Wildcats
  89. Valencia Vikings
  90. Gahr Gladiators
  91. Ontario Christian Knights
  92. Camarillo Scorpions
  93. San Clemente Tritons
  94. Alta Loma Braves
  95. Oak Hills Bulldogs
  96. Redlands East Valley Wildcats
  97. Los Altos Conquerors
  98. Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica Seawolves
  99. Glendora Tartans
  100. Murrieta Mesa Rams

View full CIF-SS rankings

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

