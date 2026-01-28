CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Jan. 27, 2026
The CIF Southern Section basketball playoff bulletin was recently updated with significant news regarding the Open Division.
The bulletin indicates there could be a 'flex' in CIF State berths from section playoffs. For years, the section allocated eight CIF State playoff berths from the Open Division. When the field was just eight teams since 2018, it guaranteed every team selected to the almighty division would be placed in the state playoffs regardless of performance.
However, last year, the Southern Section took 10 teams to the Open Division. Each team was gauranteed four pool play games to earn a state playoff bid. The last-place teams in each pool would not advance.
The recent update to the bulletin says that up to 10 teams can earn a CIF State playoff berth from the Open Division, allocating two extra spots from Division 9 (the lowest division). Each subsequent division below the Open Division (2-9) has four state playoff berths (all semifinalists, finalists and champions from each division). Now, Division 9 could see just its finalist and champion advance.
This change means its more likely the Open Division field will be more than eight teams — potentially 12 or 16. (COLUMN)
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.
That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.
The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.
TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 27
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- St. John Bosco Braves
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- Damien Spartans
- Corona del Mar Sea Kings
- St. Francis Golden Knights
- La Mirada Matadores
- Crean Lutheran Saints
- Etiwanda Eagles
- Crespi Celts
- Inglewood Sentinels
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- San Gabriel Academy Eagles
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Village Christian Crusaders
- Arcadia Apaches
- Millikan Rams
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- La Habra Highlanders
- Corona Santiago Sharks
- Chaminade Eagles
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- Heritage Christian Warriors
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Cypress Centurions
- St. Bernard Vikings
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Windward Wildcats
- Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
- Loyola Cubs
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- Tesoro Titans
- Servite Friars
- Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- Roosevelt Mustangs
- St. Anthony Saints
- Beverly Hills Normans
- Hesperia Scorpions
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Alemany Warriors
- Sonora Raiders
- St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
- Rancho Verde Mustangs
- Pasadena Bulldogs
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- Westlake Warriors
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- Edison Chargers
- Maranatha Minutemen
- Santa Barbara Dons
- Fountain Valley Barons
- Elsinore Tigers
- Calabasas Coyotes
- King Wolves
- San Marcos Royals
- Mayfair Monsoons
- Oaks Christian Lions
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Burbank Bulldogs
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Leuzinger Olympians
- Santa Monica Vikings
- North Torrance Saxons
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Great Oak Wolfpack
- El Dorado Golden Hawks
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Temecula Valley Golden Bears
- Aquinas Falcons
- Providence/Burbank Pioneers
- La Serna Lancers
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- Silverado Hawks
- Newport Harbor Sailors
- Milken Community Wildcats
- Valencia Vikings
- Gahr Gladiators
- Ontario Christian Knights
- Camarillo Scorpions
- San Clemente Tritons
- Alta Loma Braves
- Oak Hills Bulldogs
- Redlands East Valley Wildcats
- Los Altos Conquerors
- Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica Seawolves
- Glendora Tartans
- Murrieta Mesa Rams
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: