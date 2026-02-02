Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 2, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Missouri High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Missouri boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from High School On SI, MaxPreps, and On3/Rivals.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Principia was the consensus No. 1 team across all rankings in this weeks composite. They hold an impressive 15-2 record going into February.
Here is a look at the latest Missouri Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 2:
1. Principia – Average Rank: 1.0
Principia earns the top composite spot after finishing No. 1 in all three sources.
2. Rockhurst – Average Rank: 4.67
Rockhurst appears in all three sources and maintains top-five placements throughout, including No. 2 from MaxPreps.
3. Chaminade – Average Rank: 6.0
Chaminade ranks consistently high across all sources, highlighted by a No. 2 ranking from High School on SI.
4. Oak Park – Average Rank: 7.0
Oak Park shows strong consensus respect, appearing in all sources with a highest ranking of No. 3 from MaxPreps.
5. Benton – Average Rank: 8.67
Benton is consistently inside the top 10, including No. 4 from MaxPreps and No. 5 from High School on SI.
6. Logan-Rogersville – Average Rank: 8.33
Logan-Rogersville earns a top-five finish in two sources and appears in all three, giving it a strong composite showing.
7. Vashon – Average Rank: 7.0
Vashon ranks in the top 10 in all three sources, peaking at No. 3 on On3/Rivals.
8. Webster Groves – Average Rank: 6.0
Webster Groves appears in all sources with consistent top-10 rankings, highlighted by a No. 4 from On3/Rivals.
9. De Smet Jesuit – Average Rank: 8.0
De Smet Jesuit appears in all sources, including a No. 6 ranking from MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.
10. Kickapoo – Average Rank: 10.0
Kickapoo ranks inside the top 10 in all three sources, peaking at No. 9 on MaxPreps.
11. Staley – Average Rank: 10.0
Staley appears in all sources, including a top-10 ranking on On3/Rivals.
12. Nixa – Average Rank: 11.5
Nixa is ranked in two sources with a highest placement of No. 12 on MaxPreps.
13. Lee’s Summit – Average Rank: 17.0
Lee’s Summit appears in all three sources and maintains consistent mid-teens rankings.
14. North Kansas City – Average Rank: 15.0
North Kansas City ranks in all three sources, peaking at No. 14 from MaxPreps.
15. Vianney – Average Rank: 13.0
Vianney is recognized in all sources with strong top-15 finishes.
16. Westminster Christian – Average Rank: 15.5
Westminster Christian appears in two sources, peaking at No. 16 from MaxPreps.
17. MICDS – Average Rank: 15.0
MICDS earns recognition in all sources, including a No. 8 ranking from High School on SI.
18. Sikeston – Average Rank: 19.5
Sikeston appears in all sources, consistently ranked in the high teens.
19. Jackson – Average Rank: 18.0
Jackson ranks in all sources, including a top-14 finish from High School on SI.
20. Blair Oaks – Average Rank: 20.0
Blair Oaks appears only in MaxPreps but is included for its top-25 recognition.
21. St. Dominic – Average Rank: 20.0
St. Dominic is recognized in two sources and appears inside the top 25.
22. Rolla – Average Rank: 18.0
Rolla appears in all sources with consistent top-20 finishes.
23. Eureka – Average Rank: 23.5
Eureka is recognized in two sources, including MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.
24. Howell Central – Average Rank: 21.0
Howell Central appears in two sources, peaking at No. 17 on High School on SI.
25. Rock Bridge – Average Rank: 21.5
Rock Bridge is recognized in two sources and rounds out the top 25.