Take a look at the latest Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball composite rankings compiled from three sources

Kickapoo comes in at No. 10 in the latest composite rankings.
Kickapoo comes in at No. 10 in the latest composite rankings.

Another week of the 2025-26 Missouri High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.

These composite Missouri boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from High School On SI, MaxPreps, and On3/Rivals.

Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.

Principia was the consensus No. 1 team across all rankings in this weeks composite. They hold an impressive 15-2 record going into February.

Here is a look at the latest Missouri Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 2:

Top 25 Missouri High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 2, 2026

1. Principia – Average Rank: 1.0

Principia earns the top composite spot after finishing No. 1 in all three sources.

2. Rockhurst – Average Rank: 4.67

Rockhurst appears in all three sources and maintains top-five placements throughout, including No. 2 from MaxPreps.

3. Chaminade – Average Rank: 6.0

Chaminade ranks consistently high across all sources, highlighted by a No. 2 ranking from High School on SI.

4. Oak Park – Average Rank: 7.0

Oak Park shows strong consensus respect, appearing in all sources with a highest ranking of No. 3 from MaxPreps.

5. Benton – Average Rank: 8.67

Benton is consistently inside the top 10, including No. 4 from MaxPreps and No. 5 from High School on SI.

6. Logan-Rogersville – Average Rank: 8.33

Logan-Rogersville earns a top-five finish in two sources and appears in all three, giving it a strong composite showing.

7. Vashon – Average Rank: 7.0

Vashon ranks in the top 10 in all three sources, peaking at No. 3 on On3/Rivals.

8. Webster Groves – Average Rank: 6.0

Webster Groves appears in all sources with consistent top-10 rankings, highlighted by a No. 4 from On3/Rivals.

9. De Smet Jesuit – Average Rank: 8.0

De Smet Jesuit appears in all sources, including a No. 6 ranking from MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.

10. Kickapoo – Average Rank: 10.0

Kickapoo ranks inside the top 10 in all three sources, peaking at No. 9 on MaxPreps.

11. Staley – Average Rank: 10.0

Staley appears in all sources, including a top-10 ranking on On3/Rivals.

12. Nixa – Average Rank: 11.5

Nixa is ranked in two sources with a highest placement of No. 12 on MaxPreps.

13. Lee’s Summit – Average Rank: 17.0

Lee’s Summit appears in all three sources and maintains consistent mid-teens rankings.

14. North Kansas City – Average Rank: 15.0

North Kansas City ranks in all three sources, peaking at No. 14 from MaxPreps.

15. Vianney – Average Rank: 13.0

Vianney is recognized in all sources with strong top-15 finishes.

16. Westminster Christian – Average Rank: 15.5

Westminster Christian appears in two sources, peaking at No. 16 from MaxPreps.

17. MICDS – Average Rank: 15.0

MICDS earns recognition in all sources, including a No. 8 ranking from High School on SI.

18. Sikeston – Average Rank: 19.5

Sikeston appears in all sources, consistently ranked in the high teens.

19. Jackson – Average Rank: 18.0

Jackson ranks in all sources, including a top-14 finish from High School on SI.

20. Blair Oaks – Average Rank: 20.0

Blair Oaks appears only in MaxPreps but is included for its top-25 recognition.

21. St. Dominic – Average Rank: 20.0

St. Dominic is recognized in two sources and appears inside the top 25.

22. Rolla – Average Rank: 18.0

Rolla appears in all sources with consistent top-20 finishes.

23. Eureka – Average Rank: 23.5

Eureka is recognized in two sources, including MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.

24. Howell Central – Average Rank: 21.0

Howell Central appears in two sources, peaking at No. 17 on High School on SI.

25. Rock Bridge – Average Rank: 21.5

Rock Bridge is recognized in two sources and rounds out the top 25.

Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

