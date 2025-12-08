Missouri High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025
With the season underway there were a handful of key games across Missouri this week.
Principia proved there's a large margin between it and the second spot. Vashon looked excellent at the Norm Stewart Classic. McCluer North defeated Chaminade 54-48 at home earning them a spot on the list. Blue Springs South and Jackson are other new additions.
Early season tournaments & events have given an early look at the teams who could be strong contenders over the following months.
1. Principia
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Two dominant performances at the Norm Stewart Classic backs up the national ranking for Principia. A conference game vs. Priory is up next. Against Inglewood (CA) Quentin Coleman had 29 points and 12 rebounds.
2. Vashon
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Kain McCaskill was excellent vs. Little Rock Central at the Norm Stewart Classic. He’s going to be a senior leader all season. Up next is Melissa (TX) in Kansas City next weekend.
3. Oak Park
Record: 2-0
Outlook: A two point win over Staley says a lot about the quality of this team. The Northmen should once again be one of the best teams in Class 6
4. De Smet
Record: 1-0
Outlook: The Spartans were dominant vs. Belleville West. Will Foulk scored 24 points in the win. The Spartans have Alton (IL) at home next.
5. Chaminade
Record: 3-1
Outlook: It was a full week of games for Chaminade. They lost a road contest to McCluer North but followed it up with wins over Putnam City North and Simeon on the road. A young team who’s growing each game.
6. Webster Groves
Record: 1-0
Outlook: Webster will be well rested heading into their Classic that starts on Thursday. The first round matchup will be vs. Jennings for the Statesmen.
7. Logan-Rogersville
Record: 3-0
Outlook: A dominant 30 point victory over Summit Christian brought this squad a championship at the Eagle Invitational.
8. Lee's Summit North
Record: 3-0
Outlook: The Broncos backed up their high ranking with a 61-55 win over North Kansas City at the Phog Allen Classic. Drexel signee Tre Paulding is off to a hot start.
9. Westminster
Record: 3-0
Outlook: This team has had dominant wins in all three games to this point. A championship vs. Marquette is set for Wednesday.
10. Benton
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Lincoln Goodwin is growing into one of the best players in the state. Next up is the Liberty North Shootout starting Monday.
11. Kickapoo
Record: 3-0
Outlook: The Chiefs were dominant in the Arvest Classic. They went 3-0 winning the championship game over Helias. This team has excellent guard play.
12. Rockhurst
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Rockhurst looked great in their first two games. They’re set to play in the Blue Valley Tournament this upcoming week.
13. North Kansas City
Record: 2-1
Outlook: The Hornets played Lee’s Summit North tough in a 55-61 loss finishing the week 2-1. Up next is the Blue Valley Northwest Husky Hoops Classic.
14. McCluer North
Record: 5-0
Outlook: Rashad Lindsey is one of the best coaches in Missouri. His squad earned a signature win vs. Chaminade to continue their hot start.
15. Staley
Record: 1-1
Outlook: Staley split their games on the week. Both showed this team can compete at a high level. Senior Kenison Stone was a standout.
16. Helias
Record: 2-1
Outlook: Overall, it was a productive week for Helias. They earned a big win over Hillcrest and competed vs. Kickapoo in a close loss during the Arvest championship game. Up next is Lift for Life.
17. Battle
Record: 2-2
Outlook: Battle got out of state and played some tough competition which included a game vs. Millwood (OK). Up next is Truman in the Twelve Days of Christmas event.
18. Vianney
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Vianney made a statement at their own tournament. They won all three games by 25+ points. Their first big test will be vs. Chaminade on December 19th.
19. Marquette
Record: 3-1
Outlook: The Mustangs went 3-0 this week with two wins at the Troy Tournament and a 31 point win vs. Jefferson City at the Norm Stewart Classic.
20. Rolla
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Rolla had a statement win vs. Pembroke Hill at the Norm Stewart Classic. Illinois bound Ethan Brown was excellent in the game scoring 34 points.
21. Grain Valley
Record: 2-1
Outlook: Grain Valley went 2-1 in Nebraska. They’re a team with lots of upside out of the Kansas City area. Up next is William Chrisman on the road.
22. Jackson
Record: 3-0
Outlook: Jackson was excellent taking care of business in the Farmington Tournament. They look like one of, if not, the best team in SEMO.
23. Rock Bridge
Record: 2-0
Outlook: Rock Bridge played two games at the St. Charles round-robbin event. They won each by a large margin. Freshman Beckett Bruns looks like a prospect to watch.
24. MICDS
Record: 0-0
Outlook: MICDS starts their season vs. Lafayette on December 9th.
25. Blue Springs South
Record: 2-1
Outlook: The Jaguars went 2-1 during their time in Nebraska. This is a team who was excellent last season and returned guard production.