Missouri High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 3, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7 with 122 games in the District Semifinals.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Missouri high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.
CLASS 8 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Semifinals
Lockwood/Golden City Co-op vs. Greenfield - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Jasper vs. Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Archie vs. Lincoln - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Appleton City/Montrose Co-op vs. Drexel - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op vs. Albany - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison vs. King City/Union Star Co-op - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Knox County vs. Schuyler County - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
North Shelby vs. Paris - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Northwest vs. Sweet Springs - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Concordia vs. St. Paul Lutheran - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op vs. Orrick - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Wellington-Napoleon vs. Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Bishop LeBlond vs. Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Christian vs. South Holt - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Rock Port vs. Tarkio - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
West Nodaway vs. Mound City - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Semifinals
Charleston vs. Portageville - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Saxony Lutheran vs. Hayti - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Louisiana - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Van-Far vs. Crystal City - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Salisbury vs. Fayette - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Marceline vs. Harrisburg - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Putnam County vs. Highland - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Scotland County vs. South Shelby - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Thayer vs. Pierce City - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Marionville vs. Miller - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Tipton vs. Skyline - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Cole Camp vs. Russellville - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Windsor vs. Sherwood - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Adrian vs. Polo - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
West Platte vs. Penney - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
North Platte vs. Gallatin - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Semifinals
New Madrid County Central vs. Caruthersville - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
St. Vincent vs. St. Pius X - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Hermann vs. Montgomery County - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Priory vs. Bowling Green - 11/07 at 6 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Monroe City - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Macon vs. Brookfield - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Lawson vs. Mid-Buchanan - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
South Harrison vs. Cameron - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Ava vs. Liberty - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Forsyth vs. Springfield Catholic - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Butler vs. Lamar - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Stockton/Sheldon Co-op vs. Holden - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Father Tolton vs. Blair Oaks - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
South Callaway vs. Centralia - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Lafayette County vs. Summit Christian Academy - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Lexington vs. Carrollton - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Semifinals
Dexter vs. Scott City - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Central vs. Potosi - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Valle Catholic vs. Herculaneum - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Lift for Life Academy vs. Ste. Genevieve - 11/07 at 6 p.m.
Knob Noster vs. St. Michael - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Boonville vs. Clinton - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Maryville vs. Pembroke Hill - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Richmond vs. Chillicothe - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
St. Francis Borgia vs. Wright City - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
St. Clair vs. St. Charles West - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Osage vs. Hallsville - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Moberly vs. Southern Boone - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Mountain Grove vs. Salem - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Clever vs. St. James - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Seneca vs. East Newton - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Cassville vs. Mt. Vernon - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Semifinals
Festus vs. Hillsboro - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Perryville vs. North County - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Vianney vs. Westminster Christian - 11/07 at 6 p.m.
Sullivan vs. Union - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Warrensburg vs. Raytown South - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Nevada vs. Pleasant Hill - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Kearney vs. Van Horn - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Savannah vs. Smithville - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Gateway Tech vs. Lutheran North - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
St. Mary's vs. Jennings - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Parkway North vs. Holt - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Orchard Farm vs. University City - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Hannibal vs. Mexico - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Odessa vs. Warrenton - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
West Plains vs. Monett - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Logan-Rogersville vs. Carl Junction - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Semifinals
Farmington vs. Fox - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Central vs. Webster Groves - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Kirkwood vs. Rolla - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Eureka vs. Rockwood Summit - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Grain Valley vs. Belton - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Smith-Cotton vs. Raytown - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Platte County vs. St. Pius X - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Rockhurst vs. Fort Osage - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Hazelwood East vs. Ladue Horton Watkins - 11/07 at 6 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Chaminade - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt North vs. Timberland - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Parkway West vs. North Point - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Lebanon vs. Camdenton - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Capital City vs. Glendale - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Carthage vs. Neosho - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Republic vs. Webb City - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Semifinals
Jackson vs. Oakville - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Seckman vs. Northwest - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Christian Brothers vs. De Smet Jesuit - 11/07 at 6 p.m.
Lafayette vs. St. Louis University - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
North Kansas City vs. Lee's Summit West - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Lee's Summit vs. Lee's Summit North - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Staley - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Park Hill vs. Liberty North - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Pattonville vs. Hazelwood West - 11/07 at 6 p.m.
Ritenour vs. Hazelwood Central - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
St. Dominic vs. Troy-Buchanan - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Fort Zumwalt West - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Nixa vs. Ozark - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Joplin vs. Kickapoo - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs - 11/07 at 7 p.m.
Helias vs. Hickman - 11/07 at 7 p.m.