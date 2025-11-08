Missouri High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - November 8, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14 with 54 games in the District Championships.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Missouri high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.
CLASS 8 MAN BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Championships
Lockwood/Golden City Co-op vs. Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Archie vs. Appleton City/Montrose Co-op - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op vs. King City/Union Star Co-op - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Knox County vs. North Shelby - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Northwest vs. Concordia - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op vs. Wellington-Napoleon - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Bishop LeBlond vs. St. Joseph Christian - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Rock Port vs. West Nodaway - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Championships
Hayti vs. Portageville - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Van-Far - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Salisbury vs. Harrisburg - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Putnam County vs. South Shelby - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Thayer vs. Marionville - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Tipton vs. Russellville - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Windsor vs. Adrian - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
West Platte vs. North Platte - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Championships
Caruthersville vs. St. Pius X - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Montgomery County vs. Bowling Green - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Monroe City vs. Brookfield - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Mid-Buchanan vs. Cameron - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Forsyth - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Lamar vs. Holden - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Blair Oaks vs. Centralia - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Summit Christian Academy vs. Carrollton - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 3 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Championships
Dexter vs. Potosi - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Valle Catholic vs. Lift for Life Academy - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Boonville - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Maryville vs. Richmond - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
St. Francis Borgia vs. St. Clair - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Osage vs. Moberly - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Mountain Grove vs. Clever - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Seneca vs. Cassville - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 4 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Championships
North County vs. Festus - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Sullivan vs. Vianney - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Nevada vs. Warrensburg - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Savannah vs. Kearney - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Orchard Farm vs. Parkway North - 11/14 at 6:30 p.m.
Odessa vs. Hannibal - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Carl Junction vs. West Plains - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 5 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Championships
Central vs. Farmington - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Eureka vs. Kirkwood - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Raytown vs. Grain Valley - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Rockhurst vs. Platte County - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs. Ladue Horton Watkins - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Parkway West vs. Fort Zumwalt North - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Capital City vs. Lebanon - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Republic vs. Carthage - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 6 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
District Championships
Northwest vs. Jackson - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Christian Brothers - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Lee's Summit vs. North Kansas City - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Liberty North vs. Liberty - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Ritenour vs. Pattonville - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Troy-Buchanan - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Joplin vs. Nixa - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Helias vs. Blue Springs - 11/14 at 7 p.m.