Missouri High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025

Check out the latest Missouri high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 20, 2025

Ben Dagg

Another week of the 2025 Missouri high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Missouri high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:

MSHSAA High School Football Class 1 Rankings

1. Putnam County (8-0)

2. Salisbury (8-0)

3. Marionville (7-1)

4. Tipton (7-1)

5. Lincoln (4-1)

6. Russellville (6-2)

7. Cole Camp (6-2)

8. Windsor (7-1)

9. West Platte (5-3)

10. Marceline (5-3)

11. Scotland County (5-3)

12. Adrian (5-3)

13. North Platte (5-3)

14. Miller (5-3)

15. Ash Grove (4-2)

16. Charleston (5-3)

17. Gallatin (5-3)

18. Hayti (3-4)

19. Harrisburg (3-5)

20. Midway (3-5)

21. Crest Ridge (4-4)

22. Polo (3-5)

23. Fayette (3-5)

24. Pierce City (3-5)

25. Van-Far (3-5)

View full Class 1 rankings

MSHSAA High School Football Class 2 Rankings

1. Blair Oaks (8-0)

2. Mid-Buchanan (8-0)

3. Monroe City (7-1)

4. Warsaw (8-0)

5. North Callaway (7-1)

6. South Harrison (7-1)

7. Holden (7-1)

8. Caruthersville (7-1)

9. Springfield Catholic (7-1)

10. Father Tolton (6-2)

11. Liberty (6-2)

12. Lawson (6-2)

13. Centralia (6-1)

14. Lamar (5-3)

15. Montgomery County (6-2)

16. Brookfield (6-2)

17. Palmyra (5-3)

18. St. Vincent (4-3)

19. Sarcoxie (5-3)

20. Forsyth (4-4)

21. Macon (5-3)

22. South Callaway (5-3)

23. Ava (4-4)

24. Fair Grove (4-3)

25. Houston (4-4)

View full Class 2 rankings

MSHSAA High School Football Class 3 Rankings

1. Valle Catholic (8-0)

2. Seneca (8-0)

3. Ste. Genevieve (7-1)

4. Mountain Grove (7-1)

5. Lift for Life Academy (5-3)

6. Maryville (6-2)

7. Cassville (5-3)

8. Boonville (5-2)

9. Osage (6-2)

10. Central (5-3)

11. Dexter (7-1)

12. St. Francis Borgia (5-1)

13. St. Michael (5-3)

14. Richmond (5-2)

15. Knob Noster (7-1)

16. Potosi (4-4)

17. Scott City (5-2)

18. Mt. Vernon (4-4)

19. Burroughs (4-2)

20. Clever (5-2)

21. Hollister (5-3)

22. Wright City (5-2)

23. Clinton (5-3)

24. St. Clair (4-3)

25. Herculaneum (5-3)

View full Class 3 rankings

MSHSAA High School Football Class 4 Rankings

1. Kearney (8-0)

2. Hannibal (7-1)

3. Savannah (8-0)

4. Orchard Farm (8-0)

5. Festus (6-1)

6. St. Mary's (4-2)

7. Odessa (7-1)

8. Smithville (6-2)

9. McDonald County (5-3)

10. Lincoln College Prep (5-1)

11. Harrisonville (6-2)

12. West Plains (6-2)

13. Jennings (6-0)

14. University City (2-1)

15. Soldan International Studies (3-0)

16. Nevada (5-3)

17. Mexico (5-2)

18. Parkway North (4-2)

19. Sullivan (5-2)

20. Lutheran North (3-2)

21. Warrensburg (5-3)

22. Logan-Rogersville (5-2)

23. Monett (4-4)

24. Carl Junction (5-3)

25. Kirksville (4-4)

View full Class 4 rankings

MSHSAA High School Football Class 5 Rankings

1. Platte County (7-0)

2. Kirkwood (6-1)

3. Fort Zumwalt North (5-1)

4. Carthage (7-1)

5. Farmington (6-2)

6. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (4-3)

7. Eureka (6-2)

8. Parkway West (7-1)

9. Rockwood Summit (6-2)

10. Central (5-3)

11. Ladue Horton Watkins (4-2)

12. Republic (6-2)

13. Rockhurst (5-2)

14. North Point (6-2)

15. Branson (6-2)

16. Capital City (5-3)

17. Chaminade (4-2)

18. Hazelwood East (5-1)

19. Fort Osage (5-3)

20. St. Pius X (2-2)

21. Grain Valley (5-3)

22. Webb City (5-3)

23. Glendale (5-2)

24. Rolla (4-4)

25. Winnetonka (5-3)

View full Class 5 rankings

MSHSAA High School Football Class 6 Rankings

1. Christian Brothers (7-0)

2. Jackson (8-0)

3. Helias (7-0)

4. Lafayette (8-0)

5. Blue Springs South (8-0)

6. Nixa (7-0)

7. St. Louis University (7-1)

8. Liberty (7-1)

9. St. Dominic (6-0)

10. North Kansas City (7-1)

11. Hickman (7-1)

12. Troy-Buchanan (6-2)

13. Lee's Summit North (6-2)

14. Liberty (6-1)

15. Northwest (6-1)

16. Seckman (6-2)

17. Liberty North (5-3)

18. Howell (5-3)

19. Fort Zumwalt West (4-3)

20. Park Hill (5-3)

21. Oakville (6-2)

22. De Smet Jesuit (4-4)

23. Central (5-3)

24. Pattonville (4-4)

25. Blue Springs (5-3)

View full Class 6 rankings

Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

