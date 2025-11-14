Missouri High School Football: Class 4-6 District Championship Predictions, Matchups
It’s district championship week across Missouri, with title games slated for Friday across the state.
When games kick off at 7 p.m., there will be 48 teams vying for 24 district crowns spanning the state’s three largest classes. You can check out the Class 1 through 3 predictions here. Also, be sure to check our our latest top 25 state rankings here.
There are plenty of underdogs still alive, such as sixth-seeded North County, who enters the Class 4 District 1 title game at 6-5 and is the lowest seed still alive from all classes when they take on Festus (8-2).
There are also a number of top 25 matchups, as No. 3 CBC takes on No. 6 Lafayette (Wildwood) in a battle of unbeatens for the Class 6 District 2 title, as well as Kearney vs. Savannah in Class 4 District 8, Kirkwood vs. Eureka in Class 5, District 2, Carthage vs. Republic in Class 5 District 6, Platte County vs. Rockhurst in Class 5 District 8 and Helias Catholic vs. Blue Springs in Class 6 District 6.
Check out all of the matchups and see our predictions for each of the eight districts for Class 4 through 6 below.
Class 4
District 1
Teams: (1) Festus (8-2) vs. (6) North County (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Festus def. (4) Hillsboro 41-0; North County def. (3) DeSoto 21-6, def. (2) Perryville 51-7
Tidbits: Festus defeated North County 46-21 in Week 6 on Oct. 3
Prediction: Festus 42, North County 24
District 2
Teams: (1) Vianney (4-6) vs. (2) Sullivan (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Vianney def. Westminster Christian 49-14; Sullivan def. Bayless/Hancock 48-0, def. (3) Union 28-21
Tidbits: Vianney lost six of its final seven regular season games, most against Class 6 powers and one against Class 5 Chaminade College Prep. Sullivan’s only Class 4 loss was against North County.
Prediction: Sullivan 28, Vianney 27
District 3
Teams: (2) St. Mary’s South Side (7-3) vs. (4) Lutheran North (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: St. Mary’s South Side def. (3) Jennings 40-24; Lutheran North def. (5) McCluer North 36-0, def. (1) Gateway/Soldan International Studies 34-0
Tidbits: St. Mary’s South Side’s only loss to a Missouri team in 2025 was to Class 6 CBC. Lutheran North lost to Class 2 power Blair Oaks, Class 3 power Maryville and Class 5 Cardinal Ritter.
Prediction: Lutheran North 28, St. Mary’s South Side 24
District 4
Teams: (1) Parkway North (9-1) vs. (2) Orchard Farm (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Parkway North def. (4) Holt 28-10; Orchard Farm def. (7) St. Charles 62-3, def. (3) University City 43-12
Tidbits: Parkway North’s only loss was to Class 6 power Lafayette (Wildwood). Orchard Farm’s only loss was to Class 3 Moberly.
Prediction: Parkway North 24, Orchard Farm 22
District 5
Teams: (1) Hannibal (8-2) vs. (2) Odessa (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Hannibal def. (4) Mexico 48-0; Odessa def. (3) Warrenton 49-3
Tidbits: Comparing like opponents, Hannibal handily defeated Mexico twice this season, while Odessa lost to Mexico 48-43 in their lone matchup.
Prediction: Hannibal 42, Odessa 21
District 6
Teams: (1) West Plains (8-2) vs. (3) Carl Junction (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: West Plains def. Monett 39-26; Carl Junction def. (6) Bolivar 35-14, def. (2) Logan-Rogersville 41-27
Tidbits: West Plains went to Carl Junction in the final game of the regular season and won 37-30.
Prediction: Carl Junction 34, West Plains 31
District 7
Teams: (1) Warrensburg (7-3) vs. (2) Nevada (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Warrensburg def. (5) Raytown South 49-6; Nevada def. (7) Southeast by forfeit, def. (6) Pleasant Hill 28-14
Tidbits: Versus like opponents, Warrensburg beat Pleasant Hill 38-7, while Nevada beat Pleasant Hill 21-19.
Prediction: Warrensburg 35, Nevada 31
District 8
Teams: (1) Kearney (10-0) vs. (2) Savannah (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Kearney def. (4) Van Horn 67-20; Savannah def. (7) Northeast (Kansas City) 78-0, def. (3) Smithville 21-10
Tidbits: Expect a defensive battle, as Kearney’s defense has allowed 103 points this season and Smithville’s only surrendered 85.
Prediction: Kearney 20, Smithville 16
Class 5
District 1
Teams: (1) Farmington (8-2) vs. (2) Cape Girardeau Central (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Farmington def. (4) Fox 49-28; Cape Girardeau Central def. (7) Mehlville 44-0, def. (3) Webster Groves 50-14
Tidbits: Farmington defeated Cape Girardeau Central 35-21 in Week 7 on Oct. 10.
Prediction: Farmington 31, Cape Girardeau Central 24
District 2
Teams: (1) Kirkwood (8-1) vs. (2) Eureka (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Kirkwood def. (4) Rolla 35-0; Eureka def. (3) Rockwood Summit 21-3
Tidbits: Kirkwood defeated Eureka 24-21 in a shootout on Sept. 26.
Prediction: Kirkwood 30, Eureka 28
District 3
Teams: (2) Cardinal Ritter (7-3) vs. (4) Ladue Horton Watkins (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Cardinal Ritter def. (7) McCluer 78-0, def. Chaminade College Prep 44-7; Ladue Horton Watkins def. (5) MICDS 20-17, def. (1) Hazelwood East 21-19
Tidbits: Cardinal Ritter has outscored opponents 122-7 so far in the postseason and has scored at least 42 points in its last four games.
Prediction: Cardinal Ritter 42, Ladue Horton Watkins 17
District 4
Teams: (1) Fort Zumwalt North (9-1) vs. (2) Parkway West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Fort Zumwalt North def. (4) Timberland 45-0; Parkway West def. (7) Parkway Central 49-13, def. (3) North Point 50-21
Tidbits: Fort Zumwalt North, winners of eight straight, hasn’t scored fewer than 42 points in any of its last five games. Parkway West is riding a two-game win streak after losing to Hazelwood East in the final game of the regular season.
Prediction: Fort Zumwalt North 38, Parkway West 32
District 5
Teams: (1) Lebanon (6-4) vs. (2) Capital City (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Lebanon def. (5) Camdenton 62-28; Capital City def. (7) Hillcrest 49-0, (3) Glendale 45-21
Tidbits: Camdenton is the only like opponent between the teams this season. Lebanon beat the Lakers 62-28 and Capital City defeated the 49-28.
Prediction: Lebanon 36, Capital City 30
District 6
Teams: (1) Carthage (9-1) vs. (2) Republic (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Carthage def. (5) Neosho 42-7; Republic def. (7) Willard 62-14, def. (3) Webb City 41-24
Tidbits: Carthage came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Republic 30-28 in a thriller on Oct. 10.
Prediction: Republic 31, Carthage 27
District 7
Teams: (1) Grain Valley (7-3) vs. (3) Raytown (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Grain Valley def. (4) Belton 56-14; Raytown def. (6) battle 42-0, def. (2) Sedalia Smith-Cotton 37-0
Tidbits: Grain Valley defeated Raytown 34-7 in Week 1 on Aug. 29.
Prediction: Grain Valley 35, Raytown 20
District 8
Teams: (1) Platte County (10-0) vs. (2) Rockhurst (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Platte County def. St. Pius X (Kansas City) 42-0; Rockhurst def. (7) William Chrisman 42-6, def. (3) Fort Osage 41-13
Tidbits: Platte County, ranked No. 1 in the state’s top 25, has not allowed more than 28 points to any opponent and is outscoring opponents 55.1-9.9 per game, on average. Rockhurst has scored 40 or more four times and is averaging 35.4 points on offense while allowing 17.4.
Prediction: Platte County 48, Rockhurst 21
Class 6
District 1
Teams: (1) Jackson (10-0) vs. (3) Northwest Cedar Hill (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Jackson def. (4) Oakville 49-7; Northwest (Cedar Hill) def. (2) Seckman 14-7
Tidbits: Jackson has not scored fewer than 49 points since Week 4 and has only allowed 20 or more points four times. Northwest averages 40.3 points per game but has scored 14 or less three times – including back-to-back games.
Prediction: Jackson 50, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 20
District 2
Teams: (1) Christian Brothers College (10-0) vs. (2) Lafayette (Wildwood) (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: CBC def. De Smet Jesuit 55-36; Lafayette (Wildwood) def. SLUH 28-25
Tidbits: CBC is ranked No. 3 overall in the state, while Lafayette (Wildwood) is ranked No. 6. SLUH is the only like opponent between the teams in 2025. CBC beat SLUH 37-0 on Oct. 17. CBC has allowed 30 or more points three times but hasn’t scored fewer than 37 all season. Lafayette has not allowed more than 28 points in any game and last week’s victory was their lowest offensive output all season.
Prediction: CBC 44, Lafayette (Wildwood) 35
District 3
Teams: (1) Pattonville (5-5) vs. (2) Ritenour (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Pattonville def. (4) Hazelwood West 56-0; Ritenour def. (3) Hazelwood Central 42-6
Tidbits: Pattonville beat Ritenour 35-27 in Week 4 on Sept. 20.
Prediction: Ritenour 28, Pattonville 27
District 4
Teams: (3) Fort Zumwalt West (8-3) vs. (4) Troy Buchanan (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Fort Zumwalt West def. (6) Francis Howell Central 49-14, def. (2) Liberty (Wentzville) 16-7; Troy Buchanan def. (5) Francis Howell 42-24, def. (1) St. Dominic 48-20
Tidbits: Fort Zumwalt West beat Troy Buchanan 21-7 on Oct. 10.
Prediction: Fort Zumwalt West 27, Troy Buchanan 20
District 5
Teams: (1) Nixa (10-0) vs. (2) Joplin (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Nixa def. (4) Ozark 42-6; Joplin def. (3) Kickapoo 28-6
Tidbits: Nixa beat Joplin 28-14 on Sept. 1 and has scored no less than 38 points in any game since.
Prediction: Nixa 35, Joplin 21
District 6
Teams: (2) Helias Catholic (10-0) vs. (4) Blue Springs (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Helias Catholic def. (3) Columbia Hickman 23-20; Blue Springs def. (5) Rock Bridge 24-7, def. (1) Blue Springs South 29-10
Tidbits: Defense has been the calling card for both teams, so a low-scoring affair seems likely. Helias Catholic, the 2024 state runner-up in Class 5, has averaged 40.2 points on offense but surrenders just 12.1 on defense. Blue Springs averages 27.1 points on offense and allows 17.9 on defense. Helias has scored fewer than 30 points three times this season, while Blue Springs has done that seven times.
Prediction: Helias Catholic 23, Blue Springs 17
District 7
Teams: (1) North Kansas City (8-2) vs. (2) Lee’s Summit (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: North Kansas City def. (4) Lee’s Summit West 49-27; Lee’s Summit def. (3) Lee’s Summit North 35-33
Tidbits: North Kansas City’s only losses of the season are against teams in the state’s top 25 (Kearney and Liberty). Lee’s Summit began the season 0-4 but has since gotten healthy and has won six straight, including last week’s knockout of state-ranked Lee’s Summit North.
Prediction: Lee’s Summit 34, North Kansas City 27
District 8
Teams: (1) Liberty (9-1) vs. (3) Liberty North (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday
How they got here: Liberty def. (5) Staley 28-7; Liberty North def. (6) Oak Park 55-14, (2) Park Hill 30-19
Tidbits: Liberty defeated Liberty North 38-22 in Week 2 on Sept. 5.
Prediction: Liberty 42, Liberty North 20