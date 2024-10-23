Missouri high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Week 9 of the Missouri high school football season is here, and High School on SI has new computer rankings entering this week's action.
Christian Brothers sits atop the Class 6 rankings after last week's 48-28 victory at Peoria Notre Dame. Cardinal Ritter College Prep, Kearney and Seneca lead the way in Class 5, Class 4 and Class 3, respectively.
Our computer rankings run parallel with our expert all-classification Missouri Top 25 that publishes weekly throughout the high school football season.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Missouri football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:
CLASS 6
1. Christian Brothers (7-1)
0.978 pts
2. Nixa (8-0)
0.963 pts
3. Jackson (8-2)
0.926 pts
4. Troy-Buchanan (8-0)
0.921 pts
5. Seckman (8-0)
0.909 pts
6. Lee's Summit North (7-1)
0.907 pts
7. Lee's Summit (7-1)
0.904 pts
8. DeSmet Jesuit (6-2)
0.866 pts
9. Rock Bridge (7-1)
0.854 pts
10. Blue Springs South (6-2)
0.815 pts
CLASS 5
1. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (7-0)
1.072 pts
2. Eureka (8-0)
1.041 pts
3. Branson (8-0)
0.959 pts
4. Fort Zumwalt North (8-0)
0.955 pts
5. Platte County (8-0)
0.898 pts
6. MICDS (6-1)
0.893 pts
7. Central (7-1)
0.880 pts
8. Lafayette (7-1)
0.862 pts
9. Helias (7-1)
0.853 pts
10. St. Pius X (7-1)
0.839 pts
CLASS 4
1. Kearney (8-0)
1.002 pts
2. Warrenton (8-0)
0.941 pts
3. Lutheran North (6-1)
0.936 pts
4. Festus (7-1)
0.918 pts
5. Kirksville (8-0)
0.902 pts
6. Nevada (7-1)
0.856 pts
7. Osage (7-1)
0.831 pts
8. Perryville (8-1)
0.820 pts
9. Smithville (6-2)
0.787 pts
10. Pleasant Hill (6-2)
0.768 pts
CLASS 3
1. Seneca (8-0)
0.986 pts
2. Blair Oaks (7-1)
0.915 pts
3. Dexter (8-0)
0.890 pts
4. Strafford (8-0)
0.890 pts
5. St. Francis Borgia (8-0)
0.797 pts
6. Burroughs (6-2)
0.769 pts
7. Mt. Vernon (6-2)
0.743 pts
8. Boonville (6-2)
0.709 pts
9. Knob Noster (6-2)
0.664 pts
10. Ste. Genevieve (5-3)
0.659 pts
CLASS 2
1. Warsaw (8-0)
0.991 pts
2. Valle Catholic (7-1)
0.954 pts
3. Lafayette County (7-1)
0.910 pts
4. Mid-Buchanan (8-0)
0.868 pts
5. Pembroke Hill (9-0)
0.860 pts
6. Fair Grove (8-0)
0.857 pts
7. Caruthersville (7-1)
0.846 pts
8. Stockton (7-1)
0.833 pts
9. Brookfield (8-0)
0.822 pts
10. Liberty (10-2)
0.815 pts
CLASS 1
1. St. Vincent (8-0)
0.938 pts
2. Marionville (8-0)
0.909 pts
3. Adrian (7-1)
0.877 pts
4. Tipton (7-1)
0.760 pts
5. Ash Grove (6-2)
0.686 pts
6. Salisbury (7-1)
0.644 pts
7. Van-Far (6-2)
0.627 pts
8. Pierce City (5-3)
0.605 pts
9. Putnam County (5-3)
0.589 pts
10. Westran (6-2)
0.588 pts
8-MAN
1. Archie (8-0)
0.979 pts
2. Braymer (8-0)
0.914 pts
3. Bishop LeBlond (7-1)
0.852 pts
4. Worth County (6-0)
0.851 pts
5. Rock Port (9-0)
0.847 pts
6. Lockwood (7-1)
0.846 pts
7. Albany (8-0)
0.814 pts
8. West Nodaway (2-0)
0.734 pts
9. Appleton City (6-2)
0.729 pts
10. South Nodaway (6-1)
0.717 pts
—
