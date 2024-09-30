Missouri high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
Week 6 of the Missouri high school football season is here, and High School on SI has new computer rankings for this week.
Nixa keeps the No.1 spot for the Class 6 computer rankings. The Eagles stay undefeated with a 56-12 win over Lebanon. Christian Brothers finds themselves at No. 2 entering Week 6, jumping up two spots.
In Class 5, Cardinal Ritter College Prep move up one spot to take the No. 1 ranking for this week. The Lions are undefeated and look to keep that ranking after Week 6. Fort Zumwalt North sits at No. 2 after a 5-0 start.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Missouri football computer rankings, as of Sept. 30, 2024:
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
