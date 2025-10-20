South Carolina High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI South Carolina Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Irmo.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest South Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
SCHSL High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Carvers Bay (9-0)
2. Ware Shoals (8-0)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-0)
4. Johnsonville (6-1)
5. Abbeville (6-2)
6. Latta (7-1)
7. Scott's Branch (6-2)
8. Lewisville (5-3)
9. Dixie (5-2)
10. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (6-2)
11. Baptist Hill (6-2)
12. Lamar (5-3)
13. Lake View (3-4)
14. Cross (4-4)
15. Johnson (4-4)
16. Ridgeland/Hardeeville (4-5)
17. Hannah-Pamplico (2-5)
18. Blackville-Hilda (4-4)
19. Lee Central (3-5)
20. Calhoun Falls Charter (2-5)
21. McCormick (1-7)
22. Whitmire (2-6)
23. Hardeeville (2-6)
24. Ridge Spring-Monetta (3-5)
25. Great Falls (2-6)
SCHSL High School Football Class AA Rankings
1. Strom Thurmond (6-2)
2. Andrew Jackson (5-3)
3. Central (6-1)
4. East Clarendon (7-1)
5. North Central (7-1)
6. Timberland (7-1)
7. Fairfield Central (6-3)
8. Clinton (6-3)
9. Hampton County (6-3)
10. Batesburg-Leesville (6-2)
11. Chester (6-3)
12. Philip Simmons (6-2)
13. Saluda (5-3)
14. Manning (5-3)
15. Chesterfield (5-3)
16. Cheraw (4-4)
17. Liberty (5-3)
18. Chesnee (4-4)
19. Mid-Carolina (3-5)
20. Pelion (4-4)
21. Andrews (3-5)
22. Woodland (4-4)
23. Lake Marion (4-4)
24. Edisto (3-4)
25. Eau Claire (4-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAA Rankings
1. Newberry (8-0)
2. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (7-2)
3. Woodruff (7-1)
4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (7-0)
5. Belton-Honea Path (8-0)
6. Loris (8-0)
7. Powdersville (6-2)
8. Christ Church Episcopal (6-2)
9. Swansea (7-1)
10. Waccamaw (6-2)
11. Marlboro County (6-2)
12. Silver Bluff (5-4)
13. Crescent (5-3)
14. Broome (4-4)
15. Hanahan (3-5)
16. Pendleton (5-3)
17. North Charleston (5-3)
18. Southside Christian (3-5)
19. Fox Creek (5-3)
20. Dillon (4-4)
21. West-Oak (3-5)
22. St. Joseph's Catholic (4-4)
23. Keenan (3-6)
24. Battery Creek (2-6)
25. Chapman (1-7)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAA Rankings
1. South Pointe (7-1)
2. South Florence (7-1)
3. North Augusta (7-1)
4. Hilton Head (7-1)
5. Gray Collegiate Academy (6-2)
6. Hartsville (6-2)
7. Camden (6-2)
8. Flora (8-1)
9. Seneca (8-1)
10. Daniel (7-1)
11. Wren (6-2)
12. Bluffton (5-2)
13. Bishop England (6-2)
14. Midland Valley (6-2)
15. May River (6-2)
16. Westside (4-4)
17. Wilson (5-4)
18. Crestwood (4-4)
19. South Aiken (4-4)
20. Gilbert (4-4)
21. Lower Richland (5-4)
22. Emerald (4-4)
23. Fountain Inn (4-4)
24. Blue Ridge (5-3)
25. Greer (4-5)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAAA Rankings
1. Irmo (8-0)
2. Northwestern (8-1)
3. Indian Land (8-0)
4. Dutch Fork (6-1)
5. Carolina Forest (7-1)
6. Greenwood (7-1)
7. T.L. Hanna (7-1)
8. Stratford (7-1)
9. James Island (7-1)
10. Ridge View (6-2)
11. Sumter (7-1)
12. Summerville (6-2)
13. Gaffney (6-2)
14. Berkeley (6-2)
15. White Knoll (5-3)
16. Greenville (6-2)
17. Dorman (5-2)
18. Rock Hill (5-4)
19. Myrtle Beach (6-2)
20. Lucy G. Beckham (5-2)
21. Spartanburg (5-3)
22. Ashley Ridge (5-3)
23. Clover (4-4)
24. Catawba Ridge (4-3)
25. Westwood (6-2)
