Missouri high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 47, Polo 0
Appleton City/Montrose Co-op 56, Drexel 40
Archie 50, Lincoln 14
Bishop LeBlond 64, Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op 36
Blair Oaks 49, Father Tolton 0
Boonville 39, Clinton 7
Bowling Green 54, Priory 12
Brookfield 38, Macon 7
Cameron 46, South Harrison 0
Cardinal Ritter College Prep 44, Chaminade 7
Carl Junction 41, Logan-Rogersville 27
Carrollton 26, Lexington 6
Caruthersville 35, New Madrid County Central 0
Carthage 42, Neosho 7
Central 50, Webster Groves 14
Centralia 52, South Callaway 12
Christian Brothers 55, De Smet Jesuit 25
Clever 28, St. James 13
Dexter 42, Scott City 7
Eureka 21, Rockwood Summit 3
Farmington 49, Fox 28
Fort Zumwalt North 45, Timberland 0
Fort Zumwalt West 16, Liberty 7
Grain Valley 56, Belton 14
Grandview 55, Louisiana 48
Hannibal 48, Mexico 0
Hayti 50, Saxony Lutheran 21
Holden 42, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 8
Joplin 28, Kickapoo 6
Kearney 67, Van Horn 20
Kirkwood 35, Rolla 0
Knox County 72, Schuyler County 0
Ladue Horton Watkins 21, Hazelwood East 19
Lamar 55, Butler 21
Lebanon 62, Camdenton 28
Lee's Summit 35, Lee's Summit North 33
Liberty 28, Staley 7
Liberty 55, Ava 14
Liberty North 30, Park Hill 19
Lift for Life Academy 48, Ste. Genevieve 41
Lockwood/Golden City Co-op 81, Greenfield 8
Marionville 53, Miller 21
Mid-Buchanan 63, Lawson 37
Moberly 28, Southern Boone 17
Monroe City 34, Palmyra 8
Montgomery County 44, Hermann 7
Mountain Grove 55, Salem 0
Nevada 28, Pleasant Hill 14
Nixa 42, Ozark 6
North County 51, Perryville 7
North Kansas City 49, Lee's Summit West 27
North Platte 30, Gallatin 22
North Shelby 50, Paris 20
Northwest 14, Seckman 7
Odessa 49, Warrenton 3
Orchard Farm 43, University City 12
Osage 63, Hallsville 19
Parkway North 28, Holt 10
Parkway West 50, North Point 21
Pattonville 56, Hazelwood West 0
Portageville 28, Charleston 14
Potosi 35, Central 28
Putnam County 60, Highland 7
Raytown 37, Smith-Cotton 0
Richmond 24, Chillicothe 19
Rock Port 76, Tarkio 12
Rockhurst 41, Fort Osage 13
Russellville 35, Cole Camp 21
Salisbury 58, Fayette 8
Savannah 21, Smithville 10
Seneca 56, East Newton 21
St. Clair 49, St. Charles West 28
St. Dominic 20, Troy-Buchanan 48
St. Francis Borgia 45, Wright City 14
St. Joseph Christian 36, South Holt 30
St. Mary's 40, Jennings 24
St. Pius X 41, St. Vincent 33
Sullivan 28, Union 21
Summit Christian Academy 30, Lafayette County 21
Thayer 60, Pierce City 15
Tipton 60, Skyline 20
Valle Catholic 49, Herculaneum 8
Van-Far 52, Crystal City 6
Vianney 49, Westminster Christian 14
Warrensburg 49, Raytown South 6
West Platte 42, Penney 0
Windsor 53, Sherwood 6
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 74, Albany 16