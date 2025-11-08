High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Missouri high school playoff football

Ben Dagg

Liberty vs Blue Springs South
Liberty vs Blue Springs South / David Smith

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — November 7, 2025

Missouri high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

Adrian 47, Polo 0

Appleton City/Montrose Co-op 56, Drexel 40

Archie 50, Lincoln 14

Bishop LeBlond 64, Stewartsville/Osborn Co-op 36

Blair Oaks 49, Father Tolton 0

Boonville 39, Clinton 7

Bowling Green 54, Priory 12

Brookfield 38, Macon 7

Cameron 46, South Harrison 0

Cardinal Ritter College Prep 44, Chaminade 7

Carl Junction 41, Logan-Rogersville 27

Carrollton 26, Lexington 6

Caruthersville 35, New Madrid County Central 0

Carthage 42, Neosho 7

Central 50, Webster Groves 14

Centralia 52, South Callaway 12

Christian Brothers 55, De Smet Jesuit 25

Clever 28, St. James 13

Dexter 42, Scott City 7

Eureka 21, Rockwood Summit 3

Farmington 49, Fox 28

Fort Zumwalt North 45, Timberland 0

Fort Zumwalt West 16, Liberty 7

Grain Valley 56, Belton 14

Grandview 55, Louisiana 48

Hannibal 48, Mexico 0

Hayti 50, Saxony Lutheran 21

Holden 42, Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 8

Joplin 28, Kickapoo 6

Kearney 67, Van Horn 20

Kirkwood 35, Rolla 0

Knox County 72, Schuyler County 0

Ladue Horton Watkins 21, Hazelwood East 19

Lamar 55, Butler 21

Lebanon 62, Camdenton 28

Lee's Summit 35, Lee's Summit North 33

Liberty 28, Staley 7

Liberty 55, Ava 14

Liberty North 30, Park Hill 19

Lift for Life Academy 48, Ste. Genevieve 41

Lockwood/Golden City Co-op 81, Greenfield 8

Marionville 53, Miller 21

Mid-Buchanan 63, Lawson 37

Moberly 28, Southern Boone 17

Monroe City 34, Palmyra 8

Montgomery County 44, Hermann 7

Mountain Grove 55, Salem 0

Nevada 28, Pleasant Hill 14

Nixa 42, Ozark 6

North County 51, Perryville 7

North Kansas City 49, Lee's Summit West 27

North Platte 30, Gallatin 22

North Shelby 50, Paris 20

Northwest 14, Seckman 7

Odessa 49, Warrenton 3

Orchard Farm 43, University City 12

Osage 63, Hallsville 19

Parkway North 28, Holt 10

Parkway West 50, North Point 21

Pattonville 56, Hazelwood West 0

Portageville 28, Charleston 14

Potosi 35, Central 28

Putnam County 60, Highland 7

Raytown 37, Smith-Cotton 0

Richmond 24, Chillicothe 19

Rock Port 76, Tarkio 12

Rockhurst 41, Fort Osage 13

Russellville 35, Cole Camp 21

Salisbury 58, Fayette 8

Savannah 21, Smithville 10

Seneca 56, East Newton 21

St. Clair 49, St. Charles West 28

St. Dominic 20, Troy-Buchanan 48

St. Francis Borgia 45, Wright City 14

St. Joseph Christian 36, South Holt 30

St. Mary's 40, Jennings 24

St. Pius X 41, St. Vincent 33

Sullivan 28, Union 21

Summit Christian Academy 30, Lafayette County 21

Thayer 60, Pierce City 15

Tipton 60, Skyline 20

Troy-Buchanan 48, St. Dominic 20

Valle Catholic 49, Herculaneum 8

Van-Far 52, Crystal City 6

Vianney 49, Westminster Christian 14

Warrensburg 49, Raytown South 6

West Platte 42, Penney 0

Windsor 53, Sherwood 6

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 74, Albany 16

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Missouri