Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — November 7, 2025
There are 112 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 7. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be De Smet Jesuit vs Christian Brothers.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — November 7, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 20 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 7, 2025, highlighted by Troy-Buchanan vs St. Dominic. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 23 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 7, 2025, highlighted by Fort Zumwalt West vs Liberty. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 25 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 7, 2025, including Smithville vs Savannah. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 21 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 7, 2025, highlighted by Ste. Genevieve vs Lift for Life Academy. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 47 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 7, 2025, highlighted by Highland vs Putman County. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 18 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 7, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 15 Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 7, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.
