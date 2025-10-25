Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 24, 2025
Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
Affton 15, Normandy 14
Ash Grove 18, Sarcoxie 10
Ava 77, Willow Springs 36
Belleville East 27, Capital City 10
Belleville West 21, Vianney 19
Belton 44, Ruskin 0
Blair Oaks 76, Southern Boone 3
Blue Springs 27, Liberty North 14
Blue Springs South 42, Lee's Summit West 9
Boonville 58, Eldon 19
Bowling Green 38, Mark Twain 12
Butler 14, El Dorado Springs 0
Camdenton 63, Southeast 0
Carthage 56, Neosho 14
Cassville 42, Aurora 14
Central 35, Kennett 8
Centralia 20, Kirksville 17
Chaminade 37, Hickman 27
Chillicothe 37, Benton 6
Christian Brothers 56, St. Mary's 9
Clark County 54, Highland 16
Clever 13, Springfield Catholic 7
Clinton 43, Center 20
De Smet Jesuit 30, Edwardsville 15
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Kelly 13
DeSoto 35, Herculaneum 26
Dexter 35, Scott City 3
Eureka 49, Pattonville 25
Fair Grove 35, Strafford 7
Farmington 56, Central 12
Forsyth 43, Buffalo 0
Fort Osage 35, Chrisman 0
Fort Zumwalt East 47, Howell North 0
Fort Zumwalt North 49, Timberland 14
Fort Zumwalt West 31, Hannibal 28
Fox 26, Ladue Horton Watkins 20
Fredericktown 40, East Prairie 14
Fulton 42, Duchesne 6
Grain Valley 65, Truman 6
Hallsville 47, California 22
Hazelwood East 21, Parkway West 17
Helias 45, Lift for Life Academy 28
Hollister 56, Reeds Spring 42
Jackson 62, Festus 21
Kearney 63, Excelsior Springs 6
Kickapoo 32, Ozark 31
Knob Noster 28, Holden 14
Lafayette 43, Marquette 15
Lafayette County 35, Carrollton 18
Lamar 29, Seneca 28
Lawson 41, Lathrop 7
Lebanon 56, Waynesville 7
Lee's Summit 37, Lee's Summit North 16
Liberty 42, Holt 10
Liberty 42, North Kansas City 21
Liberty 50, Houston 21
Lincoln College Prep 38, Sumner Academy 32
Lindbergh 44, Mehlville 0
Logan-Rogersville 14, Bolivar 7
Lutheran South 49, Principia 36
Marshfield 28, Highland 20
Maryville 51, Lafayette 0
McDonald County 28, East Newton 0
Mid-Buchanan 63, East Buchanan 7
Moberly 36, Orchard Farm 30
Monroe City 54, Macon 21
Montgomery County 54, Louisiana 21
Mountain Grove 42, Thayer 34
Mt. Vernon 50, Monett 42
Nevada 21, Pleasant Hill 19
Nixa 63, Glendale 21
North Callaway 54, Wright City 0
North Point 67, St. Charles 10
Northeast 55, Harmon 12
Odessa 33, Harrisonville 28
Osage 13, St. Francis Borgia 12
Pacific 45, St. James 21
Park Hill 45, Oak Park 0
Park Hill South 28, Central 14
Parkview 18, Rolla 16
Parkway North 51, McCluer 15
Parkway South 42, Hazelwood West 8
Platte County 42, Raytown 7
Poplar Bluff 30, Hillsboro 21
Portageville 34, New Madrid County Central 0
Potosi 48, St. Charles West 41
Raytown South 22, Grandview 0
Richmond 45, Lexington 0
Rock Bridge 38, Howell 21
Rockwood Summit 26, Ritenour 0
Rockhurst 35, St. Louis University 14
Salem 33, Cabool 6
Saxony Lutheran 55, Red Bud 29
Seckman 56, Webster Groves 23
Sherwood 54, Versailles 0
Sikeston 55, Charleston 12
Smith-Cotton 36, Marshall 24
Smithville 42, Winnetonka 0
Soldan International Studies 33, Doniphan 6
South Harrison 30, Gallatin 10
St. Clair 55, Owensville 15
St. Dominic 45, Westminster Christian 21
St. Michael 53, Father Tolton 27
St. Pius X 21, Savannah 20
St. Vincent 41, Jefferson 8
Staley 20, Raymore-Peculiar 17
Ste. Genevieve 30, Caruthersville 9
Tipton 30, South Callaway 8
Trenton 42, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 7
Troy-Buchanan 49, Battle 0
Union 35, Hermann 0
University City 38, Jennings 6
Valle Catholic 14, St. Pius X 7
Van Horn 24, Pembroke Hill 17
Warren 13, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Warrensburg 40, Oak Grove 0
Warsaw 86, Pleasant Hope 6
Washington 45, Howell Central 38
Webb City 42, Joplin 28
West Plains 37, Carl Junction 30
Windsor 42, Bayless 20
Winfield 26, Veritas Christian 7