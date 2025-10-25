High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Missouri high school football

Ben Dagg

Fort Osage vs Truman
Fort Osage vs Truman / RaDel Hinckley

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — October 24, 2025

Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

Affton 15, Normandy 14

Ash Grove 18, Sarcoxie 10

Ava 77, Willow Springs 36

Belleville East 27, Capital City 10

Belleville West 21, Vianney 19

Belton 44, Ruskin 0

Blair Oaks 76, Southern Boone 3

Blue Springs 27, Liberty North 14

Blue Springs South 42, Lee's Summit West 9

Boonville 58, Eldon 19

Bowling Green 38, Mark Twain 12

Butler 14, El Dorado Springs 0

Camdenton 63, Southeast 0

Carthage 56, Neosho 14

Cassville 42, Aurora 14

Central 35, Kennett 8

Centralia 20, Kirksville 17

Chaminade 37, Hickman 27

Chillicothe 37, Benton 6

Christian Brothers 56, St. Mary's 9

Clark County 54, Highland 16

Clever 13, Springfield Catholic 7

Clinton 43, Center 20

De Smet Jesuit 30, Edwardsville 15

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Kelly 13

DeSoto 35, Herculaneum 26

Dexter 35, Scott City 3

Eureka 49, Pattonville 25

Fair Grove 35, Strafford 7

Farmington 56, Central 12

Forsyth 43, Buffalo 0

Fort Osage 35, Chrisman 0

Fort Zumwalt East 47, Howell North 0

Fort Zumwalt North 49, Timberland 14

Fort Zumwalt West 31, Hannibal 28

Fox 26, Ladue Horton Watkins 20

Fredericktown 40, East Prairie 14

Fulton 42, Duchesne 6

Grain Valley 65, Truman 6

Hallsville 47, California 22

Hazelwood East 21, Parkway West 17

Helias 45, Lift for Life Academy 28

Hollister 56, Reeds Spring 42

Jackson 62, Festus 21

Kearney 63, Excelsior Springs 6

Kickapoo 32, Ozark 31

Knob Noster 28, Holden 14

Lafayette 43, Marquette 15

Lafayette County 35, Carrollton 18

Lamar 29, Seneca 28

Lawson 41, Lathrop 7

Lebanon 56, Waynesville 7

Lee's Summit 37, Lee's Summit North 16

Liberty 42, Holt 10

Liberty 42, North Kansas City 21

Liberty 50, Houston 21

Lincoln College Prep 38, Sumner Academy 32

Lindbergh 44, Mehlville 0

Logan-Rogersville 14, Bolivar 7

Lutheran South 49, Principia 36

Marshfield 28, Highland 20

Maryville 51, Lafayette 0

McDonald County 28, East Newton 0

Mid-Buchanan 63, East Buchanan 7

Moberly 36, Orchard Farm 30

Monroe City 54, Macon 21

Montgomery County 54, Louisiana 21

Mountain Grove 42, Thayer 34

Mt. Vernon 50, Monett 42

Nevada 21, Pleasant Hill 19

Nixa 63, Glendale 21

North Callaway 54, Wright City 0

North Point 67, St. Charles 10

Northeast 55, Harmon 12

Odessa 33, Harrisonville 28

Osage 13, St. Francis Borgia 12

Pacific 45, St. James 21

Park Hill 45, Oak Park 0

Park Hill South 28, Central 14

Parkview 18, Rolla 16

Parkway North 51, McCluer 15

Parkway South 42, Hazelwood West 8

Platte County 42, Raytown 7

Poplar Bluff 30, Hillsboro 21

Portageville 34, New Madrid County Central 0

Potosi 48, St. Charles West 41

Raytown South 22, Grandview 0

Richmond 45, Lexington 0

Rock Bridge 38, Howell 21

Rockwood Summit 26, Ritenour 0

Rockhurst 35, St. Louis University 14

Salem 33, Cabool 6

Saxony Lutheran 55, Red Bud 29

Seckman 56, Webster Groves 23

Sherwood 54, Versailles 0

Sikeston 55, Charleston 12

Smith-Cotton 36, Marshall 24

Smithville 42, Winnetonka 0

Soldan International Studies 33, Doniphan 6

South Harrison 30, Gallatin 10

St. Clair 55, Owensville 15

St. Dominic 45, Westminster Christian 21

St. Michael 53, Father Tolton 27

St. Pius X 21, Savannah 20

St. Vincent 41, Jefferson 8

Staley 20, Raymore-Peculiar 17

Ste. Genevieve 30, Caruthersville 9

Tipton 30, South Callaway 8

Trenton 42, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 7

Troy-Buchanan 49, Battle 0

Union 35, Hermann 0

University City 38, Jennings 6

Valle Catholic 14, St. Pius X 7

Van Horn 24, Pembroke Hill 17

Warren 13, Fort Zumwalt South 0

Warrensburg 40, Oak Grove 0

Warsaw 86, Pleasant Hope 6

Washington 45, Howell Central 38

Webb City 42, Joplin 28

West Plains 37, Carl Junction 30

Windsor 42, Bayless 20

Winfield 26, Veritas Christian 7

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Missouri