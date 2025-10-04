Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Adrian 61, Versailles 0
Ash Grove 41, Skyline 14
Ava 43, Houston 20
Belton 43, Chrisman 41
Bishop LeBlond 58, Kansas City East Christian Academy 20
Blair Oaks 52, Blue Valley Southwest 10
Blue Springs 38, Rockhurst 29
Boonville 27, California 7
Bowling Green 52, Van-Far 28
Branson 49, Marshfield 18
Brentwood/Clayton 34, Affton 21
Brookfield 20, Gallatin 15
Caruthersville 32, Scott City 10
Cassville 39, Mt. Vernon 28
Central 20, Southeast 8
Central 31, Potosi 28
Central 32, Oak Park 29
Centralia 54, Highland 12
Charleston 28, Saxony Lutheran 7
Chillicothe 35, Lafayette 0
Christian Brothers 59, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 49
Clever 48, Buffalo 26
Cole Camp 38, Butler 36
Crest Ridge 38, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 14
De Smet Jesuit 56, Chaminade 21
DeSoto 36, Fredericktown 7
Dexter 64, Kelly 9
East Buchanan 49, Penney 14
East Prairie 30, Doniphan 6
Eureka 28, Rockwood Summit 7
Excelsior Springs 9, Raytown South 6
Farmington 49, Union 14
Father Tolton 24, St. Francis Borgia 21
Festus 46, North County 21
Forsyth 41, Reeds Spring 14
Fort Zumwalt South 29, North Point 28
Gateway Tech 33, Lutheran of St. Charles 6
Glendale 44, Waynesville 14
Grandview 36, Herculaneum 26
Hannibal 42, Kirksville 6
Harrisonville 31, Pleasant Hill 6
Hazelwood Central 27, Hazelwood West 13
Hazelwood East 38, Marquette 14
Helias 35, Capital City 7
Hickman 41, Jefferson City 6
Hillsboro 41, Windsor 12
Holden 35, Lafayette County 6
Hollister 49, Strafford 18
Holt 24, Warrenton 14
Jackson 62, Central 24
Jennings 66, Duchesne 7
Kearney 28, Grain Valley 14
Kennett 40, New Madrid County Central 32
Knob Noster 49, Lexington 6
Lawson 51, West Platte 27
Lebanon 56, Ozark 28
Lee's Summit 35, Park Hill South 7
Lee's Summit West 27, Raymore-Peculiar 25
Liberty 31, Park Hill 28
Liberty 42, Washington 20
Liberty North 31, Staley 20
Lighthouse Prep 21, Diamond 13
Lincoln 70, New Heights Christian Academy 16
Logan-Rogersville 55, Hillcrest 13
Macon 21, Clark County 0
Marionville 50, Pierce City 13
Maryville 30, Benton 14
Mexico 63, Fulton 42
Mid-Buchanan 41, Lathrop 7
Moberly 28, Marshall 6
Monroe City 26, Palmyra 20
Montgomery County 38, Mark Twain 0
Mountain Grove 35, Liberty 6
Neosho 55, Willard 27
Nevada 27, Lamar 7
Nixa 56, Kickapoo 7
North Callaway 54, Louisiana 0
North Kansas City 61, Grandview 7
Northwest 48, Fox 20
Oak Grove 34, Center 8
Oakville 14, Ritenour 7
Odessa 42, Warrensburg 28
Orchard Farm 53, Winfield 7
Osage 46, Hallsville 15
Pacific 42, Owensville 3
Parkway South 10, Parkway North 5
Parkway West 34, Lindbergh 21
Pembroke Hill 25, Hogan Prep Charter 12
Perryville 35, Jefferson 0
Platte County 49, Smithville 7
Pleasant Hope 35, Clinton 6
Poplar Bluff 21, Sikeston 14
Portageville 56, Malden 0
Putnam County 41, Polo 14
Raytown 60, Truman 12
Republic 27, Webb City 21
Rock Bridge 63, Camdenton 7
Russellville 49, Linn 12
Salem 20, Willow Springs 12
Salisbury 56, Marceline 16
Sarcoxie 28, Miller 22
Savannah 47, Cameron 6
Scotland County 35, Westran 28
Seneca 42, Carl Junction 7
Smith-Cotton 15, Battle 0
Soldan International Studies 33, Lutheran of St. Charles 6
South Callaway 36, Harrisburg 20
South Harrison 53, Maysville/Winston Co-op 6
Southern Boone 34, Eldon 20
Springfield Catholic 36, Fair Grove 15
St. James Academy 27, St. Pius X 21
St. Louis University 44, Vianney 16
St. Mary's 42, Rolla 21
St. Michael 21, Van Horn 14
St. Pius X 70, Cuba 0
St. Vincent 13, Bayless 0
Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 33, Sherwood 28
Sullivan 35, Hermann 7
Thayer 78, Cabool 0
Timberland 16, Howell Central 14
Tipton 79, Fayette 8
Trenton 69, Milan 0
Troy-Buchanan 43, Howell 27
Turner 42, KIPP KC Legacy High School 0
Valle Catholic 31, Ste. Genevieve 13
Warsaw 48, El Dorado Springs 0
Washington Massillon 28, Cardinal Ritter College Prep 14
Wellington-Napoleon 65, Orrick 18
West Nodaway 52, South Nodaway 0
West Plains 35, Bolivar 12
Windsor 16, Midway 12
Wright City 41, South Shelby 16