High School

Missouri high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 6 of Missouri high school football

Ben Dagg

Scenes from Fort Osage vs Truman
Scenes from Fort Osage vs Truman / RaDel Hinckley

The 2025 Missouri high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Adrian 61, Versailles 0

Ash Grove 41, Skyline 14

Ava 43, Houston 20

Belton 43, Chrisman 41

Bishop LeBlond 58, Kansas City East Christian Academy 20

Blair Oaks 52, Blue Valley Southwest 10

Blue Springs 38, Rockhurst 29

Boonville 27, California 7

Bowling Green 52, Van-Far 28

Branson 49, Marshfield 18

Brentwood/Clayton 34, Affton 21

Brookfield 20, Gallatin 15

Caruthersville 32, Scott City 10

Cassville 39, Mt. Vernon 28

Central 20, Southeast 8

Central 31, Potosi 28

Central 32, Oak Park 29

Centralia 54, Highland 12

Charleston 28, Saxony Lutheran 7

Chillicothe 35, Lafayette 0

Christian Brothers 59, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 49

Clever 48, Buffalo 26

Cole Camp 38, Butler 36

Crest Ridge 38, Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op 14

De Smet Jesuit 56, Chaminade 21

DeSoto 36, Fredericktown 7

Dexter 64, Kelly 9

East Buchanan 49, Penney 14

East Prairie 30, Doniphan 6

Eureka 28, Rockwood Summit 7

Excelsior Springs 9, Raytown South 6

Farmington 49, Union 14

Father Tolton 24, St. Francis Borgia 21

Festus 46, North County 21

Forsyth 41, Reeds Spring 14

Fort Zumwalt South 29, North Point 28

Gateway Tech 33, Lutheran of St. Charles 6

Glendale 44, Waynesville 14

Grandview 36, Herculaneum 26

Hannibal 42, Kirksville 6

Harrisonville 31, Pleasant Hill 6

Hazelwood Central 27, Hazelwood West 13

Hazelwood East 38, Marquette 14

Helias 35, Capital City 7

Hickman 41, Jefferson City 6

Hillsboro 41, Windsor 12

Holden 35, Lafayette County 6

Hollister 49, Strafford 18

Holt 24, Warrenton 14

Jackson 62, Central 24

Jennings 66, Duchesne 7

Kearney 28, Grain Valley 14

Kennett 40, New Madrid County Central 32

Knob Noster 49, Lexington 6

Lawson 51, West Platte 27

Lebanon 56, Ozark 28

Lee's Summit 35, Park Hill South 7

Lee's Summit West 27, Raymore-Peculiar 25

Liberty 31, Park Hill 28

Liberty 42, Washington 20

Liberty North 31, Staley 20

Lighthouse Prep 21, Diamond 13

Lincoln 70, New Heights Christian Academy 16

Logan-Rogersville 55, Hillcrest 13

Macon 21, Clark County 0

Marionville 50, Pierce City 13

Maryville 30, Benton 14

Mexico 63, Fulton 42

Mid-Buchanan 41, Lathrop 7

Moberly 28, Marshall 6

Monroe City 26, Palmyra 20

Montgomery County 38, Mark Twain 0

Mountain Grove 35, Liberty 6

Neosho 55, Willard 27

Nevada 27, Lamar 7

Nixa 56, Kickapoo 7

North Callaway 54, Louisiana 0

North Kansas City 61, Grandview 7

Northwest 48, Fox 20

Oak Grove 34, Center 8

Oakville 14, Ritenour 7

Odessa 42, Warrensburg 28

Orchard Farm 53, Winfield 7

Osage 46, Hallsville 15

Pacific 42, Owensville 3

Parkway South 10, Parkway North 5

Parkway West 34, Lindbergh 21

Pembroke Hill 25, Hogan Prep Charter 12

Perryville 35, Jefferson 0

Platte County 49, Smithville 7

Pleasant Hope 35, Clinton 6

Poplar Bluff 21, Sikeston 14

Portageville 56, Malden 0

Putnam County 41, Polo 14

Raytown 60, Truman 12

Republic 27, Webb City 21

Rock Bridge 63, Camdenton 7

Russellville 49, Linn 12

Salem 20, Willow Springs 12

Salisbury 56, Marceline 16

Sarcoxie 28, Miller 22

Savannah 47, Cameron 6

Scotland County 35, Westran 28

Seneca 42, Carl Junction 7

Smith-Cotton 15, Battle 0

Soldan International Studies 33, Lutheran of St. Charles 6

South Callaway 36, Harrisburg 20

South Harrison 53, Maysville/Winston Co-op 6

Southern Boone 34, Eldon 20

Springfield Catholic 36, Fair Grove 15

St. James Academy 27, St. Pius X 21

St. Louis University 44, Vianney 16

St. Mary's 42, Rolla 21

St. Michael 21, Van Horn 14

St. Pius X 70, Cuba 0

St. Vincent 13, Bayless 0

Stockton/Sheldon Co-op 33, Sherwood 28

Sullivan 35, Hermann 7

Thayer 78, Cabool 0

Timberland 16, Howell Central 14

Tipton 79, Fayette 8

Trenton 69, Milan 0

Troy-Buchanan 43, Howell 27

Turner 42, KIPP KC Legacy High School 0

Valle Catholic 31, Ste. Genevieve 13

Warsaw 48, El Dorado Springs 0

Washington Massillon 28, Cardinal Ritter College Prep 14

Wellington-Napoleon 65, Orrick 18

West Nodaway 52, South Nodaway 0

West Plains 35, Bolivar 12

Windsor 16, Midway 12

Wright City 41, South Shelby 16

