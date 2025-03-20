Missouri high school football: Nixa Eagles announce 2025 schedule
Coming off a huge season and a state runner-up finish in 2024, the Nixa Eagles will enter the 2025 season with a bad taste it would like to wash away.
Opening at 13-0, the Eagles ran into a tremendous De Smet Jesuit squad in the Class 6 final. It was the only blemish on their record.
Their first crack at a new winning streak begins with a run through the regular Central Ozark Conference Class 5 powers. They’ll kick off the season on Aug. 29 at Republic, who went 10-3 and reached the state quarterfinals last season.
The road isn’t expected to get any easier from there as they’ll host Webb City on Sept. 5, then travel to Joplin on Sept. 12. The meat of the schedule features home games against Carthage (Sept. 19) and Lebanon (Sept. 25) before traveling to Kickapoo on Oct. 3.
The final stretch of the regular season features a home game against Waynesville (Oct. 10), a road game at Ozark (Oct. 19) and the regular season finale on Oct. 24 at home against Glendale.
The Eagles’ talented program will undoubtedly have more eyes on it next season, with Jackson Cantwell, the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect for the 2026 recruiting class, expected to anchor the offensive line at tackle for what will be his senior campaign.
2025 Nixa Eagles varsity football schedule
Aug. 29 – at Republic
Sept. 5 – vs. Webb City
Sept. 12 – at Joplin
Sept. 19 – vs. Carthage
Sept. 25 – vs. Lebanon
Oct. 3 – at Kickapoo
Oct. 10 – vs. Waynesville
Oct. 17 – at Ozark
Oct. 24 – vs. Glendale
