Missouri high school football: Republic Tigers announce 2025 schedule
High school football is still months away, but preparations for the 2025 season are well underway for most programs across the state.
While players and coaches focus on offseason work, some schools have started announcing their 2025 football schedules, and High School on SI Missouri will be posting them for you as we see them pop up.
On Monday, the Republic Tigers released their schedule. They'll be seeking vengeance after going 10-3 last season and reaching the Class 5 state quarterfinals before losing 24-21 to Jefferson City's Helias Catholic, the eventual state runner-up.
Like last season, the 2025 schedule features a tough matchup in Week 1 against 2024 Class 6 runner-up, and COC East foe, Nixa on Aug. 29. In fact, they'll face the COC East in the first four weeks with games at Waynesville, at home against Ozark and back home against Kickapoo.
They'll kick off play against fellow COC West foes on Sept. 26 at home against Joplin, before back-to-back games at Webb City and Carthage. The Tigers return home to face Neosho and Willard to close out the regular season. The MSHSAA playoffs begin on Oct. 31.
2025 Republic Tigers varsity football schedule
2024 record: 10-3
Conference: Central Ozark Conference West
Aug. 29 - vs. Nixa
Sept. 5 - at Waynesville
Sept. 12 - vs. Ozark
Sept. 19 - at Kickapoo
Sept. 26 - vs. Joplin
Oct. 3 - at Webb City
Oct. 10 - at Carthage
Oct. 17 - vs. Neosho
Oct. 24 - vs. Willard
Oct. 31 - MSHSAA playoffs
