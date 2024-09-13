Missouri high school football scores, live updates (9/13/2024)
The 2024 Missouri high school football season rolls on Friday night with several important Week 3 matchups across the Show-Me State, including a battle between two of Missouri's top-ranked teams as No. 4 Nixa hosts Joplin.
You can follow all of the MSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Missouri High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Week 3 Missouri high school football action on Friday night (Sep. 13, 2024).
MISSOURI (MSHSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 6 SCORES | CLASS 5 SCORES
CLASS 4 SCORES | CLASS 3 SCORES
CLASS 2 SCORES | CLASS 1 SCORES
2024 MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Missouri high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH MSHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
We also invite you to visit the brand new Missouri homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Missouri high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports