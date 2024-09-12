Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings (9/12/2024)
North Carolina high school football is in full swing and so are our power rankings.
The No. 1 team in the Tar Heel State remains Weddington followed by the Grimsley then Providence Day.
Here’s the complete breakdown of North Carolina's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings
1. Weddington (3-0)
The Warriors had another dominant performance last week to improve to 3-0 on the season when they rolled to a 48-13 win over West Forsyth.
2. Grimsley (3-0)
There’s not many running backs in the Tar Heel State playing better than Mitchell Summers right now. The tailback has rushed for 420 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
3. Providence Day (2-1)
The Chargers bounced back from their season-opening loss to Weddington and soundly defeated Charlotte Catholic, 24-9.
4. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (3-1)
Through four games, Eagles’ quarterback Gavin Owens has been on pinpoint. Owens completed 81-of-123 passes for 906 yards and six touchdowns.
5. Cleveland (3-0)
Not many signal callers can boast the kind of stat line Jackson Byrd has through three games. The senior has completed 49-of-79 passes for 768 yards and nine touchdowns.
6. Rolesville (2-1)
The Rams looked impressive in last week’s 52-0 thrashing of East Wake. Now they’ll prepare for a strong matchup with Cardinal Gibbons.
7. Hough (2-1)
Ralph Trey Blakeney has been a big reason why the Huskies are playing well, with the senior throwing for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns.
8. East Forsyth (3-0)
Another quarterback that’s been playing really well in North Carolina is Bryce Baker, who has thrown for 1,075 yards and 10 touchdowns to just one pick.
9. Independence (3-0)
Another week and another big victory for the Patriots as they cruised to a 34-14 win over Charlotte Christian.
10. Cardinal Gibbons (2-0)
Quarterback Gannon Jones after one game had a strong passing wise in the Crusaders' opener, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
11. Mallard Creek (1-1)
We can’t drop Mallard Creek down too far after its first loss of the season. A Week 3 28-14 loss to Grayson (Georgia) is a respectable loss.
12. Dudley (3-0)
The Panthers' defense has really been getting after opposing quarterbacks, racking up 14 sacks through the first three weeks.
13. Seventy-First (2-0)
Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled 528 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground so far.
14. Hickory (2-0)
Two games and two shutout victories for the Red Tornadoes and has out-scored opponents 82-0.
15. Reidsville (3-0)
Jariel Cobb has been the bellcow for the Rams' offense so far this season, rushing for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.
16. Hoggard (1-1)
The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland and bounced back with a 48-14 win over Wallace Rose-Hill.
17. Havelock (2-0)
Jaylen Hewitt is one of the leaders in the state in the passing, with 715 yards and 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.
18. Watauga (3-0)
After a gritty Week 1 victory over T.C. Roberson, the Pioneers followed it up with a 56-7 thrashing of Avery County and 24-13 win over Maiden.
19. Porter Ridge (3-0)
Sophomore quarterback Keenan Sullivan has looked solid through three games for the Pirates, throwing for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
20. Asheville School (2-0)
There's no 'blues' over at Asheville School as they've been playing lights out to start the season. The Blues has out-scored opponents 91-7 through two games.
21. Charlotte Catholic (2-1)
Hard to drop a team too far after suffering a 24-9 loss to Providence Day. Still hanging in the Top 25 this week.
22. West Forsyth (2-1)
It was a bit of a tough time last week against No. 1-ranked Weddington, falling 48-13.
23. Robinson (3-0)
The Bulldogs through the first three games has out-scored opponents 129-21 in wins over Concord, Hickory Ridge and West Cabarrus.
24. Crest (2-0)
Chargers are off to a 2-0 start after wins over Burns and Shelby, but now have their toughest test when they face Charlotte Catholic this week.
25. Charlotte Christian (1-1)
The Knights fall to the last spot in the rankings after a 34-13 loss to Independence last week.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivenc