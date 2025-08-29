High School

Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — August 29, 2025

Get MSHSAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Missouri high school football season kicks off/continues on August 29

Jack Butler

Nixa's Dylan Rebura carries the ball as the Eagles took on the De Smet Spartans in the Class 6 State Championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
Nixa's Dylan Rebura carries the ball as the Eagles took on the De Smet Spartans in the Class 6 State Championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 162 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, August 29.

You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Missouri high school football scoreboard.

Roosevelt vs Confluence Prep Academy

Lincoln College Prep vs University Academy Charter

Blair Oaks vs Maryville

Schuyler County vs Polo

Burroughs vs University City

St. Mary's vs IC Catholic Prep

Lift for Life Academy vs MICDS

Lutheran South vs Affton

Miller Career Academy vs Hazelwood Central

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs St. Louis University

Duchesne vs Marquette Catholic

South Nodaway vs Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison

New Heights Christian Academy vs Rich Hill

Southwest vs Concordia

Mound City vs Princeton

St. Paul Lutheran vs Knox County

Paris vs Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op

Jasper vs Osceola

South Holt vs Stanberry

Santa Fe vs Northwest

Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op vs Drexel/Miami Co-op

Stewartsville vs King City/Union Star Co-op

Sweet Springs vs Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op

Northland Christian vs Orrick

Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op vs Concordia

Tarkio vs North Andrew

Bishop LeBlond vs North Shelby

Slater vs Wellington-Napoleon

West Nodaway vs St. Joseph Christian

Lockwood/Golden City Co-op vs Archie

Rock Port vs Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op

Appleton City/Montrose Co-op vs Greenfield

DeKalb vs Albany

Van-Far vs Westran

Midway vs Salisbury

Marceline vs Putnam County

Louisiana vs Scotland County

Mountain Home vs West Plains

Hayti vs Lighthouse Christian

Maysville/Winston Co-op vs Gallatin

St. Charles vs Westminster Christian

Sikeston vs Crystal City

Smithville vs Raytown South

Savannah vs Pleasant Hill

Pacific vs St. Francis Borgia

Russellville vs Cole Camp

Vianney vs Webster Groves

Union vs Washington

Warrensburg vs Smith-Cotton

Moline vs Rockwood Summit

Poplar Bluff vs Valley View

Parkway South vs Parkway Central

Ruskin vs Truman

Parkway West vs Seckman

Park Hill vs Rock Bridge

Ozark vs Willard

Staley vs Oak Park

Sullivan vs Northwest

Nixa vs Republic

Oakville vs Lindbergh

Warrenton vs Wright City

St. Vincent vs Ste. Genevieve

St. Michael vs Summit Christian Academy

St. James vs Salem

St. Dominic vs St. Charles West

Nevada vs Monett

Potosi vs St. Clair

Southern Boone vs Odessa

Logan-Rogersville vs Reeds Spring

Timberland vs Holt

Hillsboro vs Moberly

Hannibal vs Helias

Stockton/Sheldon Co-op vs Marionville

Harrisburg vs South Shelby

South Harrison vs Milan

Sherwood vs Adrian

Sarcoxie vs Skyline

Southeast vs Pembroke Hill

South Callaway vs North Callaway

Monroe City vs Valle Catholic

Macon vs Kirksville

Windsor vs Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op

Liberty vs Strafford

Lawson vs Warsaw

Lathrop vs Lexington

McDonald County vs Lamar

Penney vs Lafayette County

Kelly vs Charleston

Priory vs Jefferson

Pierce City vs Houston

Holden vs Crest Ridge

Highland vs Mark Twain

Montgomery County vs Hermann

Park Hill South vs Grandview

Mountain Grove vs Fair Grove

El Dorado Springs vs Cabool

East Prairie vs Scott City

Ash Grove vs Diamond

Miller vs Clever

Caruthersville vs St. Pius X

Carrollton vs Fayette

North Platte vs Butler

Trenton vs Brookfield

Knob Noster vs Versailles

Portageville vs Kennett

Herculaneum vs Windsor

Hallsville vs Palmyra

Perryville vs Fredericktown

Father Tolton vs Forsyth

Eldon vs Fulton

Springfield Catholic vs East Newton

Malden vs Dexter

Linn vs Cuba

Pleasant Hope vs Clinton

Chillicothe vs Marshall

Owensville vs Central

East Buchanan vs Central

Seneca vs Cassville

Cameron vs Oak Grove

Tipton vs California

Buffalo vs Ava

Benton vs Northeast

Mt. Vernon vs Aurora

Lebanon vs Webb City

Raymore-Peculiar vs Lee's Summit North

Winfield vs Fort Zumwalt South

Lee's Summit vs Liberty

Fort Zumwalt East vs Orchard Farm

Van Horn vs Hillcrest

Festus vs Rolla

Kickapoo vs Joplin

Raytown vs Grain Valley

Glendale vs Neosho

Lafayette vs Center

Marquette vs Hickman

Fort Osage vs Kearney

Osage vs Bolivar

North County vs Farmington

Platte County vs Chrisman

Mehlville vs Fox

Central vs New Madrid County Central

Central vs Winnetonka

Central vs Hillcrest

Waynesville vs Carthage

Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs Jackson

Capital City vs Carl Junction

Jefferson City vs Camdenton

Branson vs Harrison

Excelsior Springs vs Belton

Liberty North vs Blue Springs South

Mountain View vs Willow Springs

Hollister vs Green Forest

Christian Brothers vs Sacred Heart-Griffin

Boonville vs Quincy

Grandview vs Quincy Notre Dame

Dupo vs Bayless

Cahokia vs Lutheran of St. Charles

DeSoto vs Freeburg

Richmond vs Harrisonville

Blue Springs vs Lee's Summit West

North Kansas City vs Battle

Thayer vs Highland

