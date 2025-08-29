Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — August 29, 2025
There are 162 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, August 29.
You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Missouri high school football scoreboard.
Roosevelt vs Confluence Prep Academy
Lincoln College Prep vs University Academy Charter
Blair Oaks vs Maryville
Schuyler County vs Polo
Burroughs vs University City
St. Mary's vs IC Catholic Prep
Lift for Life Academy vs MICDS
Lutheran South vs Affton
Miller Career Academy vs Hazelwood Central
Saint Ignatius College Prep vs St. Louis University
Duchesne vs Marquette Catholic
South Nodaway vs Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison
New Heights Christian Academy vs Rich Hill
Southwest vs Concordia
Mound City vs Princeton
St. Paul Lutheran vs Knox County
Paris vs Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op
Jasper vs Osceola
South Holt vs Stanberry
Santa Fe vs Northwest
Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op vs Drexel/Miami Co-op
Stewartsville vs King City/Union Star Co-op
Sweet Springs vs Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op
Northland Christian vs Orrick
Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op vs Concordia
Tarkio vs North Andrew
Bishop LeBlond vs North Shelby
Slater vs Wellington-Napoleon
West Nodaway vs St. Joseph Christian
Lockwood/Golden City Co-op vs Archie
Rock Port vs Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op
Appleton City/Montrose Co-op vs Greenfield
DeKalb vs Albany
Van-Far vs Westran
Midway vs Salisbury
Marceline vs Putnam County
Louisiana vs Scotland County
Mountain Home vs West Plains
Hayti vs Lighthouse Christian
Maysville/Winston Co-op vs Gallatin
St. Charles vs Westminster Christian
Sikeston vs Crystal City
Smithville vs Raytown South
Savannah vs Pleasant Hill
Pacific vs St. Francis Borgia
Russellville vs Cole Camp
Vianney vs Webster Groves
Union vs Washington
Warrensburg vs Smith-Cotton
Moline vs Rockwood Summit
Poplar Bluff vs Valley View
Parkway South vs Parkway Central
Ruskin vs Truman
Parkway West vs Seckman
Park Hill vs Rock Bridge
Ozark vs Willard
Staley vs Oak Park
Sullivan vs Northwest
Nixa vs Republic
Oakville vs Lindbergh
Warrenton vs Wright City
St. Vincent vs Ste. Genevieve
St. Michael vs Summit Christian Academy
St. James vs Salem
St. Dominic vs St. Charles West
Nevada vs Monett
Potosi vs St. Clair
Southern Boone vs Odessa
Logan-Rogersville vs Reeds Spring
Timberland vs Holt
Hillsboro vs Moberly
Hannibal vs Helias
Stockton/Sheldon Co-op vs Marionville
Harrisburg vs South Shelby
South Harrison vs Milan
Sherwood vs Adrian
Sarcoxie vs Skyline
Southeast vs Pembroke Hill
South Callaway vs North Callaway
Monroe City vs Valle Catholic
Macon vs Kirksville
Windsor vs Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op
Liberty vs Strafford
Lawson vs Warsaw
Lathrop vs Lexington
McDonald County vs Lamar
Penney vs Lafayette County
Kelly vs Charleston
Priory vs Jefferson
Pierce City vs Houston
Holden vs Crest Ridge
Highland vs Mark Twain
Montgomery County vs Hermann
Park Hill South vs Grandview
Mountain Grove vs Fair Grove
El Dorado Springs vs Cabool
East Prairie vs Scott City
Ash Grove vs Diamond
Miller vs Clever
Caruthersville vs St. Pius X
Carrollton vs Fayette
North Platte vs Butler
Trenton vs Brookfield
Knob Noster vs Versailles
Portageville vs Kennett
Herculaneum vs Windsor
Hallsville vs Palmyra
Perryville vs Fredericktown
Father Tolton vs Forsyth
Eldon vs Fulton
Springfield Catholic vs East Newton
Malden vs Dexter
Linn vs Cuba
Pleasant Hope vs Clinton
Chillicothe vs Marshall
Owensville vs Central
East Buchanan vs Central
Seneca vs Cassville
Cameron vs Oak Grove
Tipton vs California
Buffalo vs Ava
Benton vs Northeast
Mt. Vernon vs Aurora
Lebanon vs Webb City
Raymore-Peculiar vs Lee's Summit North
Winfield vs Fort Zumwalt South
Lee's Summit vs Liberty
Fort Zumwalt East vs Orchard Farm
Van Horn vs Hillcrest
Festus vs Rolla
Kickapoo vs Joplin
Raytown vs Grain Valley
Glendale vs Neosho
Lafayette vs Center
Marquette vs Hickman
Fort Osage vs Kearney
Osage vs Bolivar
North County vs Farmington
Platte County vs Chrisman
Mehlville vs Fox
Central vs New Madrid County Central
Central vs Winnetonka
Central vs Hillcrest
Waynesville vs Carthage
Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs Jackson
Capital City vs Carl Junction
Jefferson City vs Camdenton
Branson vs Harrison
Excelsior Springs vs Belton
Liberty North vs Blue Springs South
Mountain View vs Willow Springs
Hollister vs Green Forest
Christian Brothers vs Sacred Heart-Griffin
Boonville vs Quincy
Grandview vs Quincy Notre Dame
Dupo vs Bayless
Cahokia vs Lutheran of St. Charles
DeSoto vs Freeburg
Richmond vs Harrisonville
Blue Springs vs Lee's Summit West
North Kansas City vs Battle
Thayer vs Highland
