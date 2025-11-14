Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — November 14, 2025
There are 54 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be Savannah vs Kearney.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — November 14, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 14 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 14, 2025, highlighted by Lafayette vs Christian Brothers. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 11 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 14, 2025, highlighted by Raytown vs Grain Valley. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 14, 2025, including Odessa vs Hannibal. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 13 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 14, 2025, highlighted by Cassville vs Seneca. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football scoreboard
View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 14 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 14, 2025, highlighted by Forsyth vs Liberty. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 14, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are six Class 8-man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, November 14, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8-man High School Football scoreboard.
View full MSHSAA Class 8-man scoreboard
