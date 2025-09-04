Missouri High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MSHSAA) — September 5, 2025
There are 172 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game live on our Missouri High School Football Scoreboard.
This week highlights many games featuring some of Missouri's top 25 teams. One top matchup to keep an eye on will be when Cardinal Ritter College Prep takes on Christian Brothers.
Missouri High School Football Games to Watch — September 5, 2025
MSHSAA Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 33 Class 6 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 5, 2025, highlighted by Liberty vs Liberty North. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High school Football scoreboard
Oakville (1-0) vs Parkway South (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Webster Groves (0-1) vs Hazelwood West (0-1) at 6:00 PM
MICDS (0-1) vs De Smet Jesuit (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter College Prep (0-1) vs Christian Brothers (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Ballard (1-1) vs Jackson (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Ladue Horton Watkins (0-1) vs Ritenour (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) vs Howell (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Eureka (1-0) vs Marquette (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Vianney (1-0) vs Union (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Normandy (0-1) vs St. Dominic (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Republic (0-1) vs Waynesville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Truman (1-0) vs Smithville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Smith-Cotton (1-0) vs Rock Bridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Raymore-Peculiar (0-1) vs Rockhurst (0-0) at 7:00 PM
North Kansas City (1-0) vs Park Hill (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Webb City (1-0) vs Nixa (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lindbergh (0-1) vs Rockwood Summit (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (1-0) vs Liberty North (0-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Louis University (1-0) vs Hillsboro (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mehlville (0-1) vs Northwest (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit West (0-1) vs Oak Park (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit North (1-0) vs Staley (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Kirkwood (1-0) vs Pattonville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Neosho (1-0) vs Kickapoo (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Joplin (1-0) vs Lebanon (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Howell Central (0-1) vs Festus (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hickman (1-0) vs Helias (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hazelwood Central (1-0) vs Lafayette (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Seckman (0-1) vs Fox (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Carthage (1-0) vs Ozark (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Park Hill South (1-0) vs Blue Springs South (1-0) at 7:00 PM
O'Fallon (1-0) vs Troy-Buchanan (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lee's Summit (0-1) vs Blue Springs (1-0) at 7:00 PM
View full MSHSAA Class 6 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 39 Class 5 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 5, 2025, highlighted by Cardinal Ritter College Prep vs Christian Brothers. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 5 High school Football scoreboard
Oakville (1-0) vs Parkway South (0-1) at 6:00 PM
McCluer (0-1) vs Parkway West (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Webster Groves (0-1) vs Hazelwood West (0-1) at 6:00 PM
MICDS (0-1) vs De Smet Jesuit (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Cardinal Ritter College Prep (0-1) vs Christian Brothers (1-0) at 6:00 PM
Ladue Horton Watkins (0-1) vs Ritenour (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) vs Howell (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Eureka (1-0) vs Marquette (0-1) at 6:30 PM
Washington (0-1) vs Warrenton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Raytown South (0-1) vs Raytown (0-1) at 7:00 PM
West Plains (0-1) vs Parkview (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Republic (0-1) vs Waynesville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Smith-Cotton (1-0) vs Rock Bridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Webb City (1-0) vs Nixa (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lindbergh (0-1) vs Rockwood Summit (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Holt (0-1) vs North Point (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mehlville (0-1) vs Northwest (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (1-0) vs Timberland (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson City (1-0) vs Sullivan (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Riverview Gardens (0-0) vs Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Howell North (0-1) vs St. Charles (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Neosho (1-0) vs Kickapoo (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Winnetonka (0-1) vs Excelsior Springs (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Joplin (1-0) vs Lebanon (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Grain Valley (1-0) vs Platte County (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Willard (0-1) vs Glendale (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hickman (1-0) vs Helias (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Farmington (1-0) vs St. Clair (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hazelwood Central (1-0) vs Lafayette (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Chrisman (0-1) vs Ruskin (0-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Charles West (0-1) vs Central (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Benton (1-0) vs Central (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Carthage (1-0) vs Ozark (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Branson (0-1) vs Camdenton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Belton (1-0) vs Fort Osage (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt West (0-1) vs Belleville West (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Chaminade (1-0) vs Poplar Bluff (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Battle (0-1) vs Capital City (0-1) at 7:00 PM
View full MSHSAA Class 5 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 41 Class 4 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 5, 2025, including Center vs Schlagle. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 4 High school Football scoreboard
Vianney (1-0) vs Union (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Maryville (0-1) vs Pleasant Hill (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Orchard Farm (1-0) vs Pacific (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Normandy (0-1) vs St. Dominic (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Washington (0-1) vs Warrenton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Raytown South (0-1) vs Raytown (0-1) at 7:00 PM
West Plains (0-1) vs Parkview (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Truman (1-0) vs Smithville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ste. Genevieve (1-0) vs University City (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Strafford (0-1) vs Monett (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Southern Boone (0-1) vs Mexico (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Reeds Spring (0-1) vs Marshfield (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Burroughs (0-1) vs Jennings (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Moberly (0-1) vs Osage (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Holt (0-1) vs North Point (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Louis University (1-0) vs Hillsboro (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran of St. Charles (0-1) vs Hannibal (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Kearney (1-0) vs Grandview (0-1) at 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (0-1) vs Savannah (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ava (1-0) vs Logan-Rogersville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Dexter (1-0) vs Sikeston (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Kirksville (0-1) vs Chillicothe (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Cassville (0-1) vs McDonald County (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Warrensburg (0-1) vs Cameron (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Marshall (1-0) vs Boonville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran North (0-0) vs Blair Oaks (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Aurora (1-0) vs Nevada (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson City (1-0) vs Sullivan (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Riverview Gardens (0-0) vs Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Howell North (0-1) vs St. Charles (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) vs St. Pius X (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Winnetonka (0-1) vs Excelsior Springs (0-1) at 7:00 PM
DeSoto (0-1) vs Perryville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Howell Central (0-1) vs Festus (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Center (1-0) vs Schlagle (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Rogers Heritage (0-1) vs Carl Junction (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Harrisonville (1-0) vs Bolivar (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Grandview (0-1) vs Bayless (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Affton (1-0) vs Windsor (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North County (0-1) vs Glenwood (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Van Horn (1-0) vs Southeast (0-1) at TBA
View full MSHSAA Class 4 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 43 Class 3 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 5, 2025, highlighted by Lutheran North vs Blair Oaks. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 6 High school Football scoreboard
Lift for Life Academy (1-0) vs Cahokia (1-0) at 4:00 PM
Maryville (0-1) vs Pleasant Hill (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Salem (0-1) vs Linn (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Wright City (0-1) vs Winfield (0-1) at 7:00 PM
KIPP KC Legacy High School (0-1) vs University Academy Charter (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Ste. Genevieve (1-0) vs University City (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Strafford (0-1) vs Monett (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Southern Boone (0-1) vs Mexico (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Reeds Spring (0-1) vs Marshfield (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Francis Borgia (1-0) vs Owensville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Seneca (1-0) vs Mt. Vernon (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mountain Grove (0-1) vs St. Michael (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Burroughs (0-1) vs Jennings (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Moberly (0-1) vs Osage (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Potosi (0-1) vs Charleston (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cabool (0-1) vs Lutheran South (0-1) at 7:00 PM
St. James (1-0) vs Liberty (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Summit Christian Academy (0-1) vs Father Tolton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Northeast (0-1) vs Carrollton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Oak Grove (0-1) vs Knob Noster (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Kennett (0-1) vs Paragould (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hollister (1-0) vs Sarcoxie (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Centralia (0-0) vs Hallsville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fredericktown (0-1) vs Herculaneum (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Eldon (1-0) vs Versailles (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lamar (0-1) vs East Newton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Dexter (1-0) vs Sikeston (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cuba (1-0) vs Clever (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Clinton (1-0) vs Odessa (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Kirksville (0-1) vs Chillicothe (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Central (1-0) vs Jefferson (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cassville (0-1) vs McDonald County (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Warrensburg (0-1) vs Cameron (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Fulton (0-1) vs California (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Skyline (0-1) vs Buffalo (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Marshall (1-0) vs Boonville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lutheran North (0-0) vs Blair Oaks (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Aurora (1-0) vs Nevada (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Farmington (1-0) vs St. Clair (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. Charles West (0-1) vs Central (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Benton (1-0) vs Central (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Principia (0-0) vs Dupo (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Richmond (0-1) vs Lafayette (0-1) at 7:00 PM
View full MSHSAA Class 3 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 42 Class 2 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 5, 2025, highlighted by Lamar vs East Newton. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 2 High school Football scoreboard
KIPP KC Legacy High School (0-1) vs University Academy Charter (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Adrian (1-0) vs Warsaw (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Valle Catholic (1-0) vs St. Vincent (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Polo (1-0) vs Trenton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Thayer (1-0) vs Lighthouse Prep (0-0) at 7:00 PM
South Shelby (0-1) vs Westran (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Putnam County (1-0) vs South Harrison (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Portageville (1-0) vs Hayti (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Willow Springs (1-0) vs Pleasant Hope (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Montgomery County (1-0) vs Monroe City (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mark Twain (1-0) vs Salisbury (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North Callaway (1-0) vs Macon (1-0) at 7:00 PM
St. James (1-0) vs Liberty (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mid-Buchanan (1-0) vs Lexington (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Plattsburg (0-1) vs Lathrop (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lafayette County (0-1) vs Lawson (0-1) at 7:00 PM
KIPP KC Legacy High School (0-1) vs University (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Scott City (1-0) vs Kelly (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Houston (1-0) vs Springfield Catholic (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Pembroke Hill (1-0) vs Holden (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hogan Prep Charter (1-0) vs Mission Valley (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Scotland County (1-0) vs Highland (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hermann (0-1) vs South Callaway (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Summit Christian Academy (0-1) vs Father Tolton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Fair Grove (1-0) vs Tipton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
New Madrid County Central (0-1) vs East Prairie (0-1) at 7:00 PM
East Buchanan (0-1) vs Savannah (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Pierce City (0-1) vs Diamond (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (1-0) vs Clark County (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Malden (0-1) vs Caruthersville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Northeast (0-1) vs Carrollton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Butler (0-1) vs Sherwood (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Brookfield (1-0) vs Maysville/Winston Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Bowling Green (0-0) vs Palmyra (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ava (1-0) vs Logan-Rogersville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hollister (1-0) vs Sarcoxie (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Centralia (0-0) vs Hallsville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lamar (0-1) vs East Newton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Cuba (1-0) vs Clever (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Central (1-0) vs Jefferson (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) vs St. Pius X (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Grandview (0-1) vs Bayless (0-1) at 7:00 PM
View full MSHSAA Class 2 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 22 Class 1 high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 5, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 1 High school Football scoreboard
Southwest (0-0) vs Lincoln (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Russellville (0-1) vs Van-Far (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Christ Prep Academy (2-0) vs Penney (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Milan (0-1) vs North Platte (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Braymer/Breckenridge Co-op (0-1) vs Lincoln (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Gallatin (1-0) vs Marceline (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fayette (0-1) vs Missouri Military Academy (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Crystal City (0-1) vs Louisiana (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Crest Ridge (0-1) vs West Platte (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Windsor (1-0) vs Cole Camp (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Salem (0-1) vs Linn (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Potosi (0-1) vs Charleston (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cabool (0-1) vs Lutheran South (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Adrian (1-0) vs Warsaw (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Valle Catholic (1-0) vs St. Vincent (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Polo (1-0) vs Trenton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Miller (0-1) vs Stockton/Sheldon Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM
South Shelby (0-1) vs Westran (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Putnam County (1-0) vs South Harrison (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Portageville (1-0) vs Hayti (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mark Twain (1-0) vs Salisbury (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Midway (0-1) vs Lone Jack/Kingville Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Scotland County (1-0) vs Highland (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Fair Grove (1-0) vs Tipton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Pierce City (0-1) vs Diamond (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Harrisburg (1-0) vs Clark County (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Malden (0-1) vs Caruthersville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Skyline (0-1) vs Buffalo (0-1) at 7:00 PM
View full MSHSAA Class 1 scoreboard
MSHSAA Class 8 man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 22 Class 8 man high school football games in Missouri on Friday, September 5, 2025. You can follow every game on our MSHSAA Class 8 man High school Football scoreboard
Bishop LeBlond (0-1) vs Schuyler County (0-1) at 6:00 PM
Princeton (0-1) vs Rock Port (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Southwest (0-0) vs Lincoln (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison (1-0) vs Mound City (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Knox County (1-0) vs Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Osceola (1-0) vs New Heights Christian Academy (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Rich Hill (0-1) vs Jasper (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Orrick (1-0) vs Paris (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Stanberry (0-1) vs South Nodaway (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Greenfield (0-1) vs Liberal/Bronaugh Co-op (0-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran (0-1) vs Northwest (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North Andrew (0-1) vs Stewartsville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
North Shelby (1-0) vs Sweet Springs (0-1) at 7:00 PM
King City/Union Star Co-op (1-0) vs DeKalb (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Concordia (1-0) vs Slater (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Santa Fe (0-1) vs Northland Christian (0-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Joseph Christian (0-1) vs Tarkio (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Wellington-Napoleon (1-0) vs Norborne/Hardin-Central Co-op (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op (0-1) vs South Holt (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Archie (0-1) vs Appleton City/Montrose Co-op (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Albany (1-0) vs West Nodaway (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Plattsburg (0-1) vs Lathrop (1-0) at 7:00 PM
View full MSHSAA Class 8 man scoreboard
