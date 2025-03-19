Missouri high school football: St. Pius X (KC) goes independent, releases 2025 schedule
We could explain things in our own words, but Kansas City's St. Pius X football program already it perfectly Wednesday on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, account @FootballSpx.
"It’s official! The first independent SPX football schedule in almost 20 years has been released and it’s a gauntlet."
Indeed, the new-look schedule should provide plenty of tests along the way.
The Warriors kick off their season on Aug. 29 at home against Rockhurst, but the full effect of this independent schedule will be realized in in Week 2, when they’ll have the freedom to travel to Texas on Sept. 6 to take on Little Rock (Ark.) Catholic in a neutral-site game at The Star in Frisco.
Six days later, on Sept. 12, they’ll cross state lines again, albeit a much shorter trip over to Gardner, Kan., to face Gardner Edgerton before returning home for consecutive games against Cardinal Ritter, St. Michael the Archangel and St. James Academy.
The final stretch of the regular season has the Warriors traveling to Bishiop Miege on Oct. 10 and Festus Oct. 17 to take on namesake St. Pius X (Festus). They’ll conclude the regular season Oct. 24 back home against Savannah.
As members of the Midland Empire Conference, the Warriors went 10-2 last season, reaching the third round of the MSHSAA Class 5 playoff where they lost to eventual state champion Platte County.
2025 St. Pius X (KC) schedule
Aug. 29 – vs. Rockhurst
Sept. 6 – vs. Little Rock Catholic (at The Star in Frisco, Texas)
Sept. 12 – at Gardner-Edgerton
Sept. 19 – vs. Cardinal Ritter
Sept. 26 – vs. St. Michael The Archangel
Oct. 3 – vs. St. James Academy
Oct. 10 – at Bishop Miege
Oct. 17 – at St. Pius X (Festus)
Oct. 24 – vs. Savannah
