High School

Missouri high school football: St. Pius X (KC) goes independent, releases 2025 schedule

Warriors will cross state lines with games in Texas, Kansas in 2025

Levi Payton

Kansas City's St. Pius X will play an independent schedule this season.
Kansas City's St. Pius X will play an independent schedule this season. / David Smith

We could explain things in our own words, but Kansas City's St. Pius X football program already it perfectly Wednesday on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, account @FootballSpx.

"It’s official! The first independent SPX football schedule in almost 20 years has been released and it’s a gauntlet."

Indeed, the new-look schedule should provide plenty of tests along the way.  

The Warriors kick off their season on Aug. 29 at home against Rockhurst, but the full effect of this independent schedule will be realized in in Week 2, when they’ll have the freedom to travel to Texas on Sept. 6 to take on Little Rock (Ark.) Catholic in a neutral-site game at The Star in Frisco.

St. Pius X (Kansas City): Missouri high school football
St. Pius X (KC) will take the field in 2025 as an independent for the first time in 20 years. / David Smith

Six days later, on Sept. 12, they’ll cross state lines again, albeit a much shorter trip over to Gardner, Kan., to face Gardner Edgerton before returning home for consecutive games against Cardinal Ritter, St. Michael the Archangel and St. James Academy.

The final stretch of the regular season has the Warriors traveling to Bishiop Miege on Oct. 10 and Festus Oct. 17 to take on namesake St. Pius X (Festus). They’ll conclude the regular season Oct. 24 back home against Savannah.

As members of the Midland Empire Conference, the Warriors went 10-2 last season, reaching the third round of the MSHSAA Class 5 playoff where they lost to eventual state champion Platte County.

2025 St. Pius X (KC) schedule

Aug. 29 – vs. Rockhurst

Sept. 6 – vs. Little Rock Catholic (at The Star in Frisco, Texas)

Sept. 12 – at Gardner-Edgerton

Sept. 19 – vs. Cardinal Ritter

Sept. 26 – vs. St. Michael The Archangel

Oct. 3 – vs. St. James Academy

Oct. 10 – at Bishop Miege

Oct. 17 – at St. Pius X (Festus)

Oct. 24 – vs. Savannah

More Missouri high school sports links;

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Missouri