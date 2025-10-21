Missouri high school football: Top 25 power rankings - Week 9, Oct. 21, 2025
As the final week of Missouri’s regular season kicks off, the state’s heavyweights are leaving no doubt about who belongs on top. Platte County once again flexed its dominance, hanging 70 first-half points on Ruskin before the starters called it a night. The unbeaten Pirates hold firm at No. 1 in this week’s High School on SI Missouri Top 25 power rankings.
The top five stayed intact after another week of blowouts. Nixa, CBC, Blue Springs South and Kearney each handled business in convincing fashion. Nixa’s offense spread the ball around in the Backyard Brawl, CBC’s defense pitched a shutout against previously unbeaten SLUH, and Blue Springs South’s Ayden Wilhelm and Darius Morgan powered the Jaguars past rival Blue Springs.
Elsewhere, Missouri’s unbeaten squads kept rolling. Jackson, Lafayette (Wildwood), Blair Oaks and Helias Catholic all improved to 8-0, while St. Dominic and Savannah joined the rankings after staying perfect. Blair Oaks’ defense has been nearly untouchable, allowing just 17 points over the last five games, and Jackson continues to dominate in all three phases.
North Kansas City, Hannibal and Cardinal Ritter made the biggest climbs. The Hornets have a statement opportunity this week against Liberty, Hannibal’s winning streak hit seven straight, and Ritter erupted for 66 points to move into the top 20.
With playoff seeding on the line and several top matchups ahead, Week 9 should deliver plenty of drama. Here’s how the full High School on SI Missouri Top 25 looks heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
Missouri Top 25 State Rankings
Oct. 21, 2025
1. Platte County Pirates
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Next game: Platte County (8-0) at Raytown (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Beating up on Ruskin Friday evening, the Pirates’ starting lineup scored at will. They racked up all 70 of their points in the first half, scoring 35 in each of the first two quarters, before pulling those starters at the half.
2. Nixa Eagles
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Next Game: Glendale (5-3) at Nixa (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Facing a struggling Ozark squad on the road in what is dubbed the Backyard Brawl, the Eagles dominated in all facets. Five different Eagles scored touchdowns – including three for Jayden McCaster, two from Jax Adams and one apiece by Randy Flint, Wyatt Mabe and Owen Lock.
3. CBC Cadets
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Next Game: CBC (8-0) at St. Mary’s South Side (6-2), 6 p.m. Friday
Going up against undefeated SLUH, CBC’s defense stepped up and shut out the Jr. Bills – who entered averaging 35.6 points per game. The Cadets scored 20 points in the third quarter to blow it open. The game was 3-0 after the first quarter.
4. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Next Game: Lee’s Summit West (3-5) at Blue Springs South (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Quarterback Ayden Wilhelm accounted for three first-half touchdowns and Darius Morgan rushed for two TDs to lead the Jaguars to a dominant 35-7 win over a Blue Springs team that entered the night averaging 30.3 points per game.
5. Kearney Bulldogs
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Next Game: Excelsior Springs (2-6) at Kearney (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Bulldogs made short work of Winnetonka (5-3) in a 54-7 win. They scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and extended it to 40-7 by halftime. Their defense was dominant yet again, and it didn’t take long for the power clock to start ticking away in the second half.
6. Jackson Indians
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Next Game: Jackson (8-0) at Festus (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Strong in all three phases, the Indians scored on offense, defense and special teams in Friday’s 65-6 win against Miller Career Academy. They led 30-6 at the end of the first quarter and 51-6 at halftime.
7. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Next Game: Marquette (1-7) at Lafayette (Wildwood) (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Lafayette surrendered the most points since Week 3, but Friday’s 54-14 win against Lindbergh wasn’t much of a contest. The Lancers jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and scored 33 more in the second quarter to lead 54-7 at the half. Lindbergh struggled offensively but managed a late touchdown against the Lancers’ backups.
8. Blair Oaks Falcons
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Next Game: Southern Boone (3-5) at Blair Oaks (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Laying waste to another opponent, the Falcons pitched their third shutout of the season in a 56-0 win at Hallsville. They’ve outscored opponents 304-17 in their last five games and 346-23 since Week 3.
9. Lee’s Summit North Broncos
Current Record: 6-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Next Game: Lee’s Summit (4-4) at Lee’s Summit North (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday
One week after surviving Liberty North by a touchdown, the Broncos trailed most of the way and were in a bind on Friday before rallying from a 17-6 deficit in the fourth quarter with two long touchdowns to pull out a 20-17 win over Lee’s Summit West (3-5). The go-ahead TD with 4:22 left in regulation was their only lead of the game.
10. Kirkwood Pioneers
Current Record: 6-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Next Game: Hazelwood Central (2-6) at Kirkwood (6-1), 7 p.m. Thursday
Junior quarterback Cooper Owens went off, and the Pioneers made a statement in their 49-10 win against Ladue Horton Watkins (6-2). Owens completed 21-of-24 passes for 305 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Their only loss remains a 35-28 setback against No. 7 Lafayette (Wildwood).
11. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Next Game: Lift for Life Academy (5-3) at Helias Catholic (8-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Playing in only their third road game of the season, Friday’s trip to Sedalia to play Smith-Cotton didn’t do anything to slow the Crusaders. Their defense was dominant yet again in the 47-7 win, and they’ve now held six of their eight opponents to 7 points or less.
12. Liberty Blue Jays
Current Record: 7-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Next Game: Liberty (7-1) at North Kansas City (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday
One week after getting embarrassed by No. 4 Blue Springs South, the Blue Jays were back embarrassing someone else, as they smacked Oak Park (2-6) 49-14. They will close the regular season this week with a tough road game at NKC.
13. Carthage Tigers
Current Record: 7-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
Next Game: Carthage (7-1) at Neosho (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Taking on a gauntlet of Joplin, Republic, Webb City and Neosho to close the regular season, the Tigers have cleared every hurdle so far with one week left. They beat Joplin on the road 28-21, edged Republic 30-28 and turned back rival Webb City 28-14 on Friday. Carthage now sets its sights on a 5-3 Neosho squad that has lost three of its last four games.
14. North Kansas City Hornets
Current Record: 7-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 19
Next Game: Liberty (7-1) at North Kansas City (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Sliding up the rankings again this week, the Hornets got the job done 49-14 Friday against Park Hill South (1-7). To date, they have only played against three teams with winning records, but their only loss was a 24-20 setback against No. 5 Kearney. Their talented roster is undeniable, but a win against Liberty this week would give them a statement win and send them much higher up these rankings.
15. Seneca Indians
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Next Game: Seneca (8-0) at Lamar (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Extending their win streak to five games against East Newton (the Patriots last beat them in 2020) in a 56-7 shellacking, the Indians were dominant in their regular season home finale. They will head north to try capping an undefeated regular season at battle-tested Lamar (5-3) this week.
16. SLUH Jr. Bills
Current Record: 7-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
Next Game: SLUH (7-1) at Rockhurst (6-2), 6 p.m. Friday
Despite averaging 35.6 points per game going into Friday’s home game against No. 3 CBC, the Jr. Bills were no match for the Cadets’ defense. With CBC leading 3-0 going into the second quarter, it seemed like the game would be close at the end. Instead, the Cadets found life and handed the Jr. Bills a 37-0 loss.
17. Republic Tigers
Current Record: 6-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Next Game: Willard (1-7) at Republic (6-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
It seems they took their nail-biting loss to Carthage in Week 7 a bit personally. Unfortunately for Neosho, it was next on the schedule and Republic walloped the Wildcats 42-14 on Friday. The run-heavy squad will get a tune-up against Willard (1-7) to close out the regular season on Thursday.
18. Rockhurst Hawklets
Current Record: 6-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Next Game: SLUH (7-1) at Rockhurst (6-2), 6 p.m. Friday
The only thing keeping the Hawklets from a three-game losing streak is a successful 2-point conversion in a dramatic 36-35 overtime win against St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas) two weeks ago. They lost to Blue Springs (5-3) in Week 6 and were handled Liberty North 21-12 on Friday.
19. Hannibal Pirates
Current Record: 7-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
Next Game: Hannibal (7-1) at Ft. Zumwalt West (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Through eight games, the Pirates have only played three teams that currently sit above .500, with a fourth, 5-3 Ft. Zumwalt West, slated for this week. Aside from their 23-20 loss in Week 1 to Helias Catholic, they’ve clobbered everyone else, including Friday’s 51-6 home win against Marshall. Hannibal has now won seven straight games.
20. Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions
Current Record: 4-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Next Game: Cardinal Ritter (4-3) at Lutheran North (4-2), 6 p.m. Friday
A track meet broke out when the Lions hosted De Smet Jesuit on Thursday. Cardinal Ritter outscored De Smet 20-3 in the second quarter and took a 42-20 lead into the half and rolled to a 66-47 win.
21. St. Dominic Crusaders
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
Next Game: Westminster Christian Academy (5-3) at St. Dominic (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday
In an unorthodox setting, the Crusaders took on MICDS on Monday afternoon due to weather postponing Saturday’s scheduled kickoff. The Crusaders rallied down the stretch, erasing a 21-14 deficit to pull off a thrilling 35-28 victory to remain perfect.
22. Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers
Current Record: 7-1
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: Ft. Zumwalt North (7-1) at Timberland (3-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Their defense has pitched three shutouts and allowed only 12 total points in the last five games. The Panthers crushed North Point 43-0, dropping the Class 5 Grizzlies to 6-2. They had a bit of a slow start offensively through the first three weeks, averaging 22.6 points per game, but they’ve steamrolled everyone since – averaging 41.4 points the last five weeks.
23. Savannah Savages
Current Record: 8-0
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Next Game: Savannah (8-0) at St. Pius X (Kansas City) (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday
While they haven’t faced the toughest schedule this season, the Savages have ravaged everyone in their path and picked up a statement win on Friday. They earned their way into these rankings with a 42-6 beatdown of Maryville, dropping the Spoofhounds to 6-2. Savannah’s defense has four shutouts and the team has outscored opponents 345-54.
24. Eureka Wildcats
Current Record: 6-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 22
Next Game: Pattonville (4-4) at Eureka (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Earning their third shutout win of the season, the Wildcats handled McCluer on Saturday 28-0. Eureka’s only losses this season are to ranked opponents – Kirkwood (24-21) and Lafayette Wildwood (35-6).
25. Lutheran North Crusaders
Current Record: 4-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
Next Game: Cardinal Ritter (4-3) at Lutheran North (4-2), 6 p.m. Friday
Idle last week, the Crusaders have had to wallow in a 37-15 loss at Maryville for the last two weeks. They will be closing out the regular season this week against a charged-up Cardinal Ritter squad that beat De Smet Jesuit 66-47 Thursday.