Missouri high school hockey player shot on way home from game in St. Louis
A high school hockey player in St. Louis was shot on Saturday while his dad drove home from a game.
CBC junior Colin Brown was riding in a car with his father following a home game against Marquette. While driving in the northbound lane of Interstate 55, near Loughborough Ave. and Bates St., a stray bullet struck the car and hit the 16-year-old.
His dad, Calvin Brown, a retired Lieutenant Colonel with Illinois State Police, continued to make his way towards Broadway and Walnut Street in downtown St. Louis to get help from police and paramedics, according to KSDK-TV.
Colin, called ‘Brownie’ was listed in critical, stable condition Monday afternoon, according to the DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation.
CBC High School released a statement following the shooting.
“We were saddened to learn of the senseless violence committed against our CBC brother, Colin Brown ‘26. We ask for prayers for Colin, his family, and for the medical team overseeing his care and recovery. When faced with challenges, we, as a Lasallian community, derive our strength from each other. We will rally around and support Colin and his family in this difficult time. Men for Tomorrow. Brothers for Life.
KMOV-TV reported the Sunday night game between Seckman and CBC was called off.
The nonprofit DAWG Nation Hockey Foundation has organized a fundraiser to help Brown’s family. The foundation’s board has approved a 3-to-1 matching program for every dollar donated, up to $2,500.
The O'Fallon Hockey Club is also doing a fundraiser for the family.
St. Louis Police are urging anyone with information that can assist them in their investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
“We do know there are witnesses to what happened, and we need their eyewitness account to help us piece together what happened,” St. Louis Metro Police Department spokesman Mitch McCoy told KTVI-TV.
He said police believed the gunfire happened in the southbound lane and Calvin Brown's vehicle just happened to be hit.
Calvin Brown posted a message from the family on his Facebook page.
“As a family and as a former law enforcement official with over 28 years of experience, we believe that greater efforts are needed in the City of St. Louis and the surrounding region to support the police and equip them with the necessary tools to combat such senseless, violent gun crimes. Additionally, we want to thank the St. Louis and Chicago hockey communities for their overwhelming support during this difficult time. In particular, we appreciate the hockey communities of Affton, Affton Central States, CBC, O'Fallon Ice Hockey Club, the Southern Illinois Ice Hawks, the Central State Developmental Hockey League, Mid States Hockey, and MVCHA.”