High School

Missouri High School Softball: 2025 Fall Season Class and District Assignments

See all of the changes for the 2025 season as the MSHSAA releases its Class 1 through Class 5 Missouri high school softball class and district assignments

Levi Payton

The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has officially released class and district assignments for the 2025 fall season.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has officially released class and district assignments for the 2025 fall season. / Tim Vizer

Most Missouri high school softball teams will officially kick off their 2025 seasons on Friday, and early that morning, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) released the Class and District assignments for Classes 1 through 5.

In Class 1, several programs saw shifts. St. Elizabeth moved from District 2 to District 3, Walnut Grove shifted from District 1 to District 2, Paris moved from District 4 to District 8.

Class 2 also experienced notable changes. Neelyville joined District 1, Van-Far moved to District 4, Montrose (Appleton City) shifted to District 2, Putnam County moved to District 5, Scotland County moved to District 8, and Mid-Buchanan shifted to District 6.

In Class 3, Fatima, North Callaway, and Owensville moved to new districts, Harrisonville shifted from District 6 to District 7, Richmond moved from District 7 to District 8, and Holden moved from District 6 to District 4.

Class 4 saw adjustments as well. Festus and Hillsboro moved into District 1, Parkway Central shifted to District 4, Father Tolton Regional Catholic moved to District 4, Holt moved to District 4, and Raytown moved to District 7.

Finally, in Class 5, Helias Catholic and Liberty (Wentzville) moved to District 6, Rock Bridge shifted to District 4, William Chrisman moved to District 5, Fort Osage and Truman moved to District 8, and Rolla and Waynesville moved to District 5.

Here are the full 2025 Class and District assignments for the Missouri high school softball season.

Changes

Class 1

District changes (same class):

St. Elizabeth: District 2 to District 3

Walnut Grove: District 1 to District 2

Paris: District 4 to District 8

Class changes: None

Class 2

District changes (same class):

Neelyville: joined District 1

Van-Far: District 2 to District 4

Montrose (Appleton City, Ballard): District 4 to District 2

Putnam County: District 6 to District 5

Scotland County: District 5 to District 8

Mid-Buchanan: District 7 to District 6

Class changes: None

Class 3

District changes (same class):

Fatima: District 5 to District 3

North Callaway: District 4 to District 3

Owensville: District 5 to District 2

Harrisonville: District 6 to District 7

Richmond: District 7 to District 8

Holden: District 6 to District 4

Class changes: None

Class 4

District changes (same class):

Festus: District 2 to District 1

Hillsboro: District 2 to District 1

Parkway Central: District 3 to District 4

Father Tolton Regional Catholic: District 5 to District 4

Holt: District 5 to District 4

Raytown: District 8 to District 7

Class changes: None

Class 5

District changes (same class):

Helias Catholic: District 4 to District 6

Liberty (Wentzville): District 4 to District 6

Rock Bridge: District 6 to District 4

William Chrisman: District 6 to District 5

Fort Osage: District 6 to District 8

Truman: District 6 to District 8

Rolla: District 2 to District 5

Waynesville: District 2 to District 5

Parkview: District 5 to District 6

Neosho: District 7 to District 6

Class changes: None

Class 1

District 1

Crocker

Halfway

Marion C. Early

Naylor

Neelyville

Newburg

Norwood

Richland

Stoutland

Van Buren

District 2

Climax Springs

Dadeville (Everton)

Fair Play

Hermitage

Humansville

Macks Creek

Montrose (Appleton City)

Walnut Grove

Weaubleau

Wheatland

District 3

Glasgow

Higbee

Jamestown

Madison

New Franklin

Northeast (Cairo)

Pilot Grove

St. Elizabeth

Sturgeon

District 4

Canton

Clopton

Community

Knox County

Marion County

North Shelby

Scotland County

Silex

Van-Far

Wellsville-Middletown

District 5

Atlanta

Bevier

Brashear

Green City

La Plata

Linn County

Macon County (Bucklin)

Novinger

Putnam County

Schuyler County

District 6

Braymer (Breckenridge)

Brunswick (Keytesville, Northwestern (Mendon))

Gallatin

Meadville

Norborne (Hardin-Central)

Polo

Slater (Malta Bend)

Tina-Avalon (Southwest (Livingston County))

Tri-County

District 7

Bishop LeBlond

DeKalb

Jefferson (Conception) (South Nodaway)

King City (Union Star)

Maysville

North Andrew

Northeast Nodaway

Stanberry

Stewartsville (Osborn)

District 8

Albany

Cainsville (Ridgeway)

Gilman City (North Daviess)

Grundy County (Newtown-Harris)

Mercer

North Harrison

Pattonsburg (Winston)

Princeton

Worth County

Class 2

District 1

Chaffee

East Carter

Hancock

Jefferson (Festus)

Kelly

St. Pius X (Festus)

Twin Rivers

District 2

Elsberry

Hermann

Louisiana

Montgomery County

North Callaway

Valley Park

District 3

Eugene

Fatima

Linn

New Bloomfield

Russellville

South Callaway

Vienna (Belle)

District 4

Dixon

Hartville

Holden

Iberia

New Covenant Academy (Greenwood)

Sherwood

District 5

Clark County

Highland

Mark Twain

Monroe City

Palmyra

Paris (Faith Walk)

South Shelby

District 6

Brookfield

Marceline

Milan

Penney

South Harrison

Trenton

District 7

East Buchanan

Lathrop

Lawson

Mid-Buchanan

North Platte

Plattsburg

West Platte

District 8

Carrollton

Fayette

Harrisburg

Lafayette County

Lexington

Salisbury

Westran

Class 3

District 1

Affton

Doniphan

Fredericktown

Herculaneum (Crystal City)

North County

Perryville

Saxony Lutheran (St. Vincent)

District 2

Blair Oaks

Cuba

Owensville

St. Clair

St. James

Sullivan

Wright City

District 3

Jennings

Lutheran St. Charles (Veritas Christian Academy HS)

Maplewood-Richmond Hts.

Normandy Collaborative

Orchard Farm

St. Charles West

STEAM Academy

District 4

Bowling Green

Centralia

Hallsville

Kirksville

Macon

Mexico

Moberly

Winfield

District 5

Boonville

California

Eldon

Fulton

Knob Noster

Osage

Southern Boone

District 6

Aurora

Cassville

Clinton

Logan-Rogersville

Monett

Nevada

Seneca

District 7

Harrisonville

Notre Dame de Sion

Oak Grove

Odessa

Pleasant Hill

St. Michael the Archangel

St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Summit Christian Academy

District 8

Benton

Cameron

Chillicothe

Excelsior Springs

Lafayette (St. Joseph)

Maryville

Richmond

Savannah

Class 4

District 1

Central (Cape Girardeau)

DeSoto

Festus

Hillsboro

Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

Poplar Bluff

Sikeston

Windsor (Imperial)

District 2

Bayless (Bishop DuBourg)

Cor Jesu Academy

Lutheran South (Notre Dame (St. Louis))

Mehlville

Rockwood Summit

Ursuline Academy

Webster Groves

Westminster Christian Academy

District 3

Ft. Zumwalt South

Holt

Pacific

St. Dominic

St. Francis Borgia

Union

Washington

District 4

Clayton

Ft. Zumwalt East

Incarnate Word Academy

Parkway Central

Parkway North

St. Charles

University City

District 5

Capital City

Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Hannibal

Jefferson City

Marshall

Warrensburg

Warrenton

District 6

Bolivar

Camdenton

Hillcrest

Lebanon

Marshfield

Parkview

West Plains

Willard

District 7

Belton

Carl Junction

Grandview

McDonald County

Raytown

Raytown South

Ruskin

Webb City

District 8

Kearney

Lincoln College Prep

Platte County

Smithville

St. Teresa's Academy

William Chrisman

Winnetonka

Class 5

District 1

Farmington

Fox

Jackson

Kirkwood

Lindbergh

Northwest (Cedar Hill)

Oakville

Seckman

District 2

Eureka

Ladue Horton Watkins

Lafayette (Wildwood)

Marquette

Parkway South

Parkway West

Ritenour

St. Joseph's Academy

District 3

Francis Howell Central

Francis Howell

Francis Howell North

Ft. Zumwalt North

Ft. Zumwalt West

Hazelwood West

Liberty (Wentzville)

Pattonville

District 4

Battle (Columbia Independent)

Helias Catholic

Hickman

North Point

Rock Bridge

Timberland

Troy Buchanan

District 5

Branson

Glendale

Kickapoo

Nixa

Ozark

Republic

Rolla

Waynesville

District 6

Carthage

Joplin

Lee's Summit

Lee's Summit West

Neosho (Neosho Christian)

Raymore-Peculiar

Smith-Cotton

District 7

Blue Springs

Blue Springs South

Fort Osage

Grain Valley

Lee's Summit North

North Kansas City

Truman

District 8

Central (St. Joseph)

Liberty

Liberty North

Oak Park

Park Hill

Park Hill South

Staley

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

Home/Missouri