Missouri High School Softball: 2025 Fall Season Class and District Assignments
Most Missouri high school softball teams will officially kick off their 2025 seasons on Friday, and early that morning, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) released the Class and District assignments for Classes 1 through 5.
In Class 1, several programs saw shifts. St. Elizabeth moved from District 2 to District 3, Walnut Grove shifted from District 1 to District 2, Paris moved from District 4 to District 8.
Class 2 also experienced notable changes. Neelyville joined District 1, Van-Far moved to District 4, Montrose (Appleton City) shifted to District 2, Putnam County moved to District 5, Scotland County moved to District 8, and Mid-Buchanan shifted to District 6.
In Class 3, Fatima, North Callaway, and Owensville moved to new districts, Harrisonville shifted from District 6 to District 7, Richmond moved from District 7 to District 8, and Holden moved from District 6 to District 4.
Class 4 saw adjustments as well. Festus and Hillsboro moved into District 1, Parkway Central shifted to District 4, Father Tolton Regional Catholic moved to District 4, Holt moved to District 4, and Raytown moved to District 7.
Finally, in Class 5, Helias Catholic and Liberty (Wentzville) moved to District 6, Rock Bridge shifted to District 4, William Chrisman moved to District 5, Fort Osage and Truman moved to District 8, and Rolla and Waynesville moved to District 5.
Here are the full 2025 Class and District assignments for the Missouri high school softball season.
Changes
Class 1
District changes (same class):
St. Elizabeth: District 2 to District 3
Walnut Grove: District 1 to District 2
Paris: District 4 to District 8
Class changes: None
Class 2
District changes (same class):
Neelyville: joined District 1
Van-Far: District 2 to District 4
Montrose (Appleton City, Ballard): District 4 to District 2
Putnam County: District 6 to District 5
Scotland County: District 5 to District 8
Mid-Buchanan: District 7 to District 6
Class changes: None
Class 3
District changes (same class):
Fatima: District 5 to District 3
North Callaway: District 4 to District 3
Owensville: District 5 to District 2
Harrisonville: District 6 to District 7
Richmond: District 7 to District 8
Holden: District 6 to District 4
Class changes: None
Class 4
District changes (same class):
Festus: District 2 to District 1
Hillsboro: District 2 to District 1
Parkway Central: District 3 to District 4
Father Tolton Regional Catholic: District 5 to District 4
Holt: District 5 to District 4
Raytown: District 8 to District 7
Class changes: None
Class 5
District changes (same class):
Helias Catholic: District 4 to District 6
Liberty (Wentzville): District 4 to District 6
Rock Bridge: District 6 to District 4
William Chrisman: District 6 to District 5
Fort Osage: District 6 to District 8
Truman: District 6 to District 8
Rolla: District 2 to District 5
Waynesville: District 2 to District 5
Parkview: District 5 to District 6
Neosho: District 7 to District 6
Class changes: None
Class 1
District 1
Crocker
Halfway
Marion C. Early
Naylor
Neelyville
Newburg
Norwood
Richland
Stoutland
Van Buren
District 2
Climax Springs
Dadeville (Everton)
Fair Play
Hermitage
Humansville
Macks Creek
Montrose (Appleton City)
Walnut Grove
Weaubleau
Wheatland
District 3
Glasgow
Higbee
Jamestown
Madison
New Franklin
Northeast (Cairo)
Pilot Grove
St. Elizabeth
Sturgeon
District 4
Canton
Clopton
Community
Knox County
Marion County
North Shelby
Scotland County
Silex
Van-Far
Wellsville-Middletown
District 5
Atlanta
Bevier
Brashear
Green City
La Plata
Linn County
Macon County (Bucklin)
Novinger
Putnam County
Schuyler County
District 6
Braymer (Breckenridge)
Brunswick (Keytesville, Northwestern (Mendon))
Gallatin
Meadville
Norborne (Hardin-Central)
Polo
Slater (Malta Bend)
Tina-Avalon (Southwest (Livingston County))
Tri-County
District 7
Bishop LeBlond
DeKalb
Jefferson (Conception) (South Nodaway)
King City (Union Star)
Maysville
North Andrew
Northeast Nodaway
Stanberry
Stewartsville (Osborn)
District 8
Albany
Cainsville (Ridgeway)
Gilman City (North Daviess)
Grundy County (Newtown-Harris)
Mercer
North Harrison
Pattonsburg (Winston)
Princeton
Worth County
Class 2
District 1
Chaffee
East Carter
Hancock
Jefferson (Festus)
Kelly
St. Pius X (Festus)
Twin Rivers
District 2
Elsberry
Hermann
Louisiana
Montgomery County
North Callaway
Valley Park
District 3
Eugene
Fatima
Linn
New Bloomfield
Russellville
South Callaway
Vienna (Belle)
District 4
Dixon
Hartville
Holden
Iberia
New Covenant Academy (Greenwood)
Sherwood
District 5
Clark County
Highland
Mark Twain
Monroe City
Palmyra
Paris (Faith Walk)
South Shelby
District 6
Brookfield
Marceline
Milan
Penney
South Harrison
Trenton
District 7
East Buchanan
Lathrop
Lawson
Mid-Buchanan
North Platte
Plattsburg
West Platte
District 8
Carrollton
Fayette
Harrisburg
Lafayette County
Lexington
Salisbury
Westran
Class 3
District 1
Affton
Doniphan
Fredericktown
Herculaneum (Crystal City)
North County
Perryville
Saxony Lutheran (St. Vincent)
District 2
Blair Oaks
Cuba
Owensville
St. Clair
St. James
Sullivan
Wright City
District 3
Jennings
Lutheran St. Charles (Veritas Christian Academy HS)
Maplewood-Richmond Hts.
Normandy Collaborative
Orchard Farm
St. Charles West
STEAM Academy
District 4
Bowling Green
Centralia
Hallsville
Kirksville
Macon
Mexico
Moberly
Winfield
District 5
Boonville
California
Eldon
Fulton
Knob Noster
Osage
Southern Boone
District 6
Aurora
Cassville
Clinton
Logan-Rogersville
Monett
Nevada
Seneca
District 7
Harrisonville
Notre Dame de Sion
Oak Grove
Odessa
Pleasant Hill
St. Michael the Archangel
St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Summit Christian Academy
District 8
Benton
Cameron
Chillicothe
Excelsior Springs
Lafayette (St. Joseph)
Maryville
Richmond
Savannah
Class 4
District 1
Central (Cape Girardeau)
DeSoto
Festus
Hillsboro
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
Poplar Bluff
Sikeston
Windsor (Imperial)
District 2
Bayless (Bishop DuBourg)
Cor Jesu Academy
Lutheran South (Notre Dame (St. Louis))
Mehlville
Rockwood Summit
Ursuline Academy
Webster Groves
Westminster Christian Academy
District 3
Ft. Zumwalt South
Holt
Pacific
St. Dominic
St. Francis Borgia
Union
Washington
District 4
Clayton
Ft. Zumwalt East
Incarnate Word Academy
Parkway Central
Parkway North
St. Charles
University City
District 5
Capital City
Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Hannibal
Jefferson City
Marshall
Warrensburg
Warrenton
District 6
Bolivar
Camdenton
Hillcrest
Lebanon
Marshfield
Parkview
West Plains
Willard
District 7
Belton
Carl Junction
Grandview
McDonald County
Raytown
Raytown South
Ruskin
Webb City
District 8
Kearney
Lincoln College Prep
Platte County
Smithville
St. Teresa's Academy
William Chrisman
Winnetonka
Class 5
District 1
Farmington
Fox
Jackson
Kirkwood
Lindbergh
Northwest (Cedar Hill)
Oakville
Seckman
District 2
Eureka
Ladue Horton Watkins
Lafayette (Wildwood)
Marquette
Parkway South
Parkway West
Ritenour
St. Joseph's Academy
District 3
Francis Howell Central
Francis Howell
Francis Howell North
Ft. Zumwalt North
Ft. Zumwalt West
Hazelwood West
Liberty (Wentzville)
Pattonville
District 4
Battle (Columbia Independent)
Helias Catholic
Hickman
North Point
Rock Bridge
Timberland
Troy Buchanan
District 5
Branson
Glendale
Kickapoo
Nixa
Ozark
Republic
Rolla
Waynesville
District 6
Carthage
Joplin
Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit West
Neosho (Neosho Christian)
Raymore-Peculiar
Smith-Cotton
District 7
Blue Springs
Blue Springs South
Fort Osage
Grain Valley
Lee's Summit North
North Kansas City
Truman
District 8
Central (St. Joseph)
Liberty
Liberty North
Oak Park
Park Hill
Park Hill South
Staley