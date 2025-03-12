High School

Missouri (MSHSAA) boys state high school basketball scoreboard: Updated Class 1-6 results, brackets, schedules

Check out the latest updated Missouri Class 1-6 results, schedules and brackets from the boys state basketball tournament

Levi Payton

Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Chaminade (MO) center Ben Winker (33) drives to the basket against Gonzaga (DC) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Chaminade (MO) center Ben Winker (33) drives to the basket against Gonzaga (DC) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Note: This page will update as results come in.

While the Missouri Class 1-3 boys and girls state basketball playoffs conclude this week, Class 4-6 teams are just getting started with an exciting slate of games.

Class 4 boys begin quarterfinals on March 14, semifinals on March 21, and the championship game on March 22. Class 5 and 6 boys start quarterfinal play on March 14, with semifinals scheduled for March 19 and finals on March 20.

Semifinals and finals games are all scheduled to be played inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Check back with High School on SI - Missouri for live updates on scores and brackets throughout the Missouri Class 1-6 high school basketball playoffs.

Use the links to view the latest brackets and stay tuned as we will continue to post scoreboards from the MSHSAA state basketball tournament with updated results.

MSHSAA Class 1-6 boys playoff brackets

Class 1 boys

Class 2 boys

Class 3 boys

Class 4 boys

Class 5 boys

Class 6 boys

MSHSAA Class 1-6 boys state basketball tournament updated results, matchups, schedule

Class 1 Semifinals (March 14)
Chadwick vs. Wheatland – 2 p.m.
St. Elizabeth vs. Braymer – 4 p.m.

Class 2 Semifinals (March 12)
Puxico vs. Canton – 6 p.m.
Eugene vs. Lincoln – 8 p.m.

Class 3 Semifinals
(March 12 results)
Principia 85, Woodland 50
KIPP KC Legacy 56, Thayer 49

Class 4 Quarterfinals (March 14)
Potosi vs. Clayton – TBA
Vashon vs. Mexico – 6 p.m.
Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Logan-Rogersville – TBA
Center vs. Benton – TBA

Class 5 Sectionals (March 14)
Sikeston vs. Webster Groves – TBA
Westminster Christian vs. McCluer North – TBA
Helias Catholic vs. Parkview – TBA
Summit Christian Academy vs. Pembroke Hill – TBA

Class 6 Sectionals (March 14)
SLUH vs. Lafayette (Wildwood) – TBA
Chaminade College Prep vs. Fort Zumwalt North – TBA
Nixa vs. Rockhurst – TBA
Blue Springs South vs. Oak Park – TBA

More MSHSAA boys state basketball playoff links:

Missouri high school boys basketball state sectional playoffs scoreboard: Live updates, brackets and matchups

MSHSAA Class 4 boys state sectional basketball playoff schedule, brackets

SCOREBOARD: MSHSAA boys Class 1-3 Missouri state playoff quarterfinals brackets, updated scores

Brackets, quarterfinals matchups for Missouri boys high school state basketball playoff (03/07/2025)

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Missouri