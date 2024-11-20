Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state quarterfinals, matchups, game times
The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with the state quarterfinals in most classifications.
2024 Missouri high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:
MISSOURI (MSHSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS
CLASS 1
District championships
St. Vincent vs. Crystal City
7 p.m. Friday
Marionville vs. Adrian
7 p.m. Friday
Tipton vs. Harrisburg
7 p.m. Friday
Penney vs. North Platte
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 2
State quarterfinals
Valle Catholic vs. Bowling Green
2 p.m. Saturday
Lamar vs. Pembroke Hill
1 p.m. Saturday
Lafayette County vs. Fair Grove
2 p.m. Saturday
South Shelby vs. Mid-Buchanan
1 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3
State quarterfinals
Dexter vs. Lift for Life
1 p.m. Saturday
Mt. Vernon vs. Seneca
1 p.m. Saturday
Hallsville vs. Blair Oaks
1 p.m. Saturday
Odessa vs. Maryville
1 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 4
State quarterfinals
Festus vs. Gateway
1 p.m. Saturday
Warrenton vs. West Plains
1 p.m. Saturday
Lutheran North vs. Parkway North
Noon Saturday
Warrensburg vs. Kearney
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5
State quarterfinals
Cardinal Ritter vs. Lafayette (Wildwood)
1 p.m. Saturday
Helias Catholic vs. Republic
1 p.m. Saturday
MICDS vs. Ft. Zumwalt West
7 p.m. Friday
Webb City vs. Platte County
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 6
State quarterfinals
Jackson vs. Kirkwood
7 p.m. Friday
Nixa vs. Lee's Summit North
7 p.m. Friday
De Smet Jesuit vs. Rock Bridge
1 p.m. Saturday
Liberty vs. Park Hill
1 p.m. Saturday
8-MAN
State quarterfinals
Lockwood/Golden City vs. Archie
1 p.m. Saturday
Bishop LeBlond vs. Rock Port
7 p.m. Friday
Concordia vs. Braymer/Breckenridge
1 p.m. Saturday
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway vs. North Shelby
1 p.m. Saturday
