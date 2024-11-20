High School

Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state quarterfinals, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Missouri high school football playoff brackets as action continues this week

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with state quarterfinal games in most classes.
The Missouri high school football playoffs continue this week with the state quarterfinals in most classifications.

2024 Missouri high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Missouri high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every MHSAA classification:

CLASS 1

District championships

St. Vincent vs. Crystal City

7 p.m. Friday

Marionville vs. Adrian

7 p.m. Friday

Tipton vs. Harrisburg

7 p.m. Friday

Penney vs. North Platte

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2

State quarterfinals

Valle Catholic vs. Bowling Green

2 p.m. Saturday

Lamar vs. Pembroke Hill

1 p.m. Saturday

Lafayette County vs. Fair Grove

2 p.m. Saturday

South Shelby vs. Mid-Buchanan

1 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3

State quarterfinals

Dexter vs. Lift for Life

1 p.m. Saturday

Mt. Vernon vs. Seneca

1 p.m. Saturday

Hallsville vs. Blair Oaks

1 p.m. Saturday

Odessa vs. Maryville

1 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 4

State quarterfinals

Festus vs. Gateway

1 p.m. Saturday

Warrenton vs. West Plains

1 p.m. Saturday

Lutheran North vs. Parkway North

Noon Saturday

Warrensburg vs. Kearney

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5

State quarterfinals

Cardinal Ritter vs. Lafayette (Wildwood)

1 p.m. Saturday

Helias Catholic vs. Republic

1 p.m. Saturday

MICDS vs. Ft. Zumwalt West

7 p.m. Friday

Webb City vs. Platte County

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 6

State quarterfinals

Jackson vs. Kirkwood

7 p.m. Friday

Nixa vs. Lee's Summit North

7 p.m. Friday

De Smet Jesuit vs. Rock Bridge

1 p.m. Saturday

Liberty vs. Park Hill

1 p.m. Saturday

8-MAN

State quarterfinals

Lockwood/Golden City vs. Archie

1 p.m. Saturday

Bishop LeBlond vs. Rock Port

7 p.m. Friday

Concordia vs. Braymer/Breckenridge

1 p.m. Saturday

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway vs. North Shelby

1 p.m. Saturday

