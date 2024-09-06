Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024)

High School

High School On SI brings you live Missouri high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2024 season

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Cardinal Ritter cornerback Antonio Parker Jr.
Cardinal Ritter cornerback Antonio Parker Jr. / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive

The 2024 Missouri high school football season continues Friday night with several good Week 2 matchups across the Show-Me State, including a top 15 showdown with No. 6 Nixa (1-0) at No. 14 Webb City (1-0) and Missouri-Arkansas battle when No. 4 CBC (1-0) hosts Bryant (Ark.) (1-0).

You can follow all of the MSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Missouri High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Missouri high school football action on Friday night (Sept. 6, 2024). 

MISSOURI MSHSAA FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCORES | CLASS 5 SCORES

CLASS 4 SCORES | CLASS 3 SCORES

CLASS 2 SCORES | CLASS 1 SCORES

MISSOURI 8-MAN SCORES

2024 MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

MISSOURI FOOTBALL HEADLINES:

NATE LATSCH, SBLIVE SPORTS

Nate Latsch is a Regional Editor at SBLive Sports overseeing high school coverage for Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. A veteran sportswriter and multimedia content creator, Latsch has covered high school sports in the St. Louis area and Missouri for 20 years, with a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football and basketball recruiting.  He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com.  In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University. 

