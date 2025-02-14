No. 11 uncommitted 2026 PG Addison Bjorn, teammate LaNicia Parker reach major career milestones
Addison Bjorn and LaNicia Parker have been a big part of the Park Hill South girls basketball team’s success this season. It’s only fitting that the pair shared a pair of major career milestones this week.
While moving to 21-0 overall on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in a 59-35 victory over North Kansas City, junior phenom Bjorn and senior star Parker both set new career marks at Park Hill South.
The No. 11 recruit in the country in the Class of 2026 by ESPN HoopGurlz Super 60, Bjorn, a 6-foot-2 point guard, scored 20 points in the win to become Park Hill South’s all-time career points leader with 1,454.
A two-time gold medalist with Team USA, Bjorn recently made waves when she turned in her first career varsity slam dunk in the fourth quarter of a 66-46 victory against Oak Park in the North Kansas City Tournament on Feb. 5.
Through 21 games she is averaging 21.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. She has career highs of 35 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and eight steals. She also has 689 career rebounds, 43 blocks, 286 assists and 187 steals while making 49 percent of her shots.
One of the top uncommitted recruits in the country, Bjorn has named UCLA, UCONN, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, Duke, North Carolina, Stanford, Kansas, Kansas State, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville and Notre Dame among her college finalists.
Overshadowed a bit by Bjorn’s stardom, and her dunk against Oak Park, Parker quietly rattled in 25 points in that game to surpass 1,000 career points. She’s since added 14 points against Blue Valley North and had 16 against North Kansas City to give her 1,033 for her career. has been a fantastic player in her own right.
A 5-10 senior combo guard, Parker is the daughter of former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and current North Alabama wide receivers coach, Samie Parker – a fourth-round pick by Kansas City in 2004 who spent four seasons with the Chiefs (2004-2007).
Parker is averaging 14.8 points, 1.7 assists and 1.8 steals this season.
She averaged a double double in 19 games as a junior – 19.8 points, 11.0 rebounds – with 1.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game.
She has individual career highs of 31 points, 21 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and eight assists. She also has 587 rebounds and 196 steals in her career.