Tytus Cissell, Francis Howell (Missouri) grad, signs with Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent Francis Howell High School grad Tytus Cissell has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks selected Cissell, a University of Missouri signee, in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft last week. MLB.com reported Monday that Cissell was signing for $800,0000 – the slot suggestion for pick No. 132 was $535,800 – to begin his professional career.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pound switch-hitting shortstop who is versatile enough that he could move to second base or the outfield in professional ball, Cissell was rated by MLB.com as the No. 234 prospect going into this year's draft. MLB.com's scouting grades on Cissell included a 60 (out of 80) for his running ability, a 55 for his arm, a 50 for his fielding, a 45 for his power and a 40 for his hitting ability. Overall, he graded out at a 40 out of 80.
Cissell was the first of two Missouri high school seniors selected in the Draft. He was followed by Liberty North shortstop Trey Snyder, who was picked by the New York Mets in the fifth round (No. 144 overall). Snyder, who had signed with NCAA champion University of Tennessee, was ranked by MLB.com as the 155th-best prospect going into the 2024 MLB Draft.
A four-year starter, Cissell helped Francis Howell (30-12) advance to the Missouri Class 6 final four for the third time in three seasons. He batted .341 with 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 29 RBIs, 34 runs scored, 37 stolen bases and a .471 on-base percentage.
"It’s kind of surreal," Cissell said after the Vikings defeated CBC in the quarterfinals to advance to state. "Three years in a row just playing with a great group of guys. Coach (Tony) Perkins, Coach (Darin) Cissell and (Anthony) Herron and (Matt) Feldt doing a great job at practice, holding us accountable, coming in to work every day and doing our jobs. It’s just been a super cool past four years honestly."
As a junior, Cissell batted .396 with 11 doubles, three triples, one homer, 24 RBIs, 40 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and a .462 OBP as the Vikings went 31-11 and finished second in Missouri's Class 6.
Cissell's father, Darin Cissell, was selected in the 18th round of the 1997 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants while he was at Saint Louis University. Cissell, who coached his son for four years at Francis Howell, did not sign with the Giants and did not play minor league baseball.
