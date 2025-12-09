MLB Winter Meetings Rumors: Latest on Ketel Marte Trade Talks, Red Sox Plans and More
MLB’s winter meetings continued on Tuesday, as more deals were struck and rumors continued to fly.
The blockbuster news on Tuesday was the Dodgers signing Mets All-Star closer Edwin Díaz to a massive, three-year, $69 million deal. L.A.’s bullpen was a mess in 2025, and last offseason’s big signing, Tanner Scott, was straight up awful. The team’s closer went 1–4 with a 4.74 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, 60 strikeouts against 18 walks in 57 innings, and posted a whopping 10 blown saves. Theoretically, signing Díaz should correct that mistake.
That was the big headline on Tuesday, but there are plenty of rumors circulating around the winter meetings. Several of the biggest we’re hearing are below.
Red Sox could look to Bo Bichette
The Red Sox want to bring free agent third baseman Alex Bregman back, but he has drawn interest from across the league. If he opted to bolt for a new home, it would leave Boston with a sizable hole in the infield. Enter Bo Bichette. Rumors are picking up steam that the Red Sox could turn to Bichette if Bregman walks. While the 27-year-old shortstop’s defensive metrics are awful, he could man the spot for a few years with Marcelo Mayer sliding over to third base.
Bichette is coming off an outstanding season for the Blue Jays in which he slashed .311/.357/.483, and set a full-season personal best with a wRC+ of 134, while producing 3.8 fWAR in 139 games. He’s a hitting machine and would fit well with a young Red Sox core ready to start making the next steps toward contention. Toronto won’t let him walk without a fight, but Boston would be an excellent fit.
Mets willing to trade David Peterson
The Mets watched Díaz leave for the Dodgers on Tuesday, and there’s another All-Star pitcher who might not be back in 2026. The team’s president of baseball operations, David Stearns, has said there is currently a “pretty active” trade market, and The Athletic’s Tim Britton and Will Sammon are reporting New York would consider parting with starter David Peterson in the right deal.
The 30-year-old lefty made his first All-Star team in 2025 and went 9–6, with a 4.22 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, and 150 strikeouts against 65 walks in 168 2/3 innings. That followed a 2024 campaign in which he went 10–3 with a 2.90 ERA in 121 innings. Peterson is under team control through the 2026 season before hitting free agency.
Given his production and what should be an affordable salary (projected to be under $8 million) in his final year of arbitration, Peterson wouldn’t come cheap. The Mets need rotation help, so it would likely take a decent amount to pry him loose. That said, New York needs to find an outfielder to replace the departed Brandon Nimmo and may need to find a replacement for Pete Alonso at first base. Moving a valuable player to fill those holes might be the route Stearns opts to take.
Ketel Marte trade speculation continues
The Diamondbacks continue to field calls on second baseman Ketel Marte. The 32-year-old three-time All-Star is one of the big names available on the trade block this offseason, but he’ll fetch a high price if he is moved. He’s coming off a 2025 season in which he slashed .283/.376/.517, with 28 home runs, 72 RBIs, a wRC+ of 145, and 4.6 fWAR. He was also criticized for sitting out too many games.
For Arizona to move Marte, it would need a massive return. He’s owed $102.5 million over the next six years, which is an incredibly affordable contract for a player with his ability. He’s a consistent, All-Star-level performer, and while he’s leaving his prime, his deal is manageable.
Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Red Sox are interested, along with three unnamed teams.
Dodgers not “likely” to move Teoscar Hernandez
While they have a mostly complete roster, the Dodgers are looking to rework some things this offseason. They kicked off that effort on Tuesday by signing All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, and they almost certainly won’t be done making changes. One potential deal seems to be off the table, though.
L.A. general manager Brandon Gomes said it “doesn’t feel likely” that outfielder Teoscar Hernández will be moved. After he helped lead them to a World Series title in 2024, the Dodgers re-signed Hernández to a three-year, $66 million deal last offseason. The 33-year-old proceeded to take a step back. In 2025, he slashed .247/.284/.454, with 25 home runs and 89 RBIs, while posting a career-worst wRC+ (102), and only producing 0.6 fWAR. All of those numbers were significantly lower than those he put up in 2024. It doesn’t help that he’s also a terrible defender in right field.
Hernández is expensive for an aging one-dimensional player coming off a down year, but the lack of right-handed bats available in free agency may have elevated his value. Still, it’s a big investment for a risky return. On the flip side, the Dodgers may opt to keep Hernández simply for the sake of continuity. He fits in the clubhouse, and if he underperforms again, the team is more than capable of paying to find a replacement.
L.A. is looking for another outfielder this offseason, and moving Hernández would necessitate finding a second. It’s likely he’ll stay with the team heading into 2026.