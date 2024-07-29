Reports: Max McGwire, son of former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Max McGwire, signs with Saint Louis University
Max McGwire is returning to St. Louis.
According to reports on X (formerly Twitter), the son of former St. Louis Cardinals slugging first baseman Mark McGwire will continue his college baseball career at Saint Louis University.
The news was reported by Patrick Ebert of d1baseball.com and confirmed by Stu Durando of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
McGwire, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound first baseman, was rated as the No. 90 prospect nationally and No. 2 first baseman by Perfect Game coming out of Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo, California, in 2021.
He signed with and played at the University of Oklahoma in 2022, hitting .189 (six for 53) with two home runs, eight runs scored in 16 games for a Sooners squad that advanced to the College World Series and played for the NCAA national championship.
McGwire transferred to the University of San Diego. After Tommy John surgery caused him to miss his sophomore season in 2023, he batted .143 (one hit in seven at-bats) with one run scored in five games played (one start) as a junior.
He will join a Saint Louis University program that went 37-16 this past season, including a 16-8 record in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Billikens head coach Darin Hendrickson, who has worked as a batting practice pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, has won 516 games in his 17 seasons at SLU.
McGwire has had a good summer season playing in the Northwoods League with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
"It’s a good test for myself. I haven’t really been able to play in two years," McGwire told WSAW. "And to get out here show people what I can do is a huge, huge accomplishment. And I’m ready for it."
Mark McGwire played 16 seasons in the major leagues, including his final five with the St. Louis Cardinals, and was a 12-time All-Star. He hit 583 home runs, including a then-record 70 in 1998 with the Cardinals. He followed that season with 65 homers in 1999.
Max's younger brother, Mason, is a pitcher and was an eighth-round draft pick (No. 233 overall) by the Chicago Cubs in 2022. He's currently in his second minor league season and pitching for the Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveMiz