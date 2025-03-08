High School

SCOREBOARD: MSHSAA boys Class 1-3 Missouri state playoff quarterfinals brackets, updated scores

Brackets and updated scores from the quarterfinal round of the MSHSAA state playoff

Defending state champion Chadwick is vying for a repeat in 2025.
Defending state champion Chadwick is vying for a repeat in 2025. / Abigail Landwehr Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for a host of high school basketball teams across the state of Missouri in the coming weeks. Now that district champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.

This season, boys quarterfinals for Class 1-3 will take place on March 7. Class 1 will play its semifinal round on March 14 with state finals the following day on March 15. Class 2 and 3 boys will play their semifinal rounds on March 12 with finals on March 13.

Class 4 boys begin their sectional round on March 10, with quarterfinals March 14, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 boys begin quarterfinal play on March 14 with semifinals slated for March 19 and finals March 20.

Check back with High School on SI - Missouri as we will post live updated scoreboards and brackets for all classes throughout the entirety of the MSHSAA boys and girls state basketball tournament.

Click the links to view the brackets and check back often as we will update the scoreboard below as scores come in.

MSHSAA boys brackets:

Class 1 boys

Class 2 boys

Class 3 boys

Missouri boys Class 1-3 MSHSAA quarterfinal round playoff scoreboard

(March 7 results)

Class 1

Chadwick 64, Risco 60, OT

Wheatland 53, McAuley Catholic 26

St. Elizabeth 68, Green City 66

Braymer 54, Rock Port 52

Class 2

Puxico 61, South Iron 43

Canton 65, Harrisburg 60

Eugene 81, Blue Eye 31

Lincoln 48, Gallatin 40

Class 3

Woodland 72, Jefferson (Festus) 51

Principia 77, Montgomery County 55

Thayer 67, Lamar 39

KIPP KC Legacy 53, East Buchanan 37

Brackets, quarterfinals matchups for Missouri boys high school state basketball playoff (03/07/2025)

