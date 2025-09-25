St. Louis Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 83 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Missouri's top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see a big test with Seckman vs Oakville.
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are four game scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Thursday, September 25. The first game, Hazelwood West vs Ladue Horton Watkins, starts at 6 p.m. You can follow every game on our St. Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Hazelwood East (2-1) vs Parkway North (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Hazelwood West (0-4) vs Ladue Horton Watkins (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Sullivan (2-2) vs Pacific (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Warrenton (3-1) vs St. Charles West (1-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, September 26. There are 16 games including ranked teams, highlighted byLutheran South vs Lutheran North at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lift for Life Academy (3-1) vs St. Louis University (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Lutheran South (1-3) vs Lutheran North (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Jennings (4-0) vs Affton (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Marquette (0-4) vs Hazelwood Central (1-3) at 6:00 PM
De Smet Jesuit (1-3) vs Vianney (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Argenta-Oreana (1-3) vs Madison (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Marquette Catholic (3-1) vs Saxony Lutheran (0-1) at 6:00 PM
DeSoto (1-3) vs Windsor (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (1-3) vs St. Francis Borgia (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Perryville (1-2) vs Grandview (3-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Charles (1-2) vs Orchard Farm (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Rolla (2-2) vs North County (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Parkway West (4-0) vs Parkway Central (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Seckman (3-1) vs Oakville (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Parkway South (0-4) vs Northwest (3-1) at 7:00 PM
St. Clair (2-2) vs Union (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Miller Career Academy (1-2) vs Lutheran of St. Charles (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Winfield (1-3) vs Holt (0-3) at 7:00 PM
St. Pius X (1-3) vs St. James (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Wright City (2-1) vs Mark Twain (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Owensville (0-4) vs Hermann (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Valle Catholic (4-0) vs Caruthersville (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Bowling Green (0-3) vs Louisiana (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Ava (1-3) vs Salem (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Potosi (1-3) vs Fredericktown (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Cuba (1-3) vs Herculaneum (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Central (3-1) vs Ste. Genevieve (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Webster Groves (2-2) vs Mehlville (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Pattonville (2-2) vs Lafayette (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Gateway Tech (3-1) vs Crystal City (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Washington (0-4) vs Fort Zumwalt South (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Howell North (0-4) vs Timberland (1-3) at 7:00 PM
North Point (4-0) vs Fort Zumwalt East (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (3-1) vs Festus (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Howell Central (1-2) vs Troy-Buchanan (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Howell (2-2) vs Fort Zumwalt West (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Fort Zumwalt North (3-1) vs Liberty (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson (3-1) vs Bayless (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Farmington (3-1) vs Sikeston (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Kirkwood (3-1) vs Eureka (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Rockwood Summit (4-0) vs Fox (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Central (4-0) vs St. Dominic (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Lipscomb Academy (1-4) vs Christian Brothers (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Belleville (2-3) vs Southwestern (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Roxana (3-1) vs Salem (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Red Bud (1-3) vs Sparta (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Litchfield (0-4) vs Southwestern (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Nokomis (3-1) vs Sangamon Valley (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Frankfort (4-0) vs Nashville (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Wesclin (1-3) vs Chester (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Mascoutah (2-2) vs Jersey (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Carrollton (2-2) vs Pleasant Hill (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Carlyle (0-4) vs Dupo (4-0) at 7:00 PM
North Mac (3-2) vs Carlinville (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Centralia (3-1) vs Carbondale (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Cahokia (3-1) vs Marion (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Macomb (5-0) vs Mater Dei (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Staunton (3-1) vs Hillsboro (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Highland (3-1) vs Triad (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Civic Memorial (1-3) vs Waterloo (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Althoff Catholic (2-2) vs Mt. Vernon (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Greenville (3-1) vs Pana (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Gillespie (1-3) vs Vandalia (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Columbia (4-0) vs Freeburg (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Johnston City (4-0) vs Flora (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Granite City (0-4) vs Collinsville (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Edwardsville (1-3) vs Belleville East (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Alton (0-4) vs O'Fallon (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Breese Central (3-1) vs East Alton-Wood River (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Belleville West (2-2) vs East St. Louis (2-2) at 7:00 PM
North Greene (0-4) vs Greenfield/Northwestern (2-2) at 7:30 PM
St. Louis High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the St. Louis metro area on Friday, September 27. The first game, Duchesne vs Bishop DuBourg, starts at 11 a.m. You can follow every game on our St Louis Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Duchesne (0-4) vs Bishop DuBourg (0-0) at 11:00 AM
Riverview Gardens (0-2) vs Normandy (0-4) at 1:00 PM
Westminster Christian (2-2) vs Priory (1-2) at 1:00 PM
McCluer (0-4) vs McCluer North (0-3) at 1:00 PM
Lindbergh (1-3) vs Ritenour (1-2) at 1:00 PM
