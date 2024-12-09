Stunning Images from the Missouri Class 6 Football State Championship
SBLive Photographer David Smith captured these views of the De Smet Jesuit vs. Nixa showdown for the state title
De Smet Jesuit scored an exciting 35-20 win over Nixa in the Missouri Class 6A state championship game and SBlive Photographer David Smith was on hand to capture stunning images of the action.
We've presented those images in the video above. The gallery of all of the images can be located here and all are available for purchase.
