DeSmet Jesuit vs. Nixa: Live score, updates in Missouri football Class 6 Show-Me Bowl
In September, DeSmet Jesuit opened the high school football season as the No. 4-ranked team in Missouri Class 6.
Nixa debuted at No. 6 in the first statewide rankings by the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.
Nine weeks of regular-season games and five postseason games has placed both programs on a collision course for tonight's Class 6 state championship game, Nixa vs. DeSmet in the Show-Me Bowl.
It's one of High School on SI's national top 10 games of the week.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 6 final, which starts at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 6, at Faurot Field in Columbia.
-- Craig Hull | @craighullsports