High School

DeSmet Jesuit vs. Nixa: Live score, updates in Missouri football Class 6 Show-Me Bowl

Jackson Cantwell and Nixa take on Titan Davis and DeSmet for the MSHSAA state championship

Craig Hull

DeSmet Jesuit plays Nixa on Friday, Dec. 6, in the Class 6 Missouri high school football state championship game.
DeSmet Jesuit plays Nixa on Friday, Dec. 6, in the Class 6 Missouri high school football state championship game. / Tim Vizer

In September, DeSmet Jesuit opened the high school football season as the No. 4-ranked team in Missouri Class 6.

Nixa debuted at No. 6 in the first statewide rankings by the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nine weeks of regular-season games and five postseason games has placed both programs on a collision course for tonight's Class 6 state championship game, Nixa vs. DeSmet in the Show-Me Bowl.

It's one of High School on SI's national top 10 games of the week.

Follow along below for live updates from the Class 6 final, which starts at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 6, at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Nixa vs. DeSmet state championship game live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

More Missouri high school sports news

Festus vs. Lutheran North: Live score, updates from Missouri high school football Class 4 finals

Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football state championships: matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets

High School on SI Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (final edition)

Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (12/2/2024)

Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/2/2024)

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Craig Hull | @craighullsports

Published
Craig Hull
CRAIG HULL

Home/Missouri