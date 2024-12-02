Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/2/2024)
The 2024-25 Missouri boys high school basketball season is just underway with just a handful of results in the books. Here is a look at our first official Top 25 rankings of the regular season. Follow our poll through the season.
1. Chaminade (1-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Red Devils picked up a win vs. Cobb Christian Academy (GA) with Jahadi White Jr. having a 20+ point performance in the process. It was a matchup that featured Brock Bass-Bonner, the son of Saint Louis legend Anthony Bonner.
2. Vashon (3-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Wolverines took over the Washington (IL) Tournament of Champions going 3-0 in the process. They defeated teams from Florida and California along the way. Missouri State signee Trey Williams took home tournament MVP honors.
3. De Smet (0-0)
Previous rank: 3
De Smet has moved up to Class 6 which was released last week. They’re set to play their first game on December 5th.
4. Oak Park (2-1)
Previous rank: 4
With three games under their belt it’s a 2-1 start for Oak Park. They’re battle tested early having played in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest at Duncanville High School. The team defeated Crowley (TX) 71-52 in their final game.
5. Sikeston (0-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Bulldogs are set to compete in the Fountain City Classic to open their season.
6. Principa (3-0)
Previous rank: 9
Principia won all three games at the Borgia Tournament. 2026 Quentin Coleman took home MVP honors with 2027 guard Gassim Toure also playing well. Jay Blossom has an excellent team.
7. Father Tolton (0-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Trailblazers have a big matchup on Friday night. They’ll travel to Webster Groves.
8. Staley (0-0)
Previous rank: 8
Staley has yet to play. Their opening season matchup vs. Oak Park this Friday will be full of storylines.
9. Webster Groves (0-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Webster community is anticipating a great season. The Statesman open up their year with a talented Father Tolton team on Friday.
10. Vianney (0-0)
Previous rank: 11
Vianney starts their season off with Lutheran St. Charles followed up by Lift for Life and Hazelwood Central this week.
11. Kickapoo (0-0)
Previous rank: 12
It’s basketball season at Kickapoo. Like most years they’ll start out at the Arvest Classic this week.
12. Battle (0-0)
Previous rank: 13
Battle begins their season at the Troy Buchanan Tournament which concludes on Friday.
13. Rockhurst (0-0)
Previous rank: 14
Rockhrust travels to Lee’s Summit West on Tuesday to begin their season.
14. Helias (0-0)
Previous rank: 15
Helias travels to Springfield for the Arvest Classic this week.
15. Rock Bridge (0-0)
Previous rank: 17
Rock Bridge opens their season in St. Charles on Monday night.
16. Springfield Central (0-1)
Previous rank: 16
Springfield Central dropped their first game to national power Link Academy.
17. St. Mary’s (4-1)
Previous rank: 18
Similar to last season the Dragons are off to a fast start. Zyree Collins is averaging 35.5 PPG on the young season.
18. John Burroughs (0-2)
Previous rank: 6
Burroughs has lost their first two games. They’ve dropped to 18th after starting 6th in the preseason. The roster is talented enough to work their way back up in due time.
19. Lee’s Summit North (0-0)
Previous rank: 19
This is going to be an exciting team. They’ll open up at the Phog Allen Tournament this week.
20. Francis Howell (1-0)
Previous rank: 20
Howell started their season off with a 66-55 win vs. North Point. Sophomore Jahi Martin scored 16 points.
21. Logan-Rogersville (0-0)
Previous rank: 21
Rogersville will start their season at the Eagle Invitational this week. Chase Branham is set to have a huge sophomore season.
22. Westminster (1-0)
Previous rank: 22
Westminster won their first game vs. Lutheran St. Charles in dominant fashion. Senior JD Robertson scored 27 points including 7 made threes.
23. Jefferson City (1-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Jays start off with a win vs. Gateway Legacy. They’re a team with a high ceiling.
24. Rolla (1-0)
Previous rank: 25
It was a 72-65 win vs. Chadwick to start the season. Rolla is set to play in the Republic tournament this week.
25. Nixa (0-0)
Previous rank: 25
New to the list is Nixa. They have a late start to the season on December 12th. This is smart scheduling with many of their key players still competing in the state football championships.