Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 19, 2025
Rankings are not simply a reflection of wins and losses. Context matters just as much as results. Strength of schedule, tournament play, and how teams respond to adversity all play a role in ranking the best teams in the state.
This edition reflects a stretch of the Missouri basketball season where teams are being tested nationally and regionally. Events like the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions continue to expose programs to elite competition, forcing groups to adapt, mature, and reveal their true ceiling.
At the top, familiar names remain firmly entrenched. Programs like Principia, De Smet, and Chaminade continue to set the standard through consistency, discipline, and high-level individual play. Just behind them, movement has been driven by tournament games, statement wins against ranked opponents, and growth from young contributors stepping into larger roles.
This week’s rankings also reflect how thin the margin is between teams in the middle of the pack. Several programs outside the Top 10 have proven they can compete with anyone on a given night, making January a defining month as postseason positioning begins to take shape.
As always, these rankings are fluid. With major conference games and rivalry matchups looming, the next few weeks will provide clarity.
1. Principia (14-2)
Previous Rank: 1
The Panthers finished in third place at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions defeating Bartlett (TN) in their final game. They also defeated a ranked Missouri team, Kickapoo, in the first round by a score of 70-55.
2. De Smet (14-1)
Previous Rank: 2
The Spartans went 4-0 on the week winning the Lindbergh tournament and defeating Springfield Lanphier (IL) on Saturday afternoon. The past four games have been Northern Iowa signee Jordan Boyd’s best stretch of the season.
3.Chaminade (9-3)
Previous Rank: 3
A win over SLUH was the only action for Chaminade in the past week. Nine different players scored showing the depth of this roster. The next game vs. Benet (IL) will say a lot about this young group. That’s a matchup between two of the best teams in their respective states.
4. Logan-Rogersville (12-3)
Previous Rank: 4
The Tournament of Champions had highs and lows for this team. Given the competition level, some may consider the entire week to have been successful. Despite going 1-2, this team proved they’re capable of playing with anyone. A close loss to Paul VI (VA) was followed up by a win over Wheeler (GA). Both were nationally ranked games for a Class 4 Missouri program. 4-star Indiana commit Chase Branham scored 32 points in the win.
5. Vianney (15-1)
Previous Rank: 5
A rotating eight tournament win will build confidence heading into the next game vs. De Smet. Junior forward Chase Duke scored 32 points in the championship game.
6. Rockhurst (14-0)
Previous Rank: 7
Rockhurst continues to move up after a dominant win vs. Oak Park. Their defense has been elite all season long. The Hawklets are a contender to win Class 6. Their next game is against St. Pius X on Tuesday night.
7. Webster Groves (9-3)
Previous Rank: 6
The Statesmen won their only game of the week vs. McCluer at home. Junior guard Jayden Woods scored 16 points in the game.
8. Vashon (10-3)
Previous Rank: 8
Vashon got back on track with three wins in the past week. Defeating undefeated Decatur MacArthur (IL) was a statement game. That game was one full of runs which will build character heading into a pivotal stretch.
9. Benton (15-1)
Previous Rank: 9
A Cardinal Classic championship makes this team one of the first to hit fifteen wins on the season. 6’4 senior guard Lincoln Goodwin has grown into one of the best players in the state. He’s a prolific scorer.
10. Staley (8-4)
Previous Rank: 12
Two wins over Ray-Pec and Liberty push this team into the Top 10. Movement of other teams around them also comes into account. The Falcons are playing good basketball behind a host of upperclassmen.
11. Rolla (13-2)
Previous Rank: 16
Winning both games including a ranked game vs. Hillcrest goes a long way for this group. The Bulldogs also benefit from key losses of teams previously ranked ahead of them. Illinois-bound senior Ethan Brown is making a case for Class 6 Player of the Year.
12. Kickapoo (9-5)
Previous Rank: 13
The Chiefs went 0-3 during the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions with losses over Principia, Wheeler (GA), and St. John Bosco (CA). All three teams are nationally ranked or on the bubble. This is a perfect example of lessons rather than losses.
13. MICDS (11-2)
Previous Rank: 14
The Rams would’ve had a chance to be propelled into the Top 10 with a win over Alton (IL). Instead they land at 13th following a loss. Still, this is one of the best teams Travis Wallace has ever had. Brandon Clemens and Tyler Ray have been particularly effective as a duo.
14. Rock Bridge (10-2)
Previous Rank: 10
A close loss to Battle was partially self-inflicted. Technical fouls on the Bruins impacted the game. A follow-up win over Hazelwood East in dominant fashion was a strong response. Sophomore guard Jordan Davis scored 28 points.
15. North Kansas City (8-3)
Previous Rank: 17
A six-game win streak has this team surging in the rankings. The Hornets have every piece a team could need to contend in Class 6. Composure from young guards will be key in their ability to win games during the playoffs.
16. Nixa (11-1)
Previous Rank: 22
Nixa is inevitably one of the best teams in Class 6 once again. Brock Blansit does an excellent job of coaching his groups. No matter the personnel his teams always rebound, defend, and play with toughness. This year is no different. The Eagles are set to host plenty of quality teams during their annual tournament at the end of January.
17. Oak Park (10-4)
Previous Rank: 11
A disappointing 64-27 loss to Rockhurst was this group's worst showing in the past few seasons. A Tuesday night game vs. Battle will be their first chance to get back on the right foot.
18. Westminster (11-4)
Previous Rank: 20
The Wildcats were able to defeat Lindbergh in their second matchup. A close 57-49 loss vs. De Smet was a great test for this group in the middle of the season. Will Powers is one of the best scorers in the state.
19. Grain Valley (10-2)
Previous Rank: 21
This team has a chance to go far behind the play of Eli Herbert. He’s signed to play at Liberty and has had a tremendous four-year varsity career. The final stretch of January will say a lot about this group.
20. Jackson (14-1)
Previous Rank: 24
Jackson has all the pieces to make a run in the playoffs. They have composed guards, size, and excellent coaching. They’re on a ten-game win streak.
21. Francis Howell Central (13-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Howell Central’s entry into the rankings is somewhat of a correction in addition to their win over St. Dominic. They have quality wins over Marquette and Sikeston as well. Junior guard Jamarious Britt is growing into one of the better floor generals in the state.
22. St. Dominic (12-3)
Previous Rank: 15
St. Dominic won two games before a close loss to Francis Howell Central (13-3) at the Washington Tournament championship. Up next is a road game vs. Kirkwood.
23. Blue Springs South (10-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
A six game win streak puts the Jaguars in a position to rise over the next handful of weeks. They appear to be peaking at the right time. Senior guard Blayne Marshall has been a standout all season long.
24. Eureka (11-3)
Previous Rank: 18
Eureka was well on their way to being in the top half of these rankings coming out of Coaches vs. Cancer. A recent loss to Clayton drops the Wildcats. Still, this group has proven to be a dangerous team when everything is clicking.
25. Sikeston (14-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
A win over previously ranked St. Mary’s puts the Bulldogs back into the Top 25. This is a staple program out of Southeast Missouri. Senior guard Marquel Murray is one of the most exciting players in Missouri.