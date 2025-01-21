Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/21/2025)
1. Oak Park (12-1)
Previous Rank: 1
There’s zero doubt that Oak Park is the top team in Missouri at this current moment. Their recent 84-54 win over Rockhurst, a top 10 team, further proved this. Corbin Allen is in contention for SI’s Missouri Player of the Year.
2. De Smet (14-1)
Previous Rank: 3
The Spartans have continued to stack impressive wins with their most recent one coming against Westminster. Senior Riley Massey reached 1000 career points in the contest.
3. Chaminade (8-5)
Previous Rank: 2
One of the toughest teams to rank, Chaminade earned a win vs. SLUH and lost to Kenwood (IL) this past week. They’re difficult to rank given the amount of out of state games they play. Many of the programs they’ve faced would be the top ranked team in Missouri.
4. Vashon (12-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Vashon played nationally ranked DePaul and lost 68-54 during their trip to Chicago. This is by no means a bad loss given the level of competition. They continue to hold the 4 spot and remain favorites to win their classification.
5. Principa (16–0)
Previous Rank: 5
Principia is an interesting group. Jay Blossom has turned this program into a machine after three seasons and many are starting to wonder if they’re a team who could potentially finish 1st at the end of the season. A February 1st matchup at Vashon looms large.
6. Kickapoo (13-2)
Previous Rank: 6
This is the team to watch coming out of SWMO. They’re winning with elite team defense and the buy-in is very high. Senior forward Jackson Shorter just earned an offer from Washburn, the top ranked Division 2 program in the country currently.
7. Sikeston (12-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Not many were expecting a loss to Farmington but that was a part of the past week for Sikeston. Make no mistake about it, Farmington has proven to be a solid team all season. With this being said, Sikeston remains at 7 due to no positive movement from teams below them.
8. Battle (10-3)
Previous Rank: 9
Battle has caught fire during the second half of the season. Wins over Rock Bridge and Cardinal Ritter have been some of their recent successes. Senior guard Vernell Holt has grown into one of the top PGs in Missouri
9. Rockhurst (11-2)
Previous Rank: 8
It’s difficult to drop Rockhurst too far after losing to top ranked Oak Park. This is still a very good team with talent all over the floor. They’re a factor to make state in Class 6.
10. Nixa (12-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Nixa has simply remained solid all season long. They’re winning the games they’re supposed to and have a schedule that picks up soon. A well coached group.
11. Montgomery County (14-1)
Previous Rank: 15
Montgomery County is the small school program to watch late in the season. They have an excellent duo in Clayton Parker (Morehead State signee) and Andrew Moore (McKendree signee) with underrated role players around them.
12. Westminster (11-3)
Previous Rank: 19
The middle of these rankings had a lot of significant losses this past week. Teams such as Westminster benefit from remaining solid. They earned a win vs. Logan-Rogersille and lost to De Smet (ranked 2nd) in the final minute. The Wildcats are a true contender in Class 5.
13. Republic (13-1)
Previous Rank: 18
Republic has continued to win the games they expected to win. There’s not much more to say about this group. They’re a model of consistency and play well together. Senior guard Brenley Hagewood is one of the more underrated prospects in Missouri.
14. Rock Bridge (8-3)
Previous Rank: 10
The Bruins drop after a loss to Battle. They’re still figuring out new rotations with Brady Davidson enrolling early at Northern Illinois. Still one of the top teams in Class 6. Will Priest has had an excellent junior season.
15. Webster Groves (9-3)
Previous Rank: 16
Guiding this team to state would be just as impressive as the 2022 state championship for coach Justin Mathes. The Statesmen have a young lineup featuring freshmen, sophomores, and juniors in key spots. Carl Whitehead is a senior providing leadership. A talented team that’s learning by each game.
16. John Burroughs (10-4)
Previous Rank: 13
Just when many thought that Burroughs had caught their stride they lose a close game at home to Miller Career. Entering Metro League play this is a squad who could win the league but need to make a few small adjustments.
17. Raytown (12-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Raytown was never supposed to leave the rankings, however scores and records were not updated for an extended period of time. Now sitting at 12-2 they’re definitely a Top 25 program with key wins under their belt.
18. Marquette (9-3)
Previous Rank: 22
It’s easy to trust Marquette. They’ve played tough teams and have all the pieces needed to compete at a high level. Solid guard play, size, and shooting. This is a dangerous Class 6 team who could make it out of their district.
19. Vianney (9-5)
Previous Rank: 11
Vianney are talented and have some key wins. Their style is unpredictable which is the case for most teams who have a heavy three point approach. A 32 point loss to Principia should be a wake up call. They’re more than capable with Luke Walsh leading the way.
20. Lee’s Summit (8-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Lee’s Summit is one of the more interesting teams on the list. They’re unpredictable. A volatile team who can get hot and beat just about anybody in the state. Finding consistency will be key for long-term success.
21. Farmington (13-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Farmington has to be ranked following their win vs. Sikeston. This is a dangerous team who will see the Bulldogs again in districts. Keep an eye on them.
22. Ladue (10-3)
Previous Rank: 17
Recent losses have caused Ladue to drop. They’re a team who play well when tempo is controlled. A January 28th contest vs. Westminster will be a key test.
23. Logan Rogersville (12-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Rogersville went 2-1 during their week in St. Louis. Their only loss came to Westminster in a game that came down to the final shot. A productive tournament with travel considered.
24. Lee’s Summit North (9-4)
Previous Rank: 23
The Broncos have a high ceiling and are trying to make everything mesh at the right time. This is a group who plays at their best when energy is high. They have some premier athletes.
25. Timberland (12-1)
Previous Rank: 24
Timberland continues to lean on their seniors. A solid 2025 group has been key to their success up until this point.