Top 25 Missouri Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/29/2025)
Here is our weekly look at the top boys basketball teams in the state of Missouri.
1. Oak Park (15-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Oak Park took care of business at the Quincy Shootout. They’re the best team in Missouri until proven otherwise or defeated.
2. Chaminade (10-7)
Previous Rank: 3
Chaminade once again played tough competition this week at the Quincy Shootout. They dropped two games to Shawnee Mission Northwest (No. 1 in Kansas) and nationally ranked Brewster Academy. These games were followed up with a dominating victory vs. De Smet.
3. Vashon (15-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Vashon is clicking at the right time. They’re a complete group with senior leadership. This weekend has a big matchup vs. Principia lined up on Saturday at 7:30pm.
4. Principa (18–0)
Previous Rank: 5
Principia will have their biggest test of the season on Saturday at Vashon. It’s a headline matchup of two top teams. A win would be a statement.
5. De Smet (16-2)
Previous Rank: 2
The Spartans lost to Chaminade at home which will cause a small change in the rankings. Head to head matchups are the best indicator of how teams compare. The Spartans are still a potential favorite to win Class 6.
6. Kickapoo (15-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Kickapoo continues to win playing their style of basketball. It’s methodical, defensive oriented, and built on toughness. They’re a group capable of defeating any of the Class 6 teams slightly ahead of them.
7. Sikeston (15-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Sikeston remains the top team in Class 5 with many slowly approaching. Their path to state will be largely determined by a potential rematch vs. Farmingston in districts.
8. Nixa (14-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Nixa has remained one of the most consistent teams in Missouri. They’ve just defeated Parkview in dominating fashion. This week they’ll host top programs during their in-season tournament with a chance to emerge 17-1.
9. Montgomery County (17-1)
Previous Rank: 11
Montgomery County has moved into the Top 10 after a dominating victory vs. Battle. This team is for real. They’re the biggest threat to Principia in Class 3. Clayton Parker has put together a senior season for the record books.
10. Battle (11-4)
Previous Rank: 8
After a tough loss to Montgomery County the Spartans will look to bounce back at the Circle 7 Tournament in St. Louis this week.
11. Rockhurst (14-3)
Previous Rank: 9
After two early wins in tournament play, Rockhurst lost by 23 to North Kansas City. This is a team that has a high ceiling and is searching for consistency during big matchups.
12. Westminster (14-3)
Previous Rank: 12
Westminster is a trustworthy group. They’re excellent situationally and play with poise. Their ability to control a game could lead to a serious run in the Class 5 playoffs.
13. Raytown (15-2)
Previous Rank: 17
After defeating Kickapoo in the first game of their season, people should’ve known that Raytwon was here to stay. 2025 guard Ramello Smith has been dominating games this season. He’s the x-factor.
14. John Burroughs (13-4)
Previous Rank: 16
The Bombers have struggled with consistency but have one of the higher ceilings in Missouri. If this team can play their best in February they’ll have a chance to compete for a Class 5 championship. Tristan Reed is a dominant post player.
15. Logan Rogersville (13-3)
Previous Rank: 23
Rogersville is an easy team to trust. They’re well coached, have a great PG in Chase Branham, and work well together. This week will be a big test at the Nixa Invitational.
16. Republic (13-2)
Previous Rank: 13
One of the more consistent teams in Class 6. Republic is putting together a strong season after fifteen games. They’re capable of winning districts in SWMO.
17. Marquette (11-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Marquette have won big games and lost games that they’d like to have back. All in all they’re 11-4 and in a great place late in the season. They’re favorites to win their district.
18. Staley (11-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Staley working their way back into the rankings shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. This is a strong program with excellent seniors such as Avian Webb and Xavier Wilson.
19. Ladue (12-4)
Previous Rank: 22
The Rams play defense and don’t beat themselves. These two things go a long way this time of year. They also have a senior PG in Trisiah Edwards.
20. Webster Groves (11-4)
Previous Rank: 15
It was a 2-1 week in Pittsburg, KS for the Statesmen. They’re going to be a factor to win districts and beyond in Class 5. This team has the pieces needed.
21. Rolla (15-3)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Rolla is an interesting group. They can score with anybody and have a star in Ethan Brown. Tightening up a few things on the defensive end will be key to unlocking their ceiling.
22. Blue Springs South (12-3)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Blue Springs South has quietly put together an excellent season. They win their key games and have a complete starting 5. A group to watch.
23. Lee’s Summit (10-4)
Previous Rank: 20
This season has been one of many ups and a few downs for Lee’s Summit. Overall, they’ve remained a Top 25 team for a large majority of the season.
24. Vianney (11-7)
Previous Rank: 19
Vianney has played a difficult schedule but will need to string together some wins to stay ranked. At one point in the past two weeks they lost three straight. This is a capable team who made a deep run last season.
25. Rock Bridge (9-5)
Previous Rank: 14
Rock Bridge recently played a difficult stretch in their schedule. In the end, this competition will make them better for the playoffs. The Bruins and Battle are favorites to come out of Class 6 District 7.