Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings (12/3/2024)
The 2024-25 Missouri girls high school basketball season is just underway with just a handful of results in the books. Here is a look at our first official Top 25 rankings of the regular season. Follow our poll through the season.
TOP 25 MISSOURI GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Incarnate Word (1-0)
The Red Knights opened the season with a 94-25 win over Columbia Father Tolton Regional Catholic, winning No. 132 in a row for the national power. Incarnate Word returns Indiana pledge, Nevaeh Coffey—last year’s Class 6 player of the year.
2. Springfield Kickapoo (0-0)
The Lady Chiefs open the year at the Willard Classic on Dec. 4 against Strafford.
3. Columbia Rock Bridge (0-0)
The Lady Bruins, third in Class 6 last year, open the season in the Willard Classic.
4. St. Louis Lift for Life (1-1)
The defending Class 4 state split its first two games with two Alabama teams, beating Hoover, 52-44. They followed with a win against Millington Central, Tenn., 70-24 on Nov. 30.
5. Lutheran St Charles (1-0)
The Cougars beat Alton, Ill., in the season opener 61-57 behind points from Jordan Speiser’s 29 points. She’s a Kansas State signee.
6. John Burroughs (2-0)
The Class 5 state champion opened the season with a 65-38 win over Ladue Horton Watkins. Breaunna Ward scored 24 points in the win for the Bombers.
7. Cor Jesu Academy (1-0)
Returning all-stater Lauren Ortwerth scored 14 points and 7 rebounds in the Chargers’ win in a 46-29.
8. Staley (1-0)
The Lady Falcons, coming off a 27-3 season, opened the year with a 68-23 win over North Kansas City. Staley returns all-stater Ava Miles.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (1-0)
Coming off a 25-4 season last year, the Jaguars posted a 72-36 win over Clayton behind double-digit points from Makenna Jennings (19) and Jayla Young (18).
10. Troy Buchanan (1-0)
The Trojans kicked off the season with a 62-34 win over Warrenton on Nov. 22. Troy Buchanan is hosting the 37th Annual Troy Buchanan Pepsi-Cola Invitational this week.
11. Central (Park Hills) (1-1)
The Rebels won 27 games last year and picked up the first win of the year on Dec. 2 against Bunker, 66-48 in the Fredericktown Lady Blackcats Tournament.
12. Eureka (1-0)
The Lady Wildcats secured win No. 1 in a close game, 44-39 against Columbia Battle on Dec. 2. Junior combo guard Mia Cuneia had 22 points in the win.
13. Nixa (1-0)
The Lady Eagles get back on the court after a long layoff when they play at home against Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber. Nixa won the opener back on Nov. 25 against Hickman, 54-48.
14. Marshfield (1-0)
A third-place finisher in Class 5 last year has a new coach in Trish Marsh, who won a title here as a player. Marshfield beat Clever, 71-34, in the opener.
15. Principia (3-0)
The Panthers have gotten off to a start with wins over St. Pius X (Festus), Jennings and Seckman. All-stater Dasia Scott, the Class 2 player of the year last year, has 51 points in three games.
16. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)
Sophomore point guard Nyla Scales has led the Lions in scoring two wins with 16 and 13, respectively. Ritter has won 60-19 against Althoff, Ill., and then 57-14 against Millington Central, Tenn.
17. Smithville (0-1)
Mellissa Savaiinaea took over as the head coach for the Warriors this year. After a loss to Park Hill. The Warriors are in Branson this week for the Battle at The Border Tournament and will face Branson, Waynesville and Glendale.
18. Skyline (1-0)
The Tigers return a pair of all-staters in Kenzi Cheek and Ashlen Garrett and are coming off a Class 2 title. The Lady Tigers opened the year with a 72-18 win over Lincoln at the Warsaw Tournament on Dec. 2.
19. Helias Catholic (1-1)
The Crusaders have posted three straight 20-plus win seasons. Helias escaped with a 36-34 over Owensville on Dec. 3.
20. Park Hill South (1-0)
The Lady Panthers have one of the top players in the state in Addison Bjorn. She had 18 points in the team’s 68-64 win over Liberty North on Nov. 25.
21. Francis Howell (0-0)
The Vikings open the season on Dec. 6 at Wentzville Timberland. Francis Howell won 18 games last year.
22. Fair Grove (0-0)
The Class 3 state champions haven’t open the year, but will this week at the home tournament. The Lady Eagles return 3 all-state players: Brooke Daniels, Abbey Green and Ashton Bell.
23. El Dorado Springs (1-0)
Another small-school power on the list, the Lady Bulldogs took second in Class 3 last year. With returning all-staters Neely Schaaf and McKinli Mays, El Do opened the year with a 51-44 win over Class 6 Republic.
24. St Joseph’s Academy (1-0)
The Stars won their debut under coach Jacob Yorg, 44-30, on Dec. 2 against Lafayette. Yorg who guided John Burroughs to two titles, saw a balanced attack in his debut with five players scoring six or more points. Gabby Bertucci’s 9 led the way.
25. Chillicothe (3-0)
The Hornets have won the first two games in the Savannah Tournament this week, besting Raytown South and Maryville to earn a berth in the finals Friday. Liz Oliver has a combined 36 points in the two wins.
Also considered: Liberty North, Republic, Tipton, Owenville, Chillicothe, Marquette, Ursuline Academy, Lutheran South, Lee’s Summit