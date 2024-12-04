High School

Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings (12/3/2024)

Incarnate Word runs wins streak to 132 in a row to open the 2024-25 season

Cody Thorn

Incarnate Word won the 2024 Missouri Class 6 girls basketball title
Incarnate Word won the 2024 Missouri Class 6 girls basketball title / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive

The 2024-25 Missouri girls high school basketball season is just underway with just a handful of results in the books. Here is a look at our first official Top 25 rankings of the regular season. Follow our poll through the season.

TOP 25 MISSOURI GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

1. Incarnate Word (1-0)

The Red Knights opened the season with a 94-25 win over Columbia Father Tolton Regional Catholic, winning No. 132 in a row for the national power. Incarnate Word returns Indiana pledge, Nevaeh Coffey—last year’s Class 6 player of the year.

2. Springfield Kickapoo (0-0)

The Lady Chiefs open the year at the Willard Classic on Dec. 4 against Strafford.  

3. Columbia Rock Bridge (0-0)

The Lady Bruins, third in Class 6 last year, open the season in the Willard Classic.

4. St. Louis Lift for Life (1-1)

The defending Class 4 state split its first two games with two Alabama teams, beating Hoover, 52-44. They followed with a win against Millington Central, Tenn., 70-24 on Nov. 30. 

5. Lutheran St Charles (1-0)

The Cougars beat Alton, Ill., in the season opener 61-57 behind points from Jordan Speiser’s 29 points. She’s a Kansas State signee.

6. John Burroughs (2-0) 

The Class 5 state champion opened the season with a 65-38 win over Ladue Horton Watkins. Breaunna Ward scored 24 points in the win for the Bombers.

7. Cor Jesu Academy (1-0)

Returning all-stater Lauren Ortwerth scored 14 points and 7 rebounds in the Chargers’ win in a 46-29. 

8. Staley (1-0)

The Lady Falcons, coming off a 27-3 season, opened the year with a 68-23 win over North Kansas City. Staley returns all-stater Ava Miles.

9. Fort Zumwalt West (1-0)

Coming off a 25-4 season last year, the Jaguars posted a 72-36 win over Clayton behind double-digit points from Makenna Jennings (19) and Jayla Young (18).

10. Troy Buchanan (1-0)

The Trojans kicked off the season with a 62-34 win over Warrenton on Nov. 22. Troy Buchanan is hosting the 37th Annual Troy Buchanan Pepsi-Cola Invitational this week.

11. Central (Park Hills) (1-1)

The Rebels won 27 games last year and picked up the first win of the year on Dec. 2 against Bunker, 66-48 in the Fredericktown Lady Blackcats Tournament.

12. Eureka (1-0)

The Lady Wildcats secured win No. 1 in a close game, 44-39 against Columbia Battle on Dec. 2. Junior combo guard Mia Cuneia had 22 points in the win. 

13. Nixa (1-0)

The Lady Eagles get back on the court after a long layoff when they play at home against Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber. Nixa won the opener back on Nov. 25 against Hickman, 54-48.

14. Marshfield (1-0)

A third-place finisher in Class 5 last year has a new coach in Trish Marsh, who won a title here as a player. Marshfield beat Clever, 71-34, in the opener.

15. Principia (3-0)

The Panthers have gotten off to a start with wins over St. Pius X (Festus), Jennings and Seckman. All-stater Dasia Scott, the Class 2 player of the year last year, has 51 points in three games. 

16. Cardinal Ritter (2-0)

Sophomore point guard Nyla Scales has led the Lions in scoring two wins with 16 and 13, respectively. Ritter has won 60-19 against Althoff, Ill., and then 57-14 against Millington Central, Tenn.

17. Smithville (0-1)

Mellissa Savaiinaea took over as the head coach for the Warriors this year. After a loss to Park Hill. The Warriors are in Branson this week for the Battle at The Border Tournament and will face Branson, Waynesville and Glendale.

18. Skyline (1-0)

The Tigers return a pair of all-staters in Kenzi Cheek and Ashlen Garrett and are coming off a Class 2 title. The Lady Tigers opened the year with a 72-18 win over Lincoln at the Warsaw Tournament on Dec. 2.

19. Helias Catholic (1-1)

The Crusaders have posted three straight 20-plus win seasons. Helias escaped with a 36-34 over Owensville on Dec. 3. 

20. Park Hill South (1-0)

The Lady Panthers have one of the top players in the state in Addison Bjorn. She had 18 points in the team’s 68-64 win over Liberty North on Nov. 25.

21. Francis Howell (0-0)

The Vikings open the season on Dec. 6 at Wentzville Timberland. Francis Howell won 18 games last year. 

22. Fair Grove (0-0)

The Class 3 state champions haven’t open the year, but will this week at the home tournament. The Lady Eagles return 3 all-state players: Brooke Daniels, Abbey Green and Ashton Bell.

23. El Dorado Springs (1-0)

Another small-school power on the list, the Lady Bulldogs took second in Class 3 last year. With returning all-staters Neely Schaaf and McKinli Mays, El Do opened the year with a 51-44 win over Class 6 Republic.

24. St Joseph’s Academy (1-0)

The Stars won their debut under coach Jacob Yorg, 44-30, on Dec. 2 against Lafayette. Yorg who guided John Burroughs to two titles, saw a balanced attack in his debut with five players scoring six or more points. Gabby Bertucci’s 9 led the way.

25. Chillicothe (3-0)

The Hornets have won the first two games in the Savannah Tournament this week, besting Raytown South and Maryville to earn a berth in the finals Friday. Liz Oliver has a combined 36 points in the two wins.

Also considered: Liberty North, Republic, Tipton, Owenville, Chillicothe, Marquette, Ursuline Academy, Lutheran South, Lee’s Summit

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Missouri