Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The 2025–26 Missouri high school basketball season is already delivering surprises. Traditional powers are holding firm, but teams like Jackson and Logan-Rogersville are forcing their way into the conversation, and several early results shaking up the middle of the rankings.
With holiday tournaments approaching and multiple Top 25 matchups looming, this week could reshape the rankings in a major way. Here’s the full Missouri Top 25 — plus what actually matters heading into the next slate of games.
Biggest Movers This Week
- Marquette (+4): The Mustangs defeated Troy in a statement win. They are 6-0.
- Jackson (+3): Jackson took care of business which is half the battle on a deep list of teams.
- Strafford (+3): Two wins and a quality loss made for a productive week showing where they’re at as a team.
1. Incarnate Word (4-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Incarnate Word made it look easy vs. Hazelwood West this week. Senior forward Nevaeh Lucious had 19 points while Bridget Fitzgerald complemented her with 13 points. Up next is Sierra Canyon on December 19th in the Bahamas.
2. Kickapoo (6-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Kickapoo was dominant going 3-0 and winning a championship at the Stephanie Phillips Classic. Senior guard Josie Salazar has been excellent in the early season.
3. Staley (3-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Staley played tough competition at the Bill Rowe Queen City Showcase. They lost to Lincoln Christian (OK) by two and defeated Bartlett (TN) 62-32. They’re set to face Lee’s Summit West on Thursday in a Top 5 matchup throughout the state.
4. Lee's Summit West (5-0)
Previous Rank: 4
Few teams are playing at the level of Lee’s Summit West. They have the right combination of returners and transfer talent. Alex Kiester, Saniah Jones, and Antil Snoddy are a dominant trifecta.
5. Principia (7-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Principia went 3-0 on the week with wins over Westminster, Logan-Rogersville, and Marshfield. All three were quality wins. Loganne Love scored 23 points in the win over Marshfield.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (4-2)
Previous Rank: 7
The Cougars have played the toughest schedule in the state to this point. Their week included a win against Straffrord and a loss to Kickapoo. Up next is Hickman on the road. Senior forward Kennedy Stowers is averaging 15.5 PPG.
7. Park Hill South (5-0)
Previous Rank: 8
The Panthers are looking like one of the best teams in all of Kansas City. Texas signee Addison Bjorn is averaging 32.0 PPG, 16.7 RPG, and 1.5 APG.
8. Cardinal Ritter (3-1)
Previous Rank: 5
The Lions dropped a game to undefeated Belleville East (IL) on the road. Up next is STEAM Academy on Wednesday.
9. Jackson (5-0)
Previous Rank: 12
Jackson is going to be a contender late in the season. Their backcourt depth is a separator in Class 6. Up next is the First State Community Bank Holiday Tournament.
10. Tipton (2-4)
Previous Rank: 9
Tipton has played a challenging schedule and this week it didn’t get any easier. They suffered two losses to Bartlett (TN) and Logan-Rogersville. Up next is a game vs. Skutt Catholic (NE).
Games to Watch This Week
Staley vs. Lee’s Summit West: This game will determine the top team in Kansas City.
Park Hill South vs. Lafayette (St. Joseph): Park Hill South looks to stay undefeated while Lafayette has a chance to make a statement.
Rolla vs. Marshfield: A matchup between two of the best teams along highway 44.
11. Lift for Life (1-2)
Previous Rank: 11
Lift for Life is preparing for their Holiday Tournament. Junior forward Rian Lenox has been a breakout player during the early season.
12. Liberty North (4-1)
Previous Rank: 13
This team is clicking on all cylinders. They won all three games this week. Senior guards Millie Perry and Alex Couch lead the way averaging 15.0 PPG a piece.
13. MICDS (5-1)
Previous Rank: 14
MICDS will have a chance to continue rising heading into the Holidays. Their game vs. Marquette on Saturday will be a big test. Sophomore Jordyn Hawyood is averaging 26.5 PPG. Sophomore Kennedy Newman has made 16 threes on the season.
14. Doniphan (4-0)
Previous Rank: 15
Doniphan dominates regional games. Their average margin of victory is over 30 points each game. Up next is Naylor and Greenville who both have winning records.
15. Logan-Rogersville (5-2)
Previous Rank: 17
Rogersville split two tough games at the Bill Rowe Queen City Showcase. They lost to Principia and defeated Tipton. SEMO bound Hailey Buckmann scored 12 points in their win.
16. Strafford (4-2)
Previous Rank: 19
Strafford played a top ten team, Lutheran St. Charles, close to a one possession loss. They then followed these games up with dominant wins. Next up is Republic on Thursday.
17. Cor Jesu (6-0)
Previous Rank: 20
The Chargers have everything a team needs to succeed. Seniors, frontcourt play, and shot making on the perimeter. Lauren Ortwerth leads them at 17.3 PPG. Their next set of games will be at the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
18. Rock Bridge (4-4)
Previous Rank: 21
The Gauntlet has continued for Rock Bridge. Although 4-4, they’ve played four ranked teams in Missouri in addition to out of state opponents. Hayden Fick scored 19 points in their game against Bartlett (TN).
19. Marquette (6-0)
Previous Rank: 23
The Mustangs are a surprise team so far. They have gone from unranked, to ranked, and now look like a team on the rise following a dominant win vs. Troy. MaryAnn Kenyon scored 24 points in the game.
20. Rolla (5-1)
Previous Rank: 22
Rolla defeated Blair Oaks on Thursday. They have a highly anticipated matchup vs. Marshfield set for Thursday night.
21. Marshfield (7-1)
Previous Rank: 24
Marshfield has been excellent this season. This week they lost to Principia 47-56 but followed it up with a dominant win over Parkway South getting to 7-1 on the year. In the win Peyton Ward scored 22 points. She’s one of the best juniors in the state.
22. Troy Buchanan (4-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Troy had a ranked game vs. Marquette this week. Ultimately the Mustangs won 65-47.
23. St. Joseph's (5-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
This is an interesting team because at 5-2 their only two losses have come to Lutheran St. Charles and Marquette by 2 points. A quality resume. They’ll face St. Pius X next on Tuesday. Piper Mooney, Ashley Eveler, and Kylee Reiter all average 14+ PPG for this team.
24. Centralia (6-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Centralia is a new team to the rankings. Junior guard Ryenn Gordon gives them a dominant presence at the guard spot. They’re a contender in Class 3.
25. Lafayette St. Joseph (6-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
The Fighting Irish from St. Joseph deserve more attention for the season they’re putting together. Their perfect start is complemented by dominant wins. A game vs. Park Hill South is set for Thursday night.
Teams on the Bubble
Liberty, Oak Park, Benton, St. Teresa’s, and Fort Zumwalt South.
With holiday tournaments approaching and multiple ranked matchups ahead, December figures to be a defining month for many teams. Expect movement and surprises before the new year.